Main picView gallery

Betty's Seafood Shack 9315 Amherst Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

9315 Amherst Avenue

Margate City, NJ 08402

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

MENU

Appetizers

Steamers GF (Dozen)

$14.00

we use choice sized local clams - bigger than little necks & smaller than top necks - perfectly sweet size, served with Betty's dipping sauce

Betty's Stuffed Clam

$8.50

one x-large clam shell with lotsa tender chopped clams, diced pepper & onion, rendered bacon

Shrimp Cocktail GF

$14.00

4 u - 12's served with choice of house-made sauce

Crab Meat Cocktail GF

$22.00

served with choice of house-made sauce

Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna Sashimi GF

$17.00

served with wasabi & ginger

Mahi Fingers

$13.00

hand-breaded mahi served with choice of house-made sauce

Chowdahs/Soups

New England Clam Chowdah GF

$7.50

Boxes/Hand Breaded

Scallop Box

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Clam Strips Box

$17.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Whole Belly Clams Box

$30.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Cod Box

$18.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Shrimp Box

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Crab Cake (1) Box

$21.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Crab Cake (2) Box

$38.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Combo - 2 Shrimp, 2 Scallops, Crab Cake

$31.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Gluten Free Breaded Scallops Box

$25.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries

Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp Box

$25.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries

Boxes/Sautéed or Blackened

Shrimp

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Scallops

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Yellowfin Tuna

$20.00

served rare with Betty slaw& fries, choice of house-made sauce

Hand Helds

Hand Helds/ All served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun, served with cocktail or tartar sauce (Add Fries $3)

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Maine-style chilled lobster meat, mixed with very light seasoned mayo, served in a butter, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Clam Strip Roll

$15.00

hand-breaded clam strips, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Scallop Roll

$17.00

hand-breaded scallops, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

hand-breaded shrimp served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Crab Cake Roll (1)

$20.00

served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)

Crab Cake Roll (2)

$36.00

served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)

Beer Battered Cod

$16.00

served on a grilled round potato roll with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$21.00

Lettuce Wraps - (2) served with house-pickled veggies

Lettuce Wraps (2) served with house-pickled veggies

Shrimp - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap

$24.00

sauteed or blackened, served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

Scallops - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap

$24.00

served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

Lobster GF Lettuce Wrap

$27.00

butter-poached chunks of cold water lobster meat served with a light lemon zest aioli

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat GF Lettuce Wrap

$25.00

served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

One If By Land

Double Angus Smash Burger

$11.00

with cheese, grilled, served with pickle & onion on a potato roll. add fries +3

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with honey mustard. add fries +3

Sides

Betty Slaw

$4.50

Fries

$4.00

Corn on Cob

$5.00

House Pickled Veggies

$7.00

Kids Meal

Cheeseburger

$10.00

includes juice box, fries & house-made chocolate pudding

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

includes juice box or water, fries and house-made chocolate pudding

Mahi Fingers

$10.00

includes juice box or water, fries and house-made chocolate pudding

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

with chocolate ganache topping

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Frozen Key Lime Pie

$7.00

dipped in a hard chocolate shell, served on a stick

Aqua Fresca - house-made blends of juices & herbs

Watermelon Basil

$8.00

Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Beverages

water

$2.00

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Brown Diet Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Browns Rootbeer

$2.00

coffee cold brew

$4.50

refill coffee cold brew

$3.00

Grapefruit Seltzer - Nixie

$2.00

Lemon Seltzer - Nixie

$2.00

Sweetened Arizona Ice Tea

$2.00

Diet Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Sauces

traditional cocktail

Betty's cocktail

traditional with extra worcestershire and hot sauce

tartar

honey mustard

lemon zest seasoned aioli

Specials

Shrimp & Corn Chowdah

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Hand Breaded Onion Rings served with a side of spicy mayo

Crab Imperial Stuffed U-12 Shrimp

$26.00

fried & served with slaw & fries

Extra Protein

Extra Scallops

$14.00

Extra Jumbo Lump Crab

$21.00

Extra Lobster

$23.00

Extra Shrimp

$13.00

SWAG

Retail

Hats

$24.00

Longsleeve

$22.00

Necklace

$20.00

Shortsleeve shirt

$20.00

Tie Dye Shirt

$25.00

MENU (Copy)

Appetizers

Steamers GF (Dozen)

$14.00

we use choice sized local clams - bigger than little necks & smaller than top necks - perfectly sweet size, served with Betty's dipping sauce

Betty's Stuffed Clam

$8.50

one x-large clam shell with lotsa tender chopped clams, diced pepper & onion, rendered bacon

