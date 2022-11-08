Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Beverly Bakery & Coffee Roasters

review star

No reviews yet

10528 South Western

Chicago, IL 60643

Popular Items

B-E-C Sandwich
S-E-C Sandwich
H-E-C Sandwich

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.99

Cranberry-Orange Walnut Muffin

$2.99

Pistachio Almond Muffin

$2.99

Chocolate Chip MUffin

$2.95

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$2.99

Banana Walnut Muffin

$2.99

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.99

Cinnamon Crunch Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.99

Pumpkin Pecan Muffin

$2.99

Vegan Banana Muffin

$3.50

Mini Carrot Cake Muffin

$1.95Out of stock

Scones

Almond Scone

$1.99

Blueberry Scone

$1.99

Cinnamon Raisin Scone

$1.99

Chocolate Chip Scone

$1.99

Cranberry Scone

$1.99

Lemon Scone

$1.99

Bismark/paczki

Jelly bismark

$2.65

Custard bismark

$2.65

Breads

Irish Soda Bread

$8.99

Rye Bread

$6.99

Country White Bread

$6.99

Coffee Cake Loaves

Hummingbird Small Loaf

$6.50

Hummingbird Large Loaf

$11.95

Cinnamon Small Loaf

$6.50

Cinnamon Large Loaf

$11.95

Cinnamon Ring Loaf

$14.95

Banana Samll Loaf

$6.50

Banana Large Loaf

$11.95

Banana Walnut Small Loaf

$6.50

Banana Walnut Large Loaf

$11.95

Banana Chocolate Chip Small Loaf

$6.50

Banana Chocolate Chip Bundt Loaf

$14.95

Banana Chocolate Chip Large Loaf

$11.95

Double Chocolate w/Vanilla Bundt Loaf

$14.95

Double Chocolate Walnut Loaf

$14.95

Cupcakes

1 Reg Size cupcake

$1.99

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$11.94

Dozen Reg size Cupcakes

$23.88

1 Fudge Cupcake

$2.25

1/2 Fudge Dozen Cupcakes

$13.50

Dozen Fudge Dozen Cupcakes

$27.00

Fancy Cupcakes

$2.25

1/2 Dozen Fancy Cupcakes

$13.50

Dozen Fancy Cupcakes

$27.00

Carrot cake cupcake

$3.50

Sprinkle All

Sprinkle Half

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.79

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$1.79

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.79

Smiley Face Cookie

$1.99

Flower /Donut Cookie

$2.50

Seasonal Cookie

$2.99

Bears Cookie

$3.99

Almond Pistachio Biscotti

$2.50

Earl Gray Tea Biscotti

$2.50

Lemon Poppyseed Biscotti

$2.50

Bag of 4 Biscotti

$9.99

Uniced Shortbread

$1.79

Nutrlla Cookie

$1.99

Wrapped Cookie

$3.50

Halloween Cookie

$1.50

Cakes (Call us if cake is for today) It may be too late to order

Cake 8 " Bc

$45.95Out of stock

8" Fudge

$42.95Out of stock

8" Cream Cheese Icing Carrot

$42.95Out of stock

10" CakeWith Choc

$58.95Out of stock

8" Whip Cream

$45.95Out of stock

10 Inch Carrot

$58.95Out of stock

8" Single Bc

$20.95Out of stock

Straw Whip 8"

$48.99

Single 8"

$20.95Out of stock

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & cheese sandwich

$7.25

B-E-C Sandwich

$7.50

H-E-C Sandwich

$7.50

Pepper, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

S-E-C Sandwich

$7.50

Smoked Salmon Egg And Swiss

$12.95

Marcus' -Turkey Patties, Egg Whites, & Peppers

$9.25

Deli Turkey-egg-cheese

$7.50

Smoked Salmon And Cream Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Double Sausage Link Sandwich

$8.73

Patty Bacon Whites Motz Cheddar

$11.00

Spinich Garlic Onion Egg And Motz Sandwich

$9.00

Megan Sandwich: Chorizo, Egg Whites, & Peppers

$9.49

Egg Mush Zucchini Sandwich

$7.75

FRENCH TOAST

French Toast

$9.99

Creme Brulee French Toast

$12.99

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

Toppings

$10.50

1/2 Creme Brulee

$8.95

Egg Benedicts

Florentine Benedict

$12.99

Chorizo & Grilled Tomato Benedict

$13.99

Portabella Truffle Benedict

$13.99

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$14.99

Beverly Benedict

$12.99

Creole Shrimp Benedict & Grilled Zucchini

$14.99

Rueben Benedict

$14.99

SKILLETS

Veggie Skillet

$12.99

Meat Lover Skillet

$15.50

Chorizo Skillet

$13.99

Denver Skillet

$12.99

Greek Skillet

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Skillet

$12.99

Chorizo And Cheddar Only Skillet

$13.99

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$13.99

Mush Tom Bacon Cheddar

$13.99

Skillet

$11.95

OMELETS

Western Avenue Omelet

$14.99

Greek Omelet

$13.95

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Spanish Omelet

$15.99

Veggie Omelet

$14.50

Mushroom Omelet

$11.25

BYO Omelet

$11.50

Erik's Omelet- Motz, Patty, Grilled Garlic & Well Grilled Onion

$15.95

Erin's Veggie Omelet- NO Cheese EASY VEGGIES

$14.50

Omlet- Ham, Xrta American Cheese, Onion, Mushroom

$14.95

QUICHE slices

slice Ham & Cheddar Quiche (Slice)

