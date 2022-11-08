- Home
- Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters
Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters
10528 South Western
Chicago, IL 60643
Popular Items
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin
$2.99
Cranberry-Orange Walnut Muffin
$2.99
Pistachio Almond Muffin
$2.99
Chocolate Chip MUffin
$2.95
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
$2.99
Banana Walnut Muffin
$2.99
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.99
Cinnamon Crunch Muffin
$2.99
Pumpkin Muffin
$2.99
Pumpkin Pecan Muffin
$2.99
Vegan Banana Muffin
$3.50
Mini Carrot Cake Muffin
$1.95Out of stock
Scones
Bismark/paczki
Coffee Cake Loaves
Hummingbird Small Loaf
$6.50
Hummingbird Large Loaf
$11.95
Cinnamon Small Loaf
$6.50
Cinnamon Large Loaf
$11.95
Cinnamon Ring Loaf
$14.95
Banana Samll Loaf
$6.50
Banana Large Loaf
$11.95
Banana Walnut Small Loaf
$6.50
Banana Walnut Large Loaf
$11.95
Banana Chocolate Chip Small Loaf
$6.50
Banana Chocolate Chip Bundt Loaf
$14.95
Banana Chocolate Chip Large Loaf
$11.95
Double Chocolate w/Vanilla Bundt Loaf
$14.95
Double Chocolate Walnut Loaf
$14.95
Cupcakes
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.79
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
$1.79
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$1.79
Smiley Face Cookie
$1.99
Flower /Donut Cookie
$2.50
Seasonal Cookie
$2.99
Bears Cookie
$3.99
Almond Pistachio Biscotti
$2.50
Earl Gray Tea Biscotti
$2.50
Lemon Poppyseed Biscotti
$2.50
Bag of 4 Biscotti
$9.99
Uniced Shortbread
$1.79
Nutrlla Cookie
$1.99
Wrapped Cookie
$3.50
Halloween Cookie
$1.50
Cakes (Call us if cake is for today) It may be too late to order
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & cheese sandwich
$7.25
B-E-C Sandwich
$7.50
H-E-C Sandwich
$7.50
Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich
$7.50
S-E-C Sandwich
$7.50
Smoked Salmon Egg And Swiss
$12.95
Marcus' -Turkey Patties, Egg Whites, & Peppers
$9.25
Deli Turkey-egg-cheese
$7.50
Smoked Salmon And Cream Cheese
$11.00Out of stock
Double Sausage Link Sandwich
$8.73
Patty Bacon Whites Motz Cheddar
$11.00
Spinich Garlic Onion Egg And Motz Sandwich
$9.00
Megan Sandwich: Chorizo, Egg Whites, & Peppers
$9.49
Egg Mush Zucchini Sandwich
$7.75
FRENCH TOAST
Egg Benedicts
SKILLETS
OMELETS
Western Avenue Omelet
$14.99
Greek Omelet
$13.95
Ham & Cheese Omelet
$14.50
Spanish Omelet
$15.99
Veggie Omelet
$14.50
Mushroom Omelet
$11.25
BYO Omelet
$11.50
Erik's Omelet- Motz, Patty, Grilled Garlic & Well Grilled Onion
$15.95
Erin's Veggie Omelet- NO Cheese EASY VEGGIES
$14.50
Omlet- Ham, Xrta American Cheese, Onion, Mushroom
$14.95
QUICHE slices
PANCAKES
Full Stack Plain
$7.79
SHORTSTACK Plain
$4.79
Apple Full Stack
$10.99
Apple SHORTSTACK
$7.99
Pecan Full Stack
$10.99
Pecan SHORTSTACK
$6.99
Bacon Full Stack
$10.99
Bacon SHORTSTACK
$7.99
Banana Full Stack
$9.99
Banana SHORTSTACK
$6.99
Blueberry Full Stack
$9.99
Blueberry SHORTSTACK
$6.99
Chocolate Chip Full Stack
$9.99
Chocolate Chip SHORTSTACK
$6.95
Banana Foster Full Stack
$11.99
Banana Foster SHORTSTACK
$8.99
Fullstack Blueberry Banana
$11.99
A La Carte
1 Egg
$1.99
2 Eggs
$2.99
3 Eggs
$3.99
Bacon Strips
$2.99
Bowl of Seasonal Fruit
$6.95
Chorizo Sausage
$4.79
Cup of Seasonal Fruit
$3.50
O' Brien Potatos
$4.79
Sausage Links
$2.99
Seasoned Hash Brown Potatoes
$3.25
Side Feta
$1.00
Side of Hollandaise Sauce
$2.00
Side of Toast
$2.79
Sliced Ham off the Bone
$4.99
Smoked Salmon
$6.99
Sweet Potato Side
$4.95
Turkey Sausage Patties
$3.50
Whipped Cream
$1.49
Side Grits
$4.50
Extra Side Cooked Apples
$2.95
Side Sautee Spinach
$3.50
Side Corned Beef Hash
$5.95