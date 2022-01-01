Restaurant header imageView gallery

Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More

review star

No reviews yet

2222 W Southport Rd STE A

Indianapolis, IN 46217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BTB Classic
Pretty Awesome Burger
The Boss Hogg

Take Some Beer/Wine Home

Six Pack Domestic Beer

Six Pack Domestic Beer

$13.00
Six Pack Craft Beer

Six Pack Craft Beer

$23.00
Mallow Run Wine

Mallow Run Wine

Now it's a Party

Pulled Pork & More

Pulled Pork & More

$55.00

Get three pounds of smoked pulled pork, 12 buns, two pounds of seasoned fries or tater tots and your choice of BTB BBQ sauce. (Requires two hour advanced notice.)

Pulled Pork by the Pound

Pulled Pork by the Pound

$14.00

Get out popular smoked/seasoned pulled pork by the pound. Each pound feeds approx. three people and comes w/ a side of BTB BBQ sauce of your choice.

Spitfire Chili by the Quart

$17.50

Get our popular Spitfire Chili by the quart. Make it your own w/ our chili add ons.

DIY Seasoned BTB Burgers

DIY Seasoned BTB Burgers

$22.00+

Six or twelve of our award winning burgers pre-seasoned and ready for you to cook & enjoy at home.

Fresh Brioche Buns(12)

$7.00

Get Started!

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

A ½ lb. of authentic Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, beer battered & served w/ our own spicy Spitfire Ranch sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Hand battered kosher dill pickle chips seasoned to perfection with our handcrafted spices and served with our own Horsey ranch for dipping.

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

A ½ lb. of farm-fresh mushrooms, batter-dipped & deep fried to perfection. Served w/ BTB Burger/Fry Sauce for dipping.

Great Balls of Fire

Great Balls of Fire

$11.00

A ½ lb. of pepper Jack cheese balls deep fried to a golden brown, sprinkled w/ our Spitfire Seas-n-All & served w/ BTB Horsey Ranch.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$11.00

A ½ lb. of farm grown zucchini battered, fried golden brown & seasoned w/ BTB Seas-n-All. Served BTB Burger/Fry Sauce for dipping.

Scooby Snacks

$10.00

Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls fried to a golden brown, seasoned & then tossed in garlic parmesan sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Seasoned white corn tortilla chips piled high & served w/ medium salsa.

Pig Pen Nachos

Pig Pen Nachos

$14.00

Seasoned white corn tortilla chips piled high & topped w/ shredded cheese, bacon, smoked pulled pork, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos & your choice of BTB BBQ sauce.

Fried Mozzarella Wedges

$11.00

A ½ lb. of seasoned deep fried mozzarella wedges served w/ our house pizza sauce for dipping.

Traditional & Boneless Wings

BTB Wings

BTB Wings

$13.50

A pound (8-11) of delicious wings tossed in your choice of handmade BTB sauce. Served w/ dipping sauce & celery.

BTB Wings & More

BTB Wings & More

$38.00

Get three pounds (24-33) of BTB Wings tossed in your choice of up to three different BTB Signature Wing Sauces & your choice of a pound of seasoned fries or tater tots.

BTB Boneless Wings

BTB Boneless Wings

$9.50+

Choose one sauce per order. Sauce available on the side upon request. Additional sides of sauce $1 ea. Served w/ celery & ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

BTB Boneless Wings & More

BTB Boneless Wings & More

$40.00

Three pounds of boneless wings w/ up to three sauces and one pound of seasoned fries or tater tots. Served w/ celery & ranch or bleu cheese for dipping.

All wraps served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, onion, green peppers, pepperoni baby carrots, cucumbers & your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, seasoned grilled chicken tossed in Caesar dressing w/ croutons & parmesan cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens topped w/ cheddar Jack cheese, bacon, croutons, diced tomato, grilled or breaded buffalo chicken & served w/ your choice of dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

A fresh grilled chicken breast wrapped in a flour tortilla with cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, romaine lettuce and your choice Buffalo sauce, ranch, honey mustard or a signature BTB BBQ sauce.

Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap

Spitfire Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, sauteed jalapenos/onions & BTB Spitfire Ranch sauce.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, cheddar Jack cheese, diced tomato, Buffalo sauce & ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast with mixed greens, Parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing.

The Burger Wrap

$12.00

A flame grilled burger w/ cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle & BTB Burger/Fry sauce.

Jerk Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken w/ cheddar Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion strings, bacon & Jamaican Jerk sauce.

All burgers served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese

BTB Classic

BTB Classic

$12.00

A flame grilled burger topped w/ American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & mayo.

The Big Max

The Big Max

$13.00

Our take on the Big Mac but 100% better. Our burger topped w/ burnt cheese, shredded lettuce, onion, pickle & BTB Max Sauce. Try it as a double.

The Smokestack Burger

The Smokestack Burger

$14.00

Our burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, sauteed onions, green peppers & smoked sausage, smoked bacon & finished w/ BTB Apple BBQ aioli.

The Loaded Tot Burger

The Loaded Tot Burger

$14.00

A burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, crispy tots, gooey cheddar jack cheese, bacon & chives. Finished w/ BTB Fry Sauce.

The Pineapple Express

The Pineapple Express

$13.00

Our burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, seasoned grilled pineapple, smoked bacon and our BTB Honey Sriracha sauce.

Pretty Awesome Burger

Pretty Awesome Burger

$13.50

A flame grilled burger topped w/ smoked gouda cheese, sauteed jalapenos, smoked bacon, fried onions & finished w/ a Crustiez Awesome Sauce drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.

Route 66

Route 66

$13.00

A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

Spitfire Ranch

Spitfire Ranch

$13.50

A flame grilled burger topped w/ with pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions & jalapenos, smoked bacon & a drizzle of our popular Spitfire Ranch sauce. Served on Texas toast.

The Brickyard

The Brickyard

$14.50

A flame grilled burger deep fried and topped w/ cheddar cheese, our fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle then finished w/ our popular Spitfire Ranch sauce. Served on a pretzel bun.

The Mac Daddy

The Mac Daddy

$13.50

A flame grilled burger topped w/ a heaping of our popular mac n cheese, a ranch drizzle & finished w/ crumbled bacon. Served on a pretzel bun.

The Boss Hogg

The Boss Hogg

$13.50

A flame grilled burger topped w/ cheddar cheese, our smoked pulled pork, your choice of BTB BBQ sauce, bacon & deep fried onion strings. Served on a brioche bun.

The Garden of Eden

The Garden of Eden

$12.00

This is a quarter pound VEGGIE burger perfectly seasoned & topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle & Ranch dressing drizzle. Served on a brioche bun.

All hot dogs served w/ BTB Seasoned Fries or Cottage Cheese

The Plain Jane

$7.00

Just like the name. Plain grilled hot dog. Served w/ relish on request.

Spitfire Chili Dog

Spitfire Chili Dog

$10.00

A fried dog topped w/ a healthy portion of our spicy Spitfire Chili, our house cheese sauce, diced onion, jalapenos, & a Spitfire BBQ drizzle.

The Boss Dogg

The Boss Dogg

$10.00

A fried dog topped w/ our one of a kind smoked pulled pork, crumbled smoked bacon, shredded pepper jack cheese, your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce & diced onion.

The Windy City Dog

The Windy City Dog

$10.00

A fried dog topped w/ relish, mustard, diced onion, tomato slices, a kosher dill spear, sport peppers & a celery salt sprinkle.

The Junkyard Dog

The Junkyard Dog

$11.00

1/4 lb. all beef hot dog deep fried & topped w/ cheddar cheese spread, bread & butter pickles, crispy onion strings, jalapenos, BTB Spitfire Ranch & bacon.

The Atomic Dawg

$10.00

A grilled dog topped w/ our house mac n cheese, buffalo, ranch & bacon.

