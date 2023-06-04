- Home
Betty's Seafood Shack 9315 Amherst Avenue
9315 Amherst Avenue
Margate City, NJ 08402
MENU
Appetizers
Steamers GF (Dozen)
we use choice sized local clams - bigger than little necks & smaller than top necks - perfectly sweet size, served with Betty's dipping sauce
Betty's Stuffed Clam
one x-large clam shell with lotsa tender chopped clams, diced pepper & onion, rendered bacon
Shrimp Cocktail GF
4 u - 12's served with choice of house-made sauce
Crab Meat Cocktail GF
served with choice of house-made sauce
Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna Sashimi GF
served with wasabi & ginger
Mahi Fingers
hand-breaded mahi served with choice of house-made sauce
Chowdahs/Soups
Boxes/Hand Breaded
Scallop Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Clam Strips Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Whole Belly Clams Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Cod Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Shrimp Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Crab Cake (1) Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Crab Cake (2) Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Combo - 2 Shrimp, 2 Scallops, Crab Cake
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce
Gluten Free Breaded Scallops Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries
Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp Box
served w/ slaw and fries, choice of house-made sauce, substitute corn or pickled veggies for fries
Boxes/Sautéed or Blackened
Hand Helds
Lobster Roll
Maine-style chilled lobster meat, mixed with very light seasoned mayo, served in a butter, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Clam Strip Roll
hand-breaded clam strips, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Scallop Roll
hand-breaded scallops, served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Shrimp Roll
hand-breaded shrimp served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Crab Cake Roll (1)
served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)
Crab Cake Roll (2)
served in a buttered, grilled, top-cut New England style bun with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3 (sauteed available)
Beer Battered Cod
served on a grilled round potato roll with choice of house-made sauce. add fries +3
Whole Belly Clam Roll
Lettuce Wraps - (2) served with house-pickled veggies
Shrimp - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap
sauteed or blackened, served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli
Scallops - Sauteed or Blackened GF Lettuce Wrap
served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli
Lobster GF Lettuce Wrap
butter-poached chunks of cold water lobster meat served with a light lemon zest aioli
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat GF Lettuce Wrap
served with a light lemon zest seasoned aioli
One If By Land
Kids Meal
Desserts
Aqua Fresca - house-made blends of juices & herbs
Beverages
water
Unsweetened Pure Leaf Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Dr. Brown Black Cherry
Dr. Brown Diet Black Cherry
Dr. Browns Rootbeer
coffee cold brew
refill coffee cold brew
Grapefruit Seltzer - Nixie
Lemon Seltzer - Nixie
Sweetened Arizona Ice Tea
Diet Arizona Arnold Palmer
Gatorade
Sauces
Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
9315 Amherst Avenue, Margate City, NJ 08402