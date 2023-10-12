10% Off your first order
Food

Biscuits

Single Buttermilk

$4.00

Our classic buttermilky moist goodness. Served with a single serving of spread.

Single Cheddar Chive

$4.00

Buttermilky moist goodness with cheddar cheese and fresh chives. Served with a single serving spread.

Single Everything

$4.00

All of the seeds and spices from an everything bagel in a delicious crust on our classic buttermilky moist biscuit. Served with a single serving spread.

Biscuits Pair

$6.00

Two biscuits of your choosing. Served with two single servings of spread.

Biscuits Trio

$9.00

Three biscuits of your choosing. Served with three single servings of spread.

Half Dozen

$16.00

Six biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.

One Dozen

$28.00

Twelve biscuits of your choosing. Spreads sold separately.

Sando's

Beulah's Biscuit

$14.00

Juicy and crispy fried chicken, shaved onion, pickles and chilli garlic honey on a biscuit of your choosing.

Hella Hot Biscuit

$14.00

Hella hot juicy and crispy fried chicken, house made slaw and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing

Cheesy Bird

$14.00

Juicy and crispy fried chicken, pimento cheese and pickles on a biscuit of your choosing

Sausage Biscuit

$13.00

House made chicken sausage, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing

BEC

$11.00

Tasty bacon, folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing.

Smothered Biscuits

$9.00

Two biscuits of your choosing smothered in our house made with country gravy with chicken sausage

Simple Biscuit

$9.00

Folded egg and cheddar cheese on a biscuit of your choosing

Eggy Biscuit

$8.00

Folded egg on your choice of biscuit - No cheese

Baskets

Snack Tenders (2pc)

$15.00

Two juicy and crispy tenders prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit

Hungry Tenders (4pc)

$18.00

Four juicy and crispy tenders at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and biscuit.

Snack Basket (2pc)

$15.00

Two juicy and crispy pieces of either light or dark meat chicken prepared at your chosen level of spice served with 1 side and a biscuit

Hungry Basket (4pc)

$21.00

A half of a juicy crispy chicken: breast, wing, thigh and leg, prepared at your chosen level of spice, served with one side and a biscuit.

Sides

Mac n Cheesey

$4.00

Mozz, cheddar and parm make this creamy cheesy mac dreamy

Frenchy Fries

$4.00

Just the right crisp to velvety potato frenchy fries. Classic or Beulahs Special Salt.

Greens

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Folded egg

$4.00

Spreads

Single Maple Cayenne Butter

$0.50

Single Herb Butter

$0.50

Single Molasses Butter

$0.50

Single Chilli Honey

$0.50

Single Strawberry Jam

$0.50

Large Maple Cayenne Butter

$5.00

Large Herb Butter

$5.00

Large Molasses Butter

$5.00

Large Chilli Honey

$5.00

Large Strawberry Jam

$5.00

Beverages

Coffee & Hot Tea

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Prepared In House

Juicy Orange

$8.00

Maple Lemonade

$6.00

Simple Green

$6.00

Sweet Sweet Jamaica

$6.00

Green Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Jamaican Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Bottled

Topo Chico

$4.00

Acqua Panna

$4.00

Still Mountain Valley

$5.00

Sparkling Mountain Valley

$5.00

Immunity Boost Cayenne VIVE

$4.00

Wellness Rescue VIVE

$4.00