The NY NY Dog

$9.00

A grilled dog topped w/ sauerkraut, sauteed onions & spicy mustard.

All entrees come w/ BTB Seasoned Fries except Mac n Cheese meals

The Notorious PIG

The Notorious PIG

$11.00

A pile of our savory hickory smoked pulled pork topped w/ your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Buffalo Bill Mac n Cheese

Buffalo Bill Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Our famous mac n cheese topped w/ seasoned chicken, a Buffalo & ranch drizzle, crumbled bacon, & served with garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.

Pretty Awesome Chicken Mac n Cheese

$12.00
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese

$12.00

Our famous mac n cheese topped with our equally famous smoked pulled pork, crushed bacon, jalapenos, your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce, & served w/ garlic toast. This entrée is not served with a side.

The Pig Pen Quesadilla

The Pig Pen Quesadilla

$12.00

Shredded cheddar jack cheese, smoked pulled pork, crumbled bacon & your choice of signature BTB BBQ sauce between 2 crispy flour tortillas.

The Chicken Parm

The Chicken Parm

$12.50

A crispy seasoned chicken breast topped w/ deep fried mozzarella, our tangy pizza sauce and grated parmesan cheese.

The Jerk Chicken

$12.50

Your choice of seasoned grilled or fried chicken tossed in BTB Jamaican Jerk wing sauce & topped w/ pepper jack cheese, caramelized pineapple & bacon. Served on a brioche bun.

BTB Signature Chicken

BTB Signature Chicken

$12.50

A breaded or grilled seasoned chicken breast smothered in BTB Signature wing sauce then topped w/ pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

The Buffalo Chicken Ranch

$12.50

Your choice of seasoned grilled or fried chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce & topped w/ cheddar cheese, bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle. Served on a brioche bun.

Comes w/ Meal, Drink & Ice Cream Scoop

LIL Daddy

$8.50

A fire grilled quarter pound cheeseburger topped with lettuce and pickles.

Corny Dogs

$8.50

Miniature corn dogs.

Kids Mac n Cheese Bowl

$8.50

A bowl of our popular mac n cheese. Served plain.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Toasted flour tortilla w/ cheddar Jack cheeses.

Pepperoni Pizza Bites

$8.50

Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls tossed in grated parmesan cheese & garlic butter.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.50

Served w/ your choice of Honey Mustard, Sweet BBQ sauce or Ranch dressing for dipping.

On the Side!

Fries

$3.50+

Tots

$4.50+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Mac n Cheese

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.50

Spitfire Chili

$4.00+

Loaded Spitfire Chili

$5.00+

Don't Stay Thirsty!

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Sprechers Root Beer (Bottled)

Sprechers Root Beer (Bottled)

$4.00+

Now for Some Sweet Stuff!

Hershey's Ice Cream by the Scoop

Hershey's Ice Cream by the Scoop

$3.69

Twelve flavors of premium ice cream!

Hershey's Real Milkshakes

Hershey's Real Milkshakes

$4.50

Get a milkshake from one of our premium ice cream flavors. Made with real milk!

BTB Oreo Delight

BTB Oreo Delight

$7.00

A warm Oreo brownie topped w/ your choice of ice cream and a chocolate or caramel drizzle.

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

Cookie Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Your choice of ice cream flavor smashed between two giant cookies. Choose from Chocolate Chunk, Double Chocolate Chunk or Peanut Butter Cup. Add a chocolate or caramel drizzle for fun for only $.75.

Fruity Pebble Ice Cream Sandwich

Fruity Pebble Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.50

Your choice of ice cream flavor sandwiched between two handmade Fruity Pebble treats.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00
Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.00
Peanut Butter Cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

BTB Swag/Seasonings/Sauces

BTB Long Sleeve Shirt

BTB Long Sleeve Shirt

$23.99

A beautiful embroidered shirt available in red or black! Stay warm w/ BTB.

