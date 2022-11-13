Betty's Parkway Restaurant
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401
Columbia, TN 38401
Popular Items
To Go Drinks
TO GO Sweet Tea
Made Fresh Daily
TO GO UN Sweet Tea
Made Fresh Daily
TO GO Coke
Fountain Drink
TO GO DIET Coke
Fountain Drink
TO GO Dr. Pepper
Fountain Drink
TO GO Lemonade
Fountain Drink
TO GO Root Beer
Fountain Drink
TO GO Mello Yello
Fountain Drink
TO GO Sundrop
20 oz. Bottle
TO GO DIET Sundrop
20 oz. Bottle
TO GO Bottled Water
16.9 oz. Bottle
TO GO Coffee
16 oz cup
TO GO Decafinated Coffee
16 oz cup
TO GO HOT Tea
16 oz cup
TO GO Milk
16 oz cup
TO GO Chocolate Milk
The old fashioned way. We stir in the hersheys syrup!
TO GO HOT Chocolate w/Water
Good Ole cup of Hot Chocolate
TO GO HOT Chocolate w/Milk
Creamy Hot Chocolate
TO GO Ice Cream Float
Fountain Drink of choice with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Milk Shake
Hand Made every time. Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry
Sunday
Meat Loaf
Sunday Lunch Special
Chicken & Dressing
Sunday Lunch Special
Baked Chicken
Sunday Lunch Special
Baked Porkchops
Chicken & Dumplings
Sunday Lunch Special
Grilled Chicken
Salisbury Steak
Sunday Lunch Special
Country Fried Steak
Sunday Lunch Special
Chicken & Dressing
Sunday Lunch Special
Baked Ham
Sunday Lunch Special
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
FRESH Green Tomatoes battered and fried golden brown
3 Onion Rings
Beer Battered
Onion Rings
Beer Battered
Potato Skins
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives
Cheese Stix
Creamy Mozzarella Cheese coated with a crispy batter
Wings
Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ or Bourbon Sauce on the side
Texas Toothpicks
Onion strips with bits of jalapenos, battered for a crispy coating
Fried Pickle Spears
Breaded & Deep Fried.
Cheesy Tater Tots
Tots stuffed with cheese
Jalapeno Poppers
Stuffed with 100% Real Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese
Popcorn Chicken
Bite size Breaded chicken
Shrimp Jammers
Stuffed with cheese & bits of jalapenos
Fried Mushrooms
Whole button mushrooms in a rich beer batter
Loaded Steak Fries
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives
Loaded Curly Fries
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives
Loaded Sweet Potato Fries
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives
Loaded Potato Cubes
Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives
Chili Cheese Steak Fries
Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese
Chili Cheese Curly Fries
Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese
LOADED Chili Cheese Steak Fries
Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese, then more Mixed Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives
LOADED Chili Cheese Curly Fries
Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese, then more Mixed Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives
Sampler Platter
2 each: cheese stix, poppers, wings, potato skins, pickle spears, mushrooms & 3 sauces
EACH Potato Skin
EACH Cheeze Stik
EACH Wings
EACH Fried Pickle Spears
EACH Cheesy Tot
EACH Jalapeno Poppers
EACH Fried Mushrooms
EACH Shrimp Jammer
ENTREES
16oz Ribeye
“The Best Steak in Town" We hand cut each steak to around 18 to 20oz. Then we trim off the Fatty tail for a ready to cook product at around 16oz (or more when the cutters hand is heavy) then Marinated in our Betty's Best Secret Recipe Marinade for 48 to 72 hours. Best When Cooked Medium
12oz Ribeye
A smaller version of the “The Best Steak in Town", Best When Cooked Medium
Filet Mignon
Bacon Wrapped a Basted in Betty's Best while its cooking
Beef Tips
Savory Tips cooked with Grilled Onions & Sautéed Mushrooms
8oz Hamburger Steak
Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade
12oz Hamburger Steak
Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade
16oz Hamburger Steak
Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade
1 Fried Pork Chop
Deep Fried Pork Chop
2 Fried Pork Chops
Deep Fried Pork Chops
1 Grilled Pork Chop
Seasoned & Slow Cooked on the Grill
2 Grilled Pork Chops
Seasoned & Slow Cooked on the Grill
1Fried/1Grilled Chop
1 Fried Chop & 1 Grilled Chop
6 Pcs Shrimp
6 pieces Breaded & Fried Golden Brown
1 Fish
1 Fresh Fillet & Hushpuppies
2Fish
2 Fresh Fillets & Hushpuppies
Fried Chicken
8oz Boneless, skinless breast, hand battered & deep fried
BBQ Grilled Chicken
8oz Boneless, skinless breast, BBQ marinated
Bourbon Grilled Chicken
8oz Boneless, skinless breast, Bourbon marinated
UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken
8oz Boneless, skinless breast, UN-marinated
1 Chicken Tender
1 Tender Dinner
2 Chicken Tenders
2 Tender Dinner
3 Chicken Tenders
3 Tender Dinner
Hand Breaded Tenders
Our 8oz Chicken Breast hand cut, battered & deep fried.
