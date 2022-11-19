The Beverly on Main imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Beverly on Main

review star

No reviews yet

7018 E Main St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Popular Items

Filet Bites
Main St Wings
Truffle Fries

Single Bottles

Buy one more & SAVE $5 Buy three more & SAVE $15 See our Package Deals on the previous page...
Bottle of Bubbly AF (Sparkling Brut)

Bottle of Bubbly AF (Sparkling Brut)

$35.00

Buy one more & SAVE $5 Buy three more & SAVE $15 See our Package Deals on the previous page...

Bottle of Pink AF (Sparkling Rosé)

Bottle of Pink AF (Sparkling Rosé)

$35.00

Buy one more & SAVE $5 Buy three more & SAVE $15 See our Package Deals on the previous page...

Bottle of White AF (Chardonnay)

Bottle of White AF (Chardonnay)

$35.00

Buy one more & SAVE $5 Buy three more & SAVE $15 See our Package Deals on the previous page...

Bottle of Red AF (Cabernet)

Bottle of Red AF (Cabernet)

$35.00

Buy one more & SAVE $5 Buy three more & SAVE $15 See our Package Deals on the previous page...

*SALE* PACKAGE DEALS

2 Bottles for $65

2 Bottles for $65

$65.00

When ordering the 2 bottle package, please specify which bottles you would like: Bubbly AF, White AF, Red AF, Pink AF below.

4 Bottles for $125

4 Bottles for $125

$125.00

Includes Bubbly AF, White AF, Red AF, & Pink AF

Shareables

Pan seared filet mignon, served with side of creamy horseradish.

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Bacon, almonds, olive oil, shaved parmesan and roasted Brussel sprouts.

Cauli Bites

$9.00

Lightly seasoned and breaded cauliflower florets, served with chipotle aioli.

Cornholio

$9.00

Roasted corn, chipotle aioli, avocado, lime juice, paprika, served with tortilla chips.

Filet Bites

$20.00

Pan seared filet mignon cut into small bites, serve with a side of horseradish cream.

Little Devils

$9.00

3 Hard boiled deviled eggs, bacon, chives, dusted with paprika.

Main St Wings

$10.00

Homemade buffalo sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese, choice of traditional, boneless or vegan.

Meat Baller

$15.00Out of stock

Six faux meat balls smothered in marinara, topped with vegan mozzarella.

Spicy Hummus

$9.00

Homemade hummus topped with spicy relish, served with pita chips or cucumber wheels.

Stuffed Shrooms

$9.00

Six white button mushrooms stuffed with jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, vegan mozzarella, dazzled with balsamic glaze.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Waffle cut sweet potatoes, parmesan, sea salt, truffle oil and parsley, served with ketchup.

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Fresh cut potatoes, parmesan, sea salt, truffle oil and parsley, served with ketchup.

Pretzel

$6.00

Bavarian pretzel, butter, sea salt and honey mustard on the side.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan and almond caesar dressing.

House Salad

$8.00

iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions and ranch dressing.

Keto Salad

$20.00

Filet mignon bites, bacon, hardboiled egg, Brussel sprouts, smoked gouda, over a bed of romaine lettuce and topped with almond caesar dressing.

Pear & Kale Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, kale flowering, red pears, parsley, shaved parmesan and citrus vinaigrette dressing.

RBF Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, iceberg lettuce, hardboiled egg, tomato, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, chives and ranch dressing.

Wraps

Baja Cod Wrap

$14.00

Grilled pacific cod, flour tortilla, red leaf lettuce, cabbage, pico de Gallo, shaved parmesan and chipotle aioli, served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken, flour tortilla, romaine lettuce, almond caesar dressing and shaved parmesan, served with fries.

Sonoran Shrimp Wrap

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, red leaf lettuce, cabbage, pico de Gallo, shaved parmesan and chipotle aioli, served with fries.

Tijuana Wrap

$14.00

Grilled skirt steak, flour tortilla, red leaf lettuce, pico de Gallo, shaved parmesan and chipotle aioli, served with fries.

Tacos

Baja Cod Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled cod tacos, topped with cabbage and pico de Gallo, served with black beans, side of spicy tomatillo salsa.

Impossible Tacos

$15.00

Three grilled plant based 'beef' tacos, topped with pico de Gallo, served with black beans, side of spicy tomatillo salsa.

Sonoran Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Three grilled shrimp tacos, topped with cabbage and pico de Gallo, served with black beans, side of spicy tomatillo salsa.

Upskirt Steak Tacos

$13.00

Three steak tacos, topped with pico de Gallo, served with black beans, side of spicy tomatillo salsa.

Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$10.00

Grilled chicken, zucchini, squash and sweet potato skewer, dusted with paprika and drizzled with chimichurri sauce, served over red leaf lettuce.

Shrimp Skewer

$10.00

Shrimp, zucchini, squash and sweet potato skewer, marinated with garlic, served over red leaf lettuce.