BTB T-Shirt

BTB T-Shirt

$21.99

Our extremely comfortable t-shirt sporting our motto on the back! "You'll love our meat in your mouth".

BTB Hat

BTB Hat

$14.99

A nice embroidered ball cap to sport w/ your embroidered BTB shirt.

BTB XXXL Sweat Shirt

BTB XXXL Sweat Shirt

$27.99Out of stock

A grey 3XL hoodie! Show your BTB pride.

BTB Seas-n-All

BTB Seas-n-All

$8.50

Our mild Sea-n-All is used on almost everything, this is how we got our start. Take a bottle home today!

BTB Spitfire Seas-n-All

BTB Spitfire Seas-n-All

$8.50

The same flavor as our Mild Seas-n-All but with enough heat to keep it interesting.

BTB Steak-n-Burger Seasoning

BTB Steak-n-Burger Seasoning

$8.50

This gives our burgers that one of a kind taste. Take some home today!

12 oz. Spitfire Ranch

12 oz. Spitfire Ranch

$9.00

If you love our Spitfire Ranch Burger or Brickyard Burger, this is the sauce that you need! One of our most popular sauces by far. Take a bottle home today!

12 oz. Horsey Ranch

12 oz. Horsey Ranch

$9.00

If you love our Fried Pickles or the Pickle Your Fancy Burger, this is the sauce that you need! One of our most popular sauces. Take a bottle home today!

12 oz. Sweet Poontang BBQ

12 oz. Sweet Poontang BBQ

$9.00

Our sweet, smokey & tangy BBQ sauce

12 oz. Suga n Spice BBQ

12 oz. Suga n Spice BBQ

$9.00

Our medium Kansas City style BBQ sauce.

12 oz. Spitfire BBQ

12 oz. Spitfire BBQ

$9.00

Our Ghost Pepper infused spicy Kansas City style BBQ sauce.

12 oz. Apple Smack BBQ

12 oz. Apple Smack BBQ

$9.00

Our Ghost Pepper infused spiced apple BBQ sauce

12 oz. BTB Spicy Garlic Wing Sauce

12 oz. BTB Spicy Garlic Wing Sauce

$9.00

For our garlic lovers out there, this is a spicy sauce you won't soon forget!

12 oz. BTB Signature Wing Sauce

12 oz. BTB Signature Wing Sauce

$9.00

Our signature wing sauce offers you a sweet & spicy flavor with a hint of oriental zing to it.

12 oz. BTB Awesome Sauce

12 oz. BTB Awesome Sauce

$9.00

﻿﻿This thick, sweet & savory sauce will stick to your wings AND your fingers just right. Be sure you have extra napkins for this sauce.

12 oz. BTB Top Secret Fry/Burger Sauce

12 oz. BTB Top Secret Fry/Burger Sauce

$9.00

Our top secret burger & fry sauce that offers a creamy rich taste. You can dip anything in it!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to BTB, your stop for insane award winning burger and hot dog combinations. Not in the mood for a burger or dog, browse our menu, I am sure we have something you will love!

Website

Location

2222 W Southport Rd STE A, Indianapolis, IN 46217

Directions

Gallery
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image
Between the Bun - Burgers, Dogs & More image

Similar restaurants in your area

Prodigy Burger - Greenwood
orange star4.2 • 1,269
8923 S Meridian St Indianapoils, IN 46217
View restaurantnext
MashCraft Brewing
orange star4.5 • 234
1140 IN-135 Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo - Greenwood - 4800 West Smith Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
4800 West Smith Valley Road Greenwood, IN 46142
View restaurantnext
Don Cuervo Tacos & Brews - 3113 w. Smith Valley Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
3113 w. Smith Valley Rd. Greenwood, IN 46143
View restaurantnext
Colonial Tavern - 4343 Madison Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4343 Madison Ave Indianapolis, IN 46227
View restaurantnext
Chin Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
2320 E Stop 11 Rd Indianapolis, IN 46227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston