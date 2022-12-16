Main picView gallery

Betuza's Coffee Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

423 Edinburg Avenue

Elsa, TX 78543

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

2 oz of Espresso

Latte

$5.00+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, add a flavor syrup of your choice.

Black and White Latte

$5.25+

Steamed Milk, Espresso, Chocolate and Vanilla Flavoring, topped with Chocolate Sauce.

Caramizzle

$5.25+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Caramel, Vanilla, Topped with Caramel Sauce

Campfire Latte

$5.25+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Abuelita Chocolate, Vanilla.

White Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate Flavor

Mocha Latte

$5.25+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Steamed Milk, Milk Chocolate Sauce

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Steamed Milk, Abuletia

Cortado

$4.50

2 oz of Espresso with 5 oz of Steamed Milk

Cappuccino

$4.25

2 oz of Espresso and 3 oz of Steamed Milk

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso and Hot Water

Red Eye

$4.50+

Macchiato

$4.00

Cafe de Olla Latte

$5.25+

Traditional Brewed Cafe de Olla, Espresso, Steamed Milk

Latte Del Rey

$5.50+

Espresso, Cream, Simple Syrup

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea, Steamed Milk

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.50+

Espresso, Milk, Flavor, Ice

Iced Black and White Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Vanilla, Chocolate sauce

Iced Campfire Latte

$5.75+

Espresso, Milk, Abuelita, Vanilla, Ice.

Iced Caramizzle

$5.75+

Espresso, Milk, Caramel, Vanilla, Caramel Sauce

Iced White Mocha

$5.75+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate, Ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Ice

Macchiato

$5.75+

Iced Americano

$4.25+

Iced Cafe de Olla Latte

$5.25+

Espresso, Cafe de Olla, Mexican Spices, Milk Ice.

Iced Latte Del Rey

$5.00+

Espresso, Milk, Simple Syrup.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea, Milk, Ice

Hot Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Fresh Roasted Brewed Coffee, Served Black or add Cream and Sugar.

Brewed Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

House Brewed Decaf Coffee

Cafe de Olla - Mexican Brewed Coffee

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee with Mexican Spices.

Brewed Coffee Special Blend

$3.25+

A Special Roasted Brewed Coffee

Iced Coffee

Reg Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Decaf Iced Coffee

$4.00+

Nitro Coffee

$4.25+

Nitro with Cold Foam

$4.50+

Blended

Ice Cream Latte

$7.50+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Flavor, Ice.

Frozen Mocha

$7.25+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ice.

Oreo Latte

$8.00+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Oreos, Ice.

Chocolate Chip

$8.00+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Cookies, Ice.

Campfire Shake

$8.00+

Espresso, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Abuelita, Vanilla, Ice.

Affogato

$5.00

Espresso poured over 2 scoops of Vanilla Ice Cream.

Matcha Shake

$7.25+

Matcha Tea, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ice.

Chai Shake

$7.25+

Chai Tea, Milk, Vanilla Ice Cream, Ice.

Hot Tea

Black Tea

$4.00+

Green Tea

$4.00+

White Tea

$4.00+

English Tea

$4.00+

Specialty Tea

$4.00+

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.50+

Black Tea, Ice

Sweet Iced Tea

$4.50+

Black Tea, Simple Syrup, Ice

Iced Green Tea

$4.50+

Green Tea, Ice

Sweet Iced Green Tea

$4.50+

Green Tea, Simple Syrup, Ice

Arnold Palmer

$5.00+

Black Tea, Fresh Lemonade, Simple Syrup, Ice.

Green Tea Lemonade

$5.00+

Green Tea, Fresh Lemonade, Simple Syrup, Ice.

Sparkling

Sparkling water

$1.75+

House Filtered Sparkling water, Ice

Sparkling Limeade Refresher

$3.25+

House Filtered Sparkling Water, Fresh Lime Juice, and Honey Syrup.

Sparkling Grapefruit Refresher

$3.25+

House Filtered Sparkling Water, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, and Honey Syrup.

Sparkling Orange Refresher

$3.25+

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.50+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50+

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit Juice

Water

In House water

Still Water

$0.50+

House Filtered Water, Ice

*Breakfast Tacos

Bacon & Egg Taco

$3.25

Bacon,egg, flour tortilla

Chorizo & Egg Taco

$3.25

Chorizo, egg, cheese,bean, flour tortilla

Potatoes & Egg Taco

$3.25

Potatoes & Egg Taco

Potatoes & Chorizo Taco

$3.25

Potatoes & Chorizo Taco

*Breakfast Plates (Dine in Only)

Biscuits and Gravy (dine in only)

$9.25

2 biscuits, white sausage gravy, 2 eggs, side of potatoes

Huevos Rancheros (dine in only)

$9.25

2 eggs, ham/bacon, tortilla/biscuit, cheese, beans, salsa

American Breakfast (dine in only)

$9.25

2 eggs- sunny side up/scrambled/over easy 2 meats- bacon or ham Corn or flour tortilla or biscuit Includes side of potatoes

Chilaquiles

$8.00

Empanadas (Savory)

Rich fillings inside of a flaky empanada. 1 salsa and lime included with each.