Shrimp Cocktail GF

$14.00

4 u - 12's served with choice of house-made sauce

Crab Meat Cocktail GF

$22.00

served with choice of house-made sauce

Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna Sashimi GF

$17.00

served with wasabi & ginger

Mahi Fingers

$13.00

hand-breaded mahi served with choice of house-made sauce

Chowdahs/Soups

New England Clam Chowdah GF

$7.50

Boxes/Hand Breaded

Scallop Box

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Clam Strips Box

$17.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Whole Belly Clams Box

$30.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Cod Box

$18.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Shrimp Box

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Crab Cake (1) Box

$21.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Crab Cake (2) Box

$38.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Combo - 2 Shrimp, 2 Scallops, Crab Cake

$31.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Gluten Free Breaded Scallops Box

$25.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries

Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp Box

$25.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries

Boxes/Sautéed or Blackened

Shrimp

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Scallops

$22.00

served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce

Yellowfin Tuna

$20.00

served rare with Betty slaw& fries, choice of house-made sauce

Hand Helds

Hand Helds/ All served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun, served with cocktail or tartar sauce (Add Fries $3)

Lobster Roll

$24.00

Maine-style chilled lobster meat, mixed with very light seasoned mayo, served in a butter, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Clam Strip Roll

$15.00

hand-breaded clam strips, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Scallop Roll

$17.00

hand-breaded scallops, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

hand-breaded shrimp served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Crab Cake Roll (1)

$20.00

served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)

Crab Cake Roll (2)

$36.00

served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)

Beer Battered Cod

$16.00

served on a grilled round potato roll with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$21.00

Lettuce Wraps - (2) served with house-pickled veggies

Lettuce Wraps (2) served with house-pickled veggies

Shrimp - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap

$24.00

sauteed or blackened, served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

Scallops - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap

$24.00

served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

Lobster GF Lettuce Wrap

$27.00

butter-poached chunks of cold water lobster meat served with a light lemon zest aioli

Jumbo Lump Crab Meat GF Lettuce Wrap

$25.00

served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli

One If By Land

Double Angus Smash Burger

$11.00

with cheese, grilled, served with pickle & onion on a potato roll. add fries +3

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

served with honey mustard. add fries +3

Sides

Betty Slaw

$4.50

Fries

$4.00

Corn on Cob

$5.00

House Pickled Veggies

$7.00

Kids Meal

Cheeseburger

$10.00

includes juice box, fries & house-made chocolate pudding

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

includes juice box or water, fries and house-made chocolate pudding

Mahi Fingers

$10.00

includes juice box or water, fries and house-made chocolate pudding

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

with chocolate ganache topping

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Frozen Key Lime Pie

$7.00

dipped in a hard chocolate shell, served on a stick

Aqua Fresca - house-made blends of juices & herbs

Watermelon Basil

$8.00

Cucumber Mint

$8.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Beverages

water

$2.00

Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Browns Diet Black Cherry

$2.00

Dr. Browns Root Beer

Ginger Ale

$2.00

coffee cold brew

$4.50

refill coffee cold brew

$3.00

Grapefruit Seltzer - Nixie

$2.00

Lemon Seltzer - Nixie

$2.00

Arizona Sweet Tea

$2.00

Diet Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.00

Sauces

traditional cocktail

Betty's cocktail

traditional with extra worcestershire and hot sauce

tartar

honey mustard

lemon zest seasoned aioli

Specials

Shrimp & Corn Chowdah

$8.00

Extra Protein

Extra Scallops

$14.00

Extra Jumbo Lump Crab

$21.00

Extra Lobster

$23.00

Extra Shrimp

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9315 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lil B's - Lil B @ The Lot
orange starNo Reviews
9308 Massey Avenue Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Aversa's - Margate
orange starNo Reviews
9307 Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Hot Bagels & More - 9414 Ventnor Ave - Margate, NJ 08221
orange star4.5 • 413
9414A Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
TacocaT - Margate - 01- TacocaT - Margate
orange starNo Reviews
8 South Essex Ave. Margate, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Greens and Grains Margate Express
orange starNo Reviews
7801 Ventnor Ave Margate, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Water Dog
orange star4.7 • 531
7319 Ventnor Ave Ventnor City, NJ 08406
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Margate City

Hot Bagels & More - 9414 Ventnor Ave - Margate, NJ 08221
orange star4.5 • 413
9414A Ventnor Ave Margate City, NJ 08402
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Margate City
Northfield
review star
No reviews yet
Pleasantville
review star
No reviews yet
Atlantic City
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Somers Point
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Egg Harbor Township
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Absecon
review star
No reviews yet
Mays Landing
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Sea Isle City
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston