Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More
2222 W Southport Rd STE A
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Popular Items
Take Some Beer/Wine Home
Now it's a Party
Pulled Pork & More
Get three pounds of smoked pulled pork, 12 buns, two pounds of seasoned fries or tater tots and your choice of BTB BBQ sauce. (Requires two hour advanced notice.)
Pulled Pork by the Pound
Get out popular smoked/seasoned pulled pork by the pound. Each pound feeds approx. three people and comes w/ a side of BTB BBQ sauce of your choice.
Spitfire Chili by the Quart
Get our popular Spitfire Chili by the quart. Make it your own w/ our chili add ons.
DIY Seasoned BTB Burgers
Six or twelve of our award winning burgers pre-seasoned and ready for you to cook & enjoy at home.
Fresh Brioche Buns(12)
Get Started!
Cheese Curds
A ½ lb. of authentic Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered & served w/ our own spicy Spitfire Ranch sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand battered kosher dill pickle chips seasoned to perfection with our handcrafted spices and served with our own Horsey ranch for dipping.
Fried Mushrooms
A ½ lb. of farm-fresh mushrooms, batter-dipped & deep fried to perfection. Served w/ BTB Burger/Fry Sauce for dipping.
Great Balls of Fire
A ½ lb. of pepper Jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown, sprinkled w/ our Spitfire Seas-n-All & served w/ BTB Horsey Ranch.
Zucchini Fries
A ½ lb. of farm grown zucchini battered, fried golden brown & seasoned w/ BTB Seas-n-All. Served BTB Burger/Fry Sauce for dipping.
Scooby Snacks
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls fried to a golden brown, seasoned & then tossed in garlic parmesan sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Seasoned white corn tortilla chips piled high & served w/ medium salsa.
Pig Pen Nachos
Seasoned white corn tortilla chips piled high & topped w/ shredded cheese, bacon, smoked pulled pork, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos & your choice of BTB BBQ sauce.
Fried Mozzarella Wedges
A ½ lb. of seasoned deep fried mozzarella wedges served w/ our house pizza sauce for dipping.
Traditional & Boneless Wings
BTB Wings
A pound (8-11) of delicious wings tossed in your choice of handmade BTB sauce. Served w/ dipping sauce & celery.
BTB Wings & More
Get three pounds (24-33) of BTB Wings tossed in your choice of up to three different BTB Signature Wing Sauces & your choice of a pound of seasoned fries or tater tots.
BTB Boneless Wings
Choose one sauce per order. Sauce available on the side upon request. Additional sides of sauce $1 ea. Served w/ celery & ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
BTB Boneless Wings & More
Three pounds of boneless wings w/ up to three sauces and one pound of seasoned fries or tater tots. Served w/ celery & ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.
All wraps served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese
House Salad
Lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, onion, green peppers, pepperoni baby carrots, cucumbers & your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing w/ croutons & parmesan cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
A fresh grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce and your choice Buffalo sauce, ranch, honey mustard or a signature BTB BBQ sauce.
Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, sauteed jalapenos/onions & BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce.
Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.
The Burger Wrap
A flame grilled burger w/ cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle & BTB Burger/Fry sauce.
Jerk Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken w/ cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, bacon & Jamaican Jerk sauce.
All burgers served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese
BTB Classic
A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.
The Big Max
Our take on the Big Mac but 100% better. Our burger topped w/ burnt cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle & BTB Max Sauce. Try it as a double.
The Smokestack Burger
Our burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers & smoked sausage, smoked bacon & finished w/ BTB Apple BBQ aioli.
The Loaded Tot Burger
A burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, crispy tots, gooey cheddar jack cheese, bacon & chives. Finished w/ BTB Fry Sauce.
The Pineapple Express
Our burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled pineapple, smoked bacon and our BTB Honey Sriracha sauce.
Pretty Awesome Burger
A flame grilled burger topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, sauteed jalapenos, smoked bacon, fried onions & finished w/ a Crustiez Awesome Sauce drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.
Route 66
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
Spitfire Ranch
A flame grilled burger topped w/ with pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions & jalapenos, smoked bacon & a drizzle of our popular Spitfire Ranch sauce. Served on Texas toast.
The Brickyard
A flame grilled burger deep fried and topped w/ cheddar cheese, our fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle then finished w/ our popular Spitfire Ranch sauce. Served on a pretzel bun.
The Mac Daddy
A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.
The Boss Hogg
A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon & deep fried onion strings. Served on a brioche bun.
The Garden of Eden
This is a quarter pound VEGGIE burger perfectly seasoned & topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & Ranch dressing drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.
All hot dogs served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese
The Plain Jane
Just like the name. Plain grilled hot dog. Served w/ relish on request.
Spitfire Chili Dog
A fried dog topped w/ a healthy portion of our spicy Spitfire Chili, our house cheese sauce, diced onion, jalapenos, & a Spitfire BBQ drizzle.
The Boss Dogg
A fried dog topped w/ our one of a kind smoked pulled pork, crumbled smoked bacon, shredded pepper jack cheese, your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce & diced onion.
The Windy City Dog
A fried dog topped w/ relish, mustard, diced onion, tomato slices, a kosher dill spear, sport peppers & a celery salt sprinkle.
The Junkyard Dog
1/4 lb. all beef hot dog deep fried & topped w/ cheddar cheese spread, bread & butter pickles, crispy onion strings, jalapenos, BTB Spitfire Ranch & bacon.
The Atomic Dawg
A grilled dog topped w/ our house mac n cheese, buffalo, ranch & bacon.
The NY NY Dog
A grilled dog topped w/ sauerkraut, sauteed onions & spicy mustard.
All entrees come w/ BTB Seasoned Fries except Mac n Cheese meals
The Notorious PIG
A pile of our savory hickory smoked pulled pork topped w/ your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.
Buffalo Bill Mac n Cheese
Our famous mac n cheese topped w/ seasoned chicken, a Buffalo & ranch drizzle, crumbled bacon, & served with garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.
Pretty Awesome Chicken Mac n Cheese
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese
Our famous mac n cheese topped with our equally famous smoked pulled pork, crushed bacon, jalapenos, your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce, & served w/ garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.
The Pig Pen Quesadilla
Shredded cheddar jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, crumbled bacon & your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce between 2 crispy flour tortillas.
The Chicken Parm
A crispy seasoned chicken breast topped w/ deep fried mozzarella, our tangy pizza sauce and grated parmesan cheese.
The Jerk Chicken
Your choice of seasoned grilled or fried chicken tossed in BTB Jamaican Jerk wing sauce & topped w/ pepper jack cheese, caramelized pineapple & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.
BTB Signature Chicken
A breaded or grilled seasoned chicken breast smothered in BTB Signature wing sauce then topped w/ pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
The Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Your choice of seasoned grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.
Comes w/ Meal, Drink & Ice Cream Scoop
LIL Daddy
A fire grilled quarter pound cheeseburger topped with lettuce and pickles.
Corny Dogs
Miniature corn dogs.
Kids Mac n Cheese Bowl
A bowl of our popular mac n cheese. Served plain.
Cheese Quesadilla
Toasted flour tortilla w/ cheddar Jack cheeses.
Pepperoni Pizza Bites
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls tossed in grated parmesan cheese & garlic butter.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Served w/ your choice of Honey Mustard, Sweet BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing for dipping.
On the Side!
Don't Stay Thirsty!
Now for Some Sweet Stuff!
Hershey's Ice Cream by the Scoop
Twelve flavors of premium ice cream!
Hershey's Real Milkshakes
Get a milkshake from one of our premium ice cream flavors. Made with real milk!
BTB Oreo Delight
A warm Oreo brownie topped w/ your choice of ice cream and a chocolate or caramel drizzle.
Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich
Your choice of ice cream flavor smashed between two giant cookies. Choose from Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk or Peanut Butter Cup. Add a chocolate or caramel drizzle for fun for only $.75.
Fruity Pebble Ice Cream Sandwich
Your choice of ice cream flavor sandwiched between two handmade Fruity Pebble treats.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Peanut Butter Cookie
BTB Swag/Seasonings/Sauces
BTB Long Sleeve Shirt
A beautiful embroidered shirt available in red or black! Stay warm w/ BTB.
BTB T-Shirt
Our extremely comfortable t-shirt sporting our motto on the back! "You'll love our meat in your mouth".
BTB Hat
A nice embroidered ball cap to sport w/ your embroidered BTB shirt.
BTB XXXL Sweat Shirt
A grey 3XL hoodie! Show your BTB pride.
BTB Seas-n-All
Our mild Sea-n-All is used on almost everything, this is how we got our start. Take a bottle home today!
BTB Spitfire Seas-n-All
The same flavor as our Mild Seas-n-All but with enough heat to keep it interesting.
BTB Steak-n-Burger Seasoning
This gives our burgers that one of a kind taste. Take some home today!
12 oz. Spitfire Ranch
If you love our Spitfire Ranch Burger or Brickyard Burger, this is the sauce that you need! One of our most popular sauces by far. Take a bottle home today!
12 oz. Horsey Ranch
If you love our Fried Pickles or the Pickle Your Fancy Burger, this is the sauce that you need! One of our most popular sauces. Take a bottle home today!
12 oz. Sweet Poontang BBQ
Our sweet, smokey & tangy BBQ sauce
12 oz. Suga n Spice BBQ
Our medium Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
12 oz. Spitfire BBQ
Our Ghost Pepper infused spicy Kansas City style BBQ sauce.
12 oz. Apple Smack BBQ
Our Ghost Pepper infused spiced apple BBQ sauce
12 oz. BTB Spicy Garlic Wing Sauce
For our garlic lovers out there, this is a spicy sauce you won't soon forget!
12 oz. BTB Signature Wing Sauce
Our signature wing sauce offers you a sweet & spicy flavor with a hint of oriental zing to it.
12 oz. BTB Awesome Sauce
This thick, sweet & savory sauce will stick to your wings AND your fingers just right. Be sure you have extra napkins for this sauce.
12 oz. BTB Top Secret Fry/Burger Sauce
Our top secret burger & fry sauce that offers a creamy rich taste. You can dip anything in it!
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Welcome to BTB, your stop for insane award winning burger and hot dog combinations. Not in the mood for a burger or dog, browse our menu, I am sure we have something you will love!
2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis, IN 46217