Chicken Poblano

$4.00

Beef Pot Roast

$4.00

Pulled Beef with peas and carrots. In a rich beef gravy

Italian

$4.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, with Cheese and Marinara Sauce.

Bean and Cream Cheese

$4.00

Bean and Cheese in a Flaky Empanada.

Chicken Rajas

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken with Pablano Peppers and corn. In a cream sauce.

Chicken Pot Pie

$3.75

Chicken Gravy/Cream Peas & Carrots

6 Empanadas

$19.75

Breakfast A-La-Carte

Egg Over Easy (1 egg)

$1.00

Bacon side (2 Slices)

$1.50

3 strips

Ham side (2 slices)

$1.50

2 rounds

Potato side (6oz)

$1.50

1 side

Egg Scrambled (1 egg)

$1.00

Extra Flour Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Extra Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.00

Biscuit (1)

$0.75

Do not Use

Pineapple Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Empanada

$3.00

Blueberry Empanada

$3.00

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00

Apple Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Cherry Empanada

$3.00

Peach Empanadas

$3.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

(Dine In Only) Cookie w/ Ice Cream Scoop

$1.75

Cheese muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Empanadas (Savory)

Rich fillings inside of a flaky empanada. 1 salsa and lime included with each.

Beef Pot Roast

$4.00

Pulled Beef with peas and carrots. In a rich beef gravy

Chicken Poblano

$4.00

Italian

$4.00

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, with Cheese and Marinara Sauce.

Spicy Chicken

$4.00

Chicken Rajas

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded Chicken with Pablano Peppers and corn. In a cream sauce.

Food

Chipotle Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Chilaquiles

$8.25

Soups

Chicken Poblano (Dine in Only)

$4.00Out of stock

A Hearty Italian Vegetable and Sausage Soup.

Dill Chicken Noodle (Dine in Only)

$4.00

Soup of the Day (Dine in Only)

$4.00

See Board for a Special New Soup.

Empanadas (sweet)

Pineapple

$3.50

Cherry

$3.50

Blueberry

$3.50

Peach

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.50

Apple

$3.50Out of stock

6 sweet Empanadas Box

$14.25

Pumkin Bars

$2.00

Rolls

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Pastry

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$1.75

Double Chocolate

$1.25Out of stock

Monster

$1.25Out of stock

Oatmeal

$1.25Out of stock

6 cookies

$7.00Out of stock

Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.25

Lemon Blueberry Cake Slice

$3.25

Specialty Cake Slice

$3.25

Cheesecake Sliced

New York Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

New York Cheesecake w/ Fruit Slice

$6.00

Turtle Cheesecake Slice

$6.00

Ruth's Cheese Cake w/ Cherries

$6.50

Do Not Use

Cherry Empanada

$3.00

Strawberry Empanada

$3.00

Blueberry Empanada

$3.00

Apple Empanada

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple Empanada

Cheese muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$3.00

(Dine In Only) Cookie W/ Ice cream

$1.75

Peanut Butter Bar

$3.00

Clothes

Dress

$18.00

Boys Shirt

$18.00

Girl Shirt

$12.00

Sleep Sack

$32.00

Hat

$5.00

Bib set of 2

$13.00

Drinkware

Clear Cups with Straw

$10.00

Short White Insulated Mug

$12.00

Tall White Insulated Mug

$16.00

Short Mug with Handle

$7.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy fresh brewed and specialty draft coffee! Enjoy delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and empanadas. Also available other hot and cold drinks including smoothies, teas, Italian soda with a Mexican kick and so much more!

Location

423 Edinburg Avenue, Elsa, TX 78543

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mariscos Los Dos Carnales
orange starNo Reviews
8234 Texas Highway 107 San Carlos, TX 78542
View restaurantnext
Reyna's Texas Style Smokehouse #1
orange starNo Reviews
812 W Interstate 2 Weslaco, TX 78599
View restaurantnext
Teddy's BBQ - Weslaco
orange star4.8 • 270
2807 N. Texas Blvd Weslaco, TX 78599
View restaurantnext
Teddy's Truck Co. - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
2807 N. Texas Blvd Weslaco, TX 78599
View restaurantnext
Salazar's Burgers Y Mas
orange starNo Reviews
553 West Pike Boulevard Weslaco, TX 78596
View restaurantnext
Casa De Marisco - 502 W PIKE
orange star4.8 • 956
502 W PIKE WESLACO, TX 78596
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Elsa
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Corpus Christi
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston