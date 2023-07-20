BETTY'S MEALS

BETTY'S BURGER

$15.99

Plant-Based Patty, Cheeze, Onion, Lettuce, Tomato. Drizzled with Bettys Sauce and Bettys Crisps. Served on a Toasted Bun. Served with Small Fry.

BETTY'S TACO BOATS

$14.99
BETTY'S TACOS

$14.99

Three Tacos on your choice of Corn or Flour Tortillas filled with House Chorizo, Lettuce Mix, Taco Sauce, House White Sauce and Guacamole. Contains Soy

CAJUN PASTA

$14.99

Betty's Cajun Cream Sauce with Bell Peppers, Plant Based 'Sausage' and Parmesan Cheeze.

HONEY BUTTA BISCUITS

$11.99

Two Fluffy Scratch Biscuits filled with House Fried Chk’n and Creamy Honey Butta. Served with small fry.

SMOKED SPAGHETTI

$15.59

House Marinara made with Peppers, Onion, and Roasted Tomatoes. Topped with Beyond Meat and Drizzled with House White Sauce.

SOUL BOWL

$15.99

House Fried Chk’n, Black Eyed Peas, Sautéed Cabbage, and Candied Yams. Served with Cornbread

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$11.99

Three Southwest Eggrolls filled with Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Cheeze, and House Chk’n. Served with side of House Ranch or House Spicy Ranch.

TEX-MEX SALAD

$12.99

Quinoa, Lettuce Mix, Black Beans, Bell Peppers, Tomatoes, Onion and Guacamole. Served with House Salsa Ranch.

BETTY'S DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CAKE

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.50

CINNAMON ROLL

$4.99

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$3.50

LEMON BLUEBERRY BREAD

$4.99

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.50

OATMEAL COOKIE

$3.50

PEACH COBBLER

$4.99

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$3.50

STRAWBERRY CAKE

$4.99

SUGAR COOKIE

$3.50

BETTY'S SMOOTHIES AND SHOTS

IMMUNITY SHOT

$4.25

ORGANIC BERRY SMOOTHIE

$8.99

Organic Strawberries, Blueberries and Blackberries blended together with Organic Apple and Mango Juice

ORGANIC FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$8.99

Organic Mangoes, Organic Strawberries, Organic Blueberries blended together with Organic Apple and Organic Mango Juice.

ORGANIC MANGO SMOOTHIE

$8.99

Organic Mangoes blended together with Organic Mango Juice

SIDES AND SINGLE ITEMS

BLACK EYED PEAS

$2.99

CABBAGE

$2.99

CANDIED YAMS

$3.99

CORNBREAD

$1.50

FRIED CHK'N

$3.99

Contains Wheat

FRIES

$2.25+

SINGLE BISCUIT

$1.99

SINGLE TACO

$5.50

TATER TOTS

$2.50+

WEDGES

$2.50+