BBQ Killer Chicken Dinner
BBQ marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms
Bourbon Killer Chicken Dinner
Bourbon Sauce marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms
UN-Marinated Killer Chicken Dinner
UN-marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms
12oz Steak & Shrimp
12oz Ribeye with 6 pieces of our Huge Deep Fried Shrimp
16oz Steak & Shrimp
16oz Ribeye with 6 pieces of our Huge Deep Fried Shrimp
8oz HB Steak & Shrimp
HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions
12oz HB Steak & Shrimp
HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions
16oz HB Steak & Shrimp
HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions
12oz Steak & BBQ Grilled Chicken
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, BBQ marinated breast
12oz Steak & Bourbon Grilled Chicken
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, Bourbon marinated breast
12oz Steak & UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, UN-marinated breast
12oz Steak & Fried Chicken
12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, battered, deep fried breast
16oz Steak & BBQ Grilled Chicken
16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, BBQ marinated breast
16oz Steak & Bourbon Grilled Chicken
16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, Bourbon marinated breast
16oz Steak & UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken
16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, UN-marinated breast
16oz Steak & Fried Chicken
16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, battered, deep fried breast
Fish & Shrimp
2 Fresh Fillets with Hushpuppies & 6 Pieces of our Huge Shrimp
Fish, Shrimp & Tenders
1 Fillet with Hushpuppies, 6 Shrimp, 2 Tenders
Burgers
12oz Hamburger
Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
12oz Cheeseburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese
12oz Bacon Cheeseburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Bacon, American Cheese
12oz Smoky Burger
Ham, Bacon, Shredded Mixed & Swiss Cheese, BBQ sauce
12oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos
12oz Chili Cheeseburger
Smothered in Chili & Shredded Mixed Cheese
12oz Texas Toothpick Burger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Texas Toothpicks, Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese
12oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
Covered with Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
12oz Patty Melt Burger
Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on Texas toast
8oz Hamburger
Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion
8oz Cheesburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese
8oz Bacon Cheeseburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Bacon, American Cheese
8oz Smoky Burger
Ham, Bacon, Shredded Mixed & Swiss Cheese, BBQ sauce
8oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos
8oz Chili Cheeseburger
Smothered in Chili & Shredded Mixed Cheese
8oz Texas Toothpick Burger
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Topped with Texas Toothpicks, Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese
8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger
Covered with Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese
8oz Patty Melt Burger
Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on Texas toast
Sands, Clubs, Wraps
Killer Club Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes with American & Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap
Fried Chicken Wrap
Fried Chicken, BBQ Marinated Chicken Breast with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon, covered in Mixed Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap
Grilled Chicken Wrap
BBQ Marinated Grilled Chicken, BBQ Marinated Chicken Breast with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon, covered in Mixed Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap
Texas Toothpick Burger Wrap
Our Famous Betty's Best Marinated Burger with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, & Texas Toothpicks Covered with American and Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap
Steak Wrap
The BEST STEAK IN TOWN! Diced steak, smothered in Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap
BLT Club
A Double Decker with Swiss & American cheese
Ham Club
A Double Decker with Ham, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Killer Club
A Double Decker with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Turkey Club
A Double Decker with Mayo, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Cheese Club
with Ham & Bacon
BBQ Marinated Killer Chicken Sandwich
8oz Breast marinated in BBQ sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun
Bourbon Marinated Killer Chicken Sanwich
8oz Breast marinated in Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun
UN-Marinated Killer Chicken Sanwich
8oz Breast NOT marinated in your choice of BBQ or Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun
BBQ Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8oz Breast marinated in BBQ Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun
Bourbon Marinated Grilled Chicken Sanwich
8oz Breast marinated in Bourbon Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun
UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich
8oz Breast NOT marinated with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
8oz Breast FRIED with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun
Chicken Tender Sandwich
with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on a Hoagie
Steak Sandwich
Topped w/Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun
Hot Ham & Cheese
Served on a Hoagie with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese
Fish Sandwich
1 fillet with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on a Hoagie Bun
Hot Dog
Hot Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Chili Cheese Dog
Steak & Rolls
6oz Ribeye steak cut up on 3 Rolls
Chicken & Rolls
1 tender cut & put on 2 Rolls
BLT
Corn Dog
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, Carrots red cabbage topped with Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits and a wedge of tomato
Turkey Chef Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Turkey, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Ham Chef Sald
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Ham, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Ham & Turkey Chef Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Ham & Turkey, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Chicken Tenders, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Steak Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Steak, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Fried Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Fried Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with BBQ Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Bourbon Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Bourbon Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with UN Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato
Soup of the day
Soup of the day
Chili
Chili
Cole Slaw
Cole Slaw
Sides
NO SIDE
Steak Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Potato Cubes
Baked Potato
Loaded Potato
Stuffed Potato
Sweet Baked Potato
Cheesy Tots
Corn on the Cob
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Mac & Cheese
Vegetable Medley
White Beans
Grilled Onions
Mushrooms Sauteed
3 Hushpuppies
1 Bacon Slice
Desserts
1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream
2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
Milk Shake
Hand Made every time. Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry
Ice Cream Float
Fountain Drink of choice with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream
Slice of pie
Add Ons
Betty's Best Cup
Salad Dressing
BBQ Sauce
Bourbon Sauce
Sour Creme
Blackening Seasoning
1 Boiled Egg
1 American Cheese Slice
1 Swiss Cheese Slice
1 Pepper Jack Cheese Slice
1 Shredded Mixed Cheese
CHIVES
Jalapeno Slices
Real Bacon Bits
2 Bacon Slices
1 Ham Slice
1 Turkey Slice
1 Tomato Wedge
1 Pickle Spear
Mushrooms Sauteed
1 Grilled Onions
Gravy
1 Lettuce
1 Tomato Slice
1 Onion Slice
1 Pickle Chips
ADD Mustard
ADD Mayo
Roll
Texast Toast Slice
ADD 12oz Bun
ADD 8oz Bun
Add A Fried Chop
Add A Grilled Chop
Add A Fish
Add A Tender
ADD A Shrimp
Chives
Retail
Reg. Black T shirt
Update Design
XXL Black T shirt
Update Design
XXXL Black T shirt
Update Design
XXXXL Black T shirt
Update Design
Reg. RED T shirt
Printed on both sides.
XXL RED T shirt
Printed on both sides.
XXXL RED T shirt
Printed on both sides.
XXXXL RED T shirt
Printed on both sides.
Reg. Blue T shirt
Original Design Explicit
XXL Blue T shirt
Original Design Explicit
XXXL Blue T shirt
Original Design Explicit
XXXXL Blue T shirt
Original Design Explicit
Betty's Best
16oz Jar
GALLON Betty's Best
1 Gallon
12oz Raw Ribeye Steak
16oz Raw Ribeye Steak
Raw BBQ Chicken Breast
Raw PLAIN Chicken Breast
Bag of ICE
6PK Bud Light
6PK Budweiser
6PK Coors Light
6PK Miller Light
6PK Michelob Ultra
6PK Yuengling
6PK Corona
6PK Blue Moon
Sunday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday
Closed
Tuesday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday
11:00 am - 3:59 am
American Food, Casual Dining, Sit Down and Take Out, Steak House
912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia, TN 38401