Betuza's Coffee Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy fresh brewed and specialty draft coffee! Enjoy delicious sandwiches, soups, salads and empanadas. Also available other hot and cold drinks including smoothies, teas, Italian soda with a Mexican kick and so much more!
Location
423 Edinburg Avenue, Elsa, TX 78543
