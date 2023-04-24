Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bevel Coffee Inside Pendulum Fitness

2041 East Villa Street

Pasadena, CA 91107

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Bevel Coffee is a mobile espresso bar and roaster based in Monrovia, CA. While we don't have a brick and mortar shop yet, we're working towards it! We currently do pop-ups at farmer's markets, other businesses, and cater private events in the surrounding areas. Be sure to follow our Instagram to see where we're popping up next! Part of what makes us unique is that we source and roast our own specialty coffee. This means that rather buying from other roasters, we find our favorite coffees from producers we can build relationships with, and then we share them with you! This love of sharing is key to our business. We love the fresh experience folks get when they try a new distinct coffee for the first time. Join us on our adventure to find the tastiest coffees we can share!

2041 East Villa Street, Pasadena, CA 91107

