Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Tie Up

review star

No reviews yet

N50 W34959, Wisconsin Ave

Okauchee, WI 53069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ticket

$5

$5.00

$7

$7.00

$9

$9.00

Appetizers

WatersEdge Cheesecurds

$9.99

Pretzel Bites

$8.99

Corn Fritters

$8.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.99

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Nachos

$12.99

Battered Pickles

$8.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$10.99

Sloppy Joe Sliders

$9.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.99

Curd Flight

$11.99

Traditional Wings

$9.99

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Autumn Apple Salad

$12.99

Tie Up Wedge Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches/ Wraps

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$12.99

Bay 5 Patty Melt

$11.99

Chefs Choice Burger

$13.99

Stormy Bay BLT

$11.99

Garvin Grouper Sandwich

$13.99

Party Island Sammy

$12.99

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Firecracker Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Spicy Maple Cheddar Burger

$13.99

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.99

Reuben

$10.00

Corned Beef And Hash

$10.00

Cauliflower Pizza (GF)

Pesto Chicken Pizza

$13.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

The Veggie Pizza

$11.99

Classic

$10.99

Tacos

Garvin Grouper

$11.99

Shredded Chicken

$9.99

Firecracker Shrimp

$10.99

FRIDAY Fish Fry

Battered Cod

$11.99

Bluegill

$15.99

Pan Seared Walleye

$15.99

Soup/Chili

Cup Soup

$3.99

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Bread Bowl Soup

$8.99

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bread Bowl Chili

$8.99

Crew/Shirts/Tanks

Black "I Got Tied Up Tee"

$15.00

Blue Tie Up Tee

$20.00

White Tie Up Tee

$20.00

Citrus Tie Up Tee

$20.00

Woman’s T- Shirt

$20.00

Woman’s Tank Top

$15.00

Crewneck

$40.00

Hats

Tie Up Hat - Navy

$20.00

Tie Up Hat - Gray

$20.00

Coozie

Coozie

$5.00

Cups

Pint Glass with Lid - White

$20.00

Pint Glass with Lid - Blue Swirl

$20.00

Shot Glass - White

$7.00

Shot Glass - Blue Swirl

$7.00

City Tin

City Tin

$30.00

FRIES

SIDE Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

SIDE Regular Fries

$2.00

SIDE Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

SIDE Salad

$3.00

SIDE Ranch

$1.00

Drinks

Mimosa

$6.50

Bottomless Mimosa

$16.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Loaded Bloody

$8.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Breakfast Items

Tie Up Buoys

$7.99

Tie Up Scramble

$8.99

Crazy Mans Island Quiche

$8.99

Pumpkin Pancakes

$8.99

Cinnamon Swirl French Toast

$8.99

BYO Breakfast

$8.99

Breezy Point BLT Bagel

$9.99

IceHouse Bay Sammie

$9.99

Cheeseburger in Purgatory

$12.99

Bay Five Burrito

$10.99

Tie Up Toast

$9.99

Sides

Short Stack

$6.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

White Toast

$2.00

Multi-Grain Toast

$2.00

Rye Toast

$2.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Cheesy Hashbrowns

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Side Egg

$2.00

Lunch Items

Cheeseburger in Paradise

$12.99

Bay 5 Patty Melt

$11.99

Party Island Sammy

$12.99

6 oz grilled chicken breast served on a jalapeno cheddar bun with mango jalapeno salsa, chipotle ranch & pepper jack

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Grilled chicken tossed in basil pesto with fresh mozzarella, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce

Chop Salad

$12.99

Chicken, tomato, roasted corn, bacon, avocado, iceberg and romaine mix, feta and with a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Autumn Apple Salad

$12.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Tie Up Wedge Salad

$11.99

Soup/Chili

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl Chili

$5.99

Bread Bowl Chili

$8.99

Cup Soup of the Day

$3.99

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.99

Bread Bowl Soup of the Day

$8.99

Labor Day

$4 Mule

$4.00

Tito’s Drink

$3.00

White Claw Wednesday

$4.00

$5 Martini

$5.00

$5 Fishbowl

$5.00

$2 House Shots

$2.00

Sunday Bloody

$6.00

St Pattys

Irish Mule

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$4.00

Green Mimosa

$6.00

Reuben

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
N50 W34959, Wisconsin Ave, Okauchee, WI 53069

