Betty's Parkway Restaurant

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401

Columbia, TN 38401

Popular Items

8oz Cheesburger
Fried Chicken
Stuffed Potato

To Go Drinks

TO GO Sweet Tea

$2.39

Made Fresh Daily

TO GO UN Sweet Tea

$2.39

Made Fresh Daily

TO GO Coke

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO DIET Coke

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO Dr. Pepper

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO Lemonade

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO Root Beer

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO Mello Yello

$2.39

Fountain Drink

TO GO Sundrop

$2.25

20 oz. Bottle

TO GO DIET Sundrop

$2.25

20 oz. Bottle

TO GO Bottled Water

$1.50

16.9 oz. Bottle

TO GO Coffee

$2.99

16 oz cup

TO GO Decafinated Coffee

$2.99

16 oz cup

TO GO HOT Tea

$1.99

16 oz cup

TO GO Milk

$3.50

16 oz cup

TO GO Chocolate Milk

$3.75

The old fashioned way. We stir in the hersheys syrup!

TO GO HOT Chocolate w/Water

$2.50

Good Ole cup of Hot Chocolate

TO GO HOT Chocolate w/Milk

$2.50

Creamy Hot Chocolate

TO GO Ice Cream Float

$4.25

Fountain Drink of choice with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.50

Hand Made every time. Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry

Sunday

Meat Loaf

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Chicken & Dressing

$3.01

Sunday Lunch Special

Baked Chicken

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Baked Porkchops

$3.01Out of stock

Chicken & Dumplings

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Grilled Chicken

$3.01Out of stock

Salisbury Steak

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Country Fried Steak

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Chicken & Dressing

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Baked Ham

$3.01Out of stock

Sunday Lunch Special

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

FRESH Green Tomatoes battered and fried golden brown

3 Onion Rings

$2.99

Beer Battered

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer Battered

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$9.99

Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives

Cheese Stix

Cheese Stix

$9.99

Creamy Mozzarella Cheese coated with a crispy batter

Wings

Wings

$11.99

Served with Hot, Mild, BBQ or Bourbon Sauce on the side

Texas Toothpicks

Texas Toothpicks

$8.99

Onion strips with bits of jalapenos, battered for a crispy coating

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.99

Breaded & Deep Fried.

Cheesy Tater Tots

Cheesy Tater Tots

$8.99

Tots stuffed with cheese

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.99

Stuffed with 100% Real Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.99

Bite size Breaded chicken

Shrimp Jammers

Shrimp Jammers

$11.99

Stuffed with cheese & bits of jalapenos

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Whole button mushrooms in a rich beer batter

Loaded Steak Fries

Loaded Steak Fries

$9.99

Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives

Loaded Curly Fries

$10.99

Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives

Loaded Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives

Loaded Potato Cubes

Loaded Potato Cubes

$7.99

Topped with Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits, & Chives

Chili Cheese Steak Fries

Chili Cheese Steak Fries

$11.99

Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese

Chili Cheese Curly Fries

$12.99

Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese

LOADED Chili Cheese Steak Fries

$14.98

Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese, then more Mixed Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives

LOADED Chili Cheese Curly Fries

$15.98

Topped with Chili & Mixed Cheese, then more Mixed Cheese, Fresh Bacon Bits & Chives

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$17.99

2 each: cheese stix, poppers, wings, potato skins, pickle spears, mushrooms & 3 sauces

EACH Potato Skin

$1.69

EACH Cheeze Stik

$1.69

EACH Wings

$2.10

EACH Fried Pickle Spears

$1.59

EACH Cheesy Tot

$1.59

EACH Jalapeno Poppers

$1.69

EACH Fried Mushrooms

$0.65

EACH Shrimp Jammer

$2.10

ENTREES

16oz Ribeye

$26.01

“The Best Steak in Town" We hand cut each steak to around 18 to 20oz. Then we trim off the Fatty tail for a ready to cook product at around 16oz (or more when the cutters hand is heavy) then Marinated in our Betty's Best Secret Recipe Marinade for 48 to 72 hours. Best When Cooked Medium

12oz Ribeye

12oz Ribeye

$21.01

A smaller version of the “The Best Steak in Town", Best When Cooked Medium

Filet Mignon

$30.01

Bacon Wrapped a Basted in Betty's Best while its cooking

Beef Tips

Beef Tips

$12.01

Savory Tips cooked with Grilled Onions & Sautéed Mushrooms

8oz Hamburger Steak

8oz Hamburger Steak

$9.01

Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade

12oz Hamburger Steak

12oz Hamburger Steak

$12.01

Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade

16oz Hamburger Steak

16oz Hamburger Steak

$15.01

Hand Patted Fresh every time, topped with Sauteed Mushrooms and Grilled Onions. Marinated in Betty's Best Marinade

1 Fried Pork Chop

1 Fried Pork Chop

$6.01

Deep Fried Pork Chop

2 Fried Pork Chops

$12.26

Deep Fried Pork Chops

1 Grilled Pork Chop

1 Grilled Pork Chop

$6.01

Seasoned & Slow Cooked on the Grill

2 Grilled Pork Chops

$12.26

Seasoned & Slow Cooked on the Grill

1Fried/1Grilled Chop

$12.26

1 Fried Chop & 1 Grilled Chop

6 Pcs Shrimp

$8.01

6 pieces Breaded & Fried Golden Brown

1 Fish

$4.55

1 Fresh Fillet & Hushpuppies

2Fish

2Fish

$9.01

2 Fresh Fillets & Hushpuppies

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$8.01

8oz Boneless, skinless breast, hand battered & deep fried

BBQ Grilled Chicken

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$8.01

8oz Boneless, skinless breast, BBQ marinated

Bourbon Grilled Chicken

$8.01

8oz Boneless, skinless breast, Bourbon marinated

UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken

$8.01

8oz Boneless, skinless breast, UN-marinated

1 Chicken Tender

$2.99

1 Tender Dinner

2 Chicken Tenders

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.01

2 Tender Dinner

3 Chicken Tenders

$9.00

3 Tender Dinner

Hand Breaded Tenders

Hand Breaded Tenders

$8.01

Our 8oz Chicken Breast hand cut, battered & deep fried.

BBQ Killer Chicken Dinner

BBQ Killer Chicken Dinner

$11.01

BBQ marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms

Bourbon Killer Chicken Dinner

$11.01

Bourbon Sauce marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms

UN-Marinated Killer Chicken Dinner

$11.01

UN-marinated, Bacon, Swiss & Sautéed Mushrooms

12oz Steak & Shrimp

12oz Steak & Shrimp

$27.01

12oz Ribeye with 6 pieces of our Huge Deep Fried Shrimp

16oz Steak & Shrimp

$33.01

16oz Ribeye with 6 pieces of our Huge Deep Fried Shrimp

8oz HB Steak & Shrimp

8oz HB Steak & Shrimp

$16.52

HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions

12oz HB Steak & Shrimp

12oz HB Steak & Shrimp

$19.52

HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions

16oz HB Steak & Shrimp

16oz HB Steak & Shrimp

$22.01

HB Steak & 6 Pieces of Shrimp, HAND PATTED & never precooked, Topped with Sauteed Mushrooms & Grilled Onions

12oz Steak & BBQ Grilled Chicken

$27.01

12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, BBQ marinated breast

12oz Steak & Bourbon Grilled Chicken

$27.01

12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, Bourbon marinated breast

12oz Steak & UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken

$27.01

12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, UN-marinated breast

12oz Steak & Fried Chicken

$27.01

12oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, battered, deep fried breast

16oz Steak & BBQ Grilled Chicken

$33.01

16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, BBQ marinated breast

16oz Steak & Bourbon Grilled Chicken

$33.01

16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, Bourbon marinated breast

16oz Steak & UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken

$33.01

16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, UN-marinated breast

16oz Steak & Fried Chicken

$33.01

16oz Steak & a boneless, skinless, battered, deep fried breast

Fish & Shrimp

Fish & Shrimp

$16.01

2 Fresh Fillets with Hushpuppies & 6 Pieces of our Huge Shrimp

Fish, Shrimp & Tenders

$18.01

1 Fillet with Hushpuppies, 6 Shrimp, 2 Tenders

Burgers

12oz Hamburger

12oz Hamburger

$10.00

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

12oz Cheeseburger

12oz Cheeseburger

$10.50

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese

12oz Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Bacon, American Cheese

12oz Smoky Burger

12oz Smoky Burger

$14.00

Ham, Bacon, Shredded Mixed & Swiss Cheese, BBQ sauce

12oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

12oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$13.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos

12oz Chili Cheeseburger

12oz Chili Cheeseburger

$13.00

Smothered in Chili & Shredded Mixed Cheese

12oz Texas Toothpick Burger

12oz Texas Toothpick Burger

$14.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Texas Toothpicks, Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese

12oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

12oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Covered with Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

12oz Patty Melt Burger

$13.00

Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on Texas toast

8oz Hamburger

8oz Hamburger

$8.00

Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion

8oz Cheesburger

8oz Cheesburger

$8.50

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, American Cheese

8oz Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Bacon, American Cheese

8oz Smoky Burger

8oz Smoky Burger

$13.00

Ham, Bacon, Shredded Mixed & Swiss Cheese, BBQ sauce

8oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

8oz Jalapeno Pepper Jack Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos

8oz Chili Cheeseburger

8oz Chili Cheeseburger

$11.00

Smothered in Chili & Shredded Mixed Cheese

8oz Texas Toothpick Burger

8oz Texas Toothpick Burger

$12.00

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Topped with Texas Toothpicks, Grilled Onions, American & Swiss Cheese

8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

8oz Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.00

Covered with Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese

8oz Patty Melt Burger

$11.00

Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on Texas toast

Sands, Clubs, Wraps

Killer Club Wrap

Killer Club Wrap

$10.00

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes with American & Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

Fried Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Fried Chicken, BBQ Marinated Chicken Breast with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon, covered in Mixed Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.00

BBQ Marinated Grilled Chicken, BBQ Marinated Chicken Breast with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Bacon, covered in Mixed Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap

Texas Toothpick Burger Wrap

Texas Toothpick Burger Wrap

$10.00

Our Famous Betty's Best Marinated Burger with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, & Texas Toothpicks Covered with American and Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap

Steak Wrap

Steak Wrap

$14.00

The BEST STEAK IN TOWN! Diced steak, smothered in Grilled Onions, Sautéed Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese in a 12" tortilla wrap

BLT Club

BLT Club

$11.00

A Double Decker with Swiss & American cheese

Ham Club

Ham Club

$11.00

A Double Decker with Ham, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Killer Club

Killer Club

$11.00

A Double Decker with Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Turkey Club

$11.00

A Double Decker with Mayo, Bacon, Swiss & American Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Cheese Club

Grilled Cheese Club

$11.00

with Ham & Bacon

BBQ Marinated Killer Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Marinated Killer Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

8oz Breast marinated in BBQ sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun

Bourbon Marinated Killer Chicken Sanwich

$14.00

8oz Breast marinated in Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun

UN-Marinated Killer Chicken Sanwich

$14.00

8oz Breast NOT marinated in your choice of BBQ or Bourbon Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese & Sautéed Mushrooms on a Whole Wheat Bun

BBQ Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

8oz Breast marinated in BBQ Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun

Bourbon Marinated Grilled Chicken Sanwich

$12.00

8oz Breast marinated in Bourbon Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun

UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

8oz Breast NOT marinated with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

8oz Breast FRIED with Lettuce & Tomato on a Whole Wheat Bun

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$5.00

with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on a Hoagie

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Topped w/Grilled Onions, Mushrooms & Swiss Cheese on a Hoagie Bun

Hot Ham & Cheese

$6.00

Served on a Hoagie with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.00

Grilled Cheese

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$6.00

1 fillet with Mayo, Lettuce & Tomato on a Hoagie Bun

Hot Dog

$3.00

Hot Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Chili Cheese Dog

Steak & Rolls

Steak & Rolls

$11.00

6oz Ribeye steak cut up on 3 Rolls

Chicken & Rolls

$4.00

1 tender cut & put on 2 Rolls

BLT

BLT

$4.00

Corn Dog

$2.00

Soups & Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Lettuce, Carrots red cabbage topped with Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits and a wedge of tomato

Turkey Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Turkey, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Ham Chef Sald

$10.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Ham, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Ham & Turkey Chef Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Ham & Turkey, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Chicken Tender Salad

$11.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Chicken Tenders, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$17.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Steak, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Fried Chicken Salad