$11.99

slice Bacon, Onion, & Swiss Quiche (Slice)

$11.99Out of stock

slice Spinach, Feta, & Tomato Quiche (Slice)

$11.99

slice Mushroom & mozzarella Quiche (Slice)

$11.99

slice No Side Mush & mozz

$9.95Out of stock

PANCAKES

Full Stack Plain

$7.79

SHORTSTACK Plain

$4.79

Apple Full Stack

$10.99

Apple SHORTSTACK

$7.99

Pecan Full Stack

$10.99

Pecan SHORTSTACK

$6.99

Bacon Full Stack

$10.99

Bacon SHORTSTACK

$7.99

Banana Full Stack

$9.99

Banana SHORTSTACK

$6.99

Blueberry Full Stack

$9.99

Blueberry SHORTSTACK

$6.99

Chocolate Chip Full Stack

$9.99

Chocolate Chip SHORTSTACK

$6.95

Banana Foster Full Stack

$11.99

Banana Foster SHORTSTACK

$8.99

Fullstack Blueberry Banana

$11.99

A La Carte

1 Egg

$1.99

2 Eggs

$2.99

3 Eggs

$3.99

Bacon Strips

$2.99

Bowl of Seasonal Fruit

$6.95

Chorizo Sausage

$4.79

Cup of Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

O' Brien Potatos

$4.79

Sausage Links

$2.99

Seasoned Hash Brown Potatoes

$3.25

Side Feta

$1.00

Side of Hollandaise Sauce

$2.00

Side of Toast

$2.79

Sliced Ham off the Bone

$4.99

Smoked Salmon

$6.99

Sweet Potato Side

$4.95

Turkey Sausage Patties

$3.50

Whipped Cream

$1.49

Side Grits

$4.50

Extra Side Cooked Apples

$2.95

Side Sautee Spinach

$3.50

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.95

Egg Dishes

2 Egg Dish

$7.99

3 Egg Dish

$8.99

Chorizo Tacos

$13.95

1 Egg

$6.99

1 Egg Dish

$6.99

Irish Breakfast

$14.95Out of stock

VEGAN

Vegan Skillet

$11.99

Vegan French Toast

$11.99

1/2 stack Vegan French Toast

$7.50

Vegan GF Oatmeal Pancakes

$11.99

add powder sugar

Pumpkin Oatcakes

$12.99

1/2 Oatcakes

$6.50

WAFFLES

Plain Waffle

$7.99

Pecan Waffle

$10.95

Banana Foster Waffle

$11.99

Bacon Waffle

$11.99

Waffle With Strawberries

$12.95

Waffle With Strawberries

$9.99

CREPES

Blueberry Crepes

$12.99

Nutella Banana Crepes

$12.99

Nutella Crepes (no banana)

$12.99

Strawberry Crepes

$12.95

add powder sugar

Nutella Strawberry Crepes

$12.95

Plain Crepes

$10.99

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp And Grits

$14.95Out of stock

Coffee Drinks

AMERICANO

$3.99

CAFE OLE

$3.50

CAPPACINO

$3.95+

COFFEE

$1.95+

Coffee Box

$18.00

ESPRESSO Shot

$1.99+

Flavor Syrup

$0.50

FLAVORED LATTE

$4.95+

ICED Americano

$3.99

ICED FLAVORED LATTE

$4.95+

ICED LATTE

$3.95+

LATTE

$3.95+

Van Almondmilk Double Latte

$5.70

Iced coffee

$2.29+

Non Coffee Drinks

Abby Blast

$2.45+

Apple Juice

$2.45+

Cranberry Juice

$2.45+

Hot Water

$2.00

Milk

$1.55+

Orange Juice

$2.45+

Pop

$1.75

Tea hot

$2.75

Tea Iced

$2.75

Hot Cocoa

$2.50+

Tea Latte

Tea latte Unsweetened

$3.95

Tea latte w/ honey & vanilla

$4.95

Vegan

Vegan Stew

$10.50

Vegan Ratatouille

$12.00

Vegan Stuffed Peppers

$10.95Out of stock

Vegan Indian Plate

$12.00

Vegan Quinoa Patties with Tapenade

$12.00

Vegan Coucous