$16.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Fried Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

BBQ Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with BBQ Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Bourbon Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with Bourbon Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

UN-Marinated Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.99

Lettuce, Carrots Red Cabbage topped with UN Marinated Grilled Chicken, Shredded Mixed Cheese, Bacon Bits, Boiled Egg, Pickle Spear and a wedge of tomato

Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$5.99

Soup of the day

Chili

Chili

$5.99

Chili

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cole Slaw

Sides

NO SIDE

Steak Fries

$3.99

Curly Fries

$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Potato Cubes

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Potato

$6.99
Stuffed Potato

Stuffed Potato

$6.99

Sweet Baked Potato

$4.99

Cheesy Tots

$8.99

Corn on the Cob

$3.99

Fried Okra

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

White Beans

$3.99

Grilled Onions

$1.99

Mushrooms Sauteed

$1.99

3 Hushpuppies

$0.99

1 Bacon Slice

$1.39

Desserts

1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

$1.49

1 Scoop Chocolate Ice Cream

2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.98

2 Scoops Chocolate Ice Cream

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.49

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.98

2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$4.50

Hand Made every time. Chocolate, Vanilla or Strawberry

Ice Cream Float

$4.25

Fountain Drink of choice with a scoop of vanilla or chocolate ice cream

Slice of pie

$3.99

Add Ons

Betty's Best Cup

$1.49

Salad Dressing

$1.49

BBQ Sauce

$1.49

Bourbon Sauce

$1.49

Sour Creme

$0.75

Blackening Seasoning

$0.75

1 Boiled Egg

$0.99

1 American Cheese Slice

$0.60

1 Swiss Cheese Slice

$0.99

1 Pepper Jack Cheese Slice

$0.99

1 Shredded Mixed Cheese

$1.55

CHIVES

$1.25

Jalapeno Slices

$1.75

Real Bacon Bits

$1.99

2 Bacon Slices

$2.78

1 Ham Slice

$1.39

1 Turkey Slice

$1.39

1 Tomato Wedge

$0.25

1 Pickle Spear

$0.75

Mushrooms Sauteed

$1.99

1 Grilled Onions

$1.99

Gravy

$0.75

1 Lettuce

$0.25

1 Tomato Slice

$0.25

1 Onion Slice

$0.25

1 Pickle Chips

$0.25

ADD Mustard

ADD Mayo

$0.75

Roll

$0.99

Texast Toast Slice

$0.75

ADD 12oz Bun

$0.75

ADD 8oz Bun

$0.75

Add A Fried Chop

$6.25

Add A Grilled Chop

$6.25

Add A Fish

$4.55

Add A Tender

$2.99

ADD A Shrimp

$1.45

Chives

$1.25

Retail

Reg. Black T shirt

$15.00

Update Design

XXL Black T shirt

$15.00

Update Design

XXXL Black T shirt

$15.00

Update Design

XXXXL Black T shirt

$15.00

Update Design

Reg. RED T shirt

$15.00

Printed on both sides.

XXL RED T shirt

$15.00

Printed on both sides.

XXXL RED T shirt

$15.00

Printed on both sides.

XXXXL RED T shirt

$15.00

Printed on both sides.

Reg. Blue T shirt

$15.00

Original Design Explicit

XXL Blue T shirt

$15.00

Original Design Explicit

XXXL Blue T shirt

$15.00

Original Design Explicit

XXXXL Blue T shirt

$15.00

Original Design Explicit

Betty's Best

$2.98

16oz Jar

GALLON Betty's Best

$25.00

1 Gallon

12oz Raw Ribeye Steak

$12.99

16oz Raw Ribeye Steak

$13.99

Raw BBQ Chicken Breast

$20.00

Raw PLAIN Chicken Breast

$20.00

Bag of ICE

$20.00

6PK Bud Light

$20.00

6PK Budweiser

$20.00

6PK Coors Light

$20.00

6PK Miller Light

$20.00

6PK Michelob Ultra

$20.00

6PK Yuengling

$20.00

6PK Corona

$20.00

6PK Blue Moon

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American Food, Casual Dining, Sit Down and Take Out, Steak House

Website

Location

912 Riverside Dr, Columbia, TN 38401, Columbia, TN 38401

Directions