Steak Skewer

$10.00

Sirloin steak, zucchini, squash and sweet potato skewer, marinated with citrus juices and drizzled with chipotle aioli, served over red leaf lettuce.

Veggie Skewer

$10.00

Grilled zucchini, squash and sweet potato skewer drizzled with balsamic glaze and herb aioli, served over red leaf lettuce.

Sliders

French Dip Sliders

$12.00

Two sliced roast beef sliders with grilled onions, smoked gouda, chipotle aioli on a pretzel bun, served with fries, pickles and au jus dipping sauce.

Meat Baller Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Plant based 'meatballs', vegan mozzarella, marinara sauce, on a vegan bun, served with fries and pickles.

Rebel Rooster Sliders

$12.00

Two plant based 'chicken' sliders, sriracha BBQ sauce, arugula, spicy hummus on a vegan bu, served with fries and pickles.

Royale Blue Cheese Sliders

$12.00

Two bee mini patties, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, arugula on a pretzel bun, served with fries and pickles.

Flatbreads

Mad Men Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mozzarella and parmesan cheese over pizza sauce and thin flatbread.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, garlic, basil, mozzarella and parmesan over pizza sauce and thin flatbread.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pepperoni, mozzarella and parmesan over pizza sauce and thin flatbread.

Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Green peppers, onions, garlic, mushrooms, olives and basil over pizza sauce and thin flatbread.

Burgers

Beverly Burger

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on a English muffin, served with fries.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Plant based burger Pattie, vegan mozzarella, lettuce, tomato on a vegan wheat bun, served with fries.

Patty Melt

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef, smoked gouda, grilled onion, chipotle aioli on sour dough, served with fries.

Wingman Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli on English muffin, served with fries.

Entrees

Cock Block

$20.00

Plant based 'chicken' breast, topped with vegan mozzarella, served with tomato, spicy hummus and avocado slices.

Keto Platter

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, served with tomato, spicy hummus and avocado slices.

Mean Joe Green

$20.00Out of stock

Plant based 'beef' strips topped with vegan mozzarella, served with roasted brussel sprouts.

Petite Filet

$30.00

Bacon wrapped filet mignon topped with blue cheese crumbles, grilled to order, served with two vegetable skewers.

Desserts

Banana Fosters

$9.00

Caramelized banana slices with brown sugar, spiced rum, orange juice and vanilla ice cream.

Carat Cake

$9.00

Two layer cake made with carrots, raisins, pineapple, pecans, cream cheese frosting, dice almonds and white chocolate leaves.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$9.00

Moist chocolate cake topped with cream cheese chocolate whipped cram and chocolate chips.

Ice Cream Sundae

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with Oreo cookie crumbles.

Fast Bar

Well Vodka

$9.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Well Bourbon

$9.00

Well Rye

$9.00

Well Mezcal

$9.00

Well Scotch

$9.00

Scottsdale Blonde

$6.00

San Tan Hefeweizen

$6.00

Tower Station IPA

$6.00

Kiltlifter

$6.00

Titos

$14.00

Bulleit Brbn

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Makers Mark Brbn

$14.00

Jameson

$12.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritzer

$13.00

Appletini

$13.00

Aviation

$13.00

Blood & Sand

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Caipirinha

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

French 75

$13.00

Gibson

$13.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Last Word

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Penicillin

$13.00

Pisco Punch

$13.00

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Sidecar

$13.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Whiskey Smash

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Classic AF Cocktails

Blue Balls

$15.00

Cucumber Dreams

$14.00

M.I.L.F.

$15.00

Morning Wood

$15.00

Cucumber Dreams

$15.00

Pirate Hooker

$15.00

Rush Hour

$14.00

Tea Bagged

$15.00

Trending So Hard

$15.00

Whiskey Goals

$15.00

Signature Cocktails

Couch Cowboy

$16.00

Dark Times

$16.00

F*ck Carol

$16.00

Home School

$16.00

Micro Pinot

$16.00

Quarentini

$16.00

Rona Fever

$16.00

Stoned Sour

$16.00

The Antibody

$16.00

The Cure

$16.00

Flexin' Cocktails

Boss

$250.00

Decadence

$50.00

Deflowered

$450.00

Menage A Treize

$350.00

Monterrey Margarita

$100.00

Rx

$200.00

Sugar Daddy

$400.00

Ultimate Side Chick

$500.00

Ultra Clase AF

$300.00

Upper East Side

$150.00

Beer

Kiltlifter

$6.00

San Tan Hefeweizen

$6.00

Scottsdale Blonde

$6.00

Tower Station IPA

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00

Heineken 00

$5.00

Hoegaarden

$5.00

Lagunitas IPA

$5.00

Leffe

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

MT Black House

$9.00

MT Blazing World

$9.00

MT Fortunate Islands

$9.00

MT Fruitlands

$9.00

MT Orderville IPA

$9.00

MT Outside World

$9.00

Odouls N/A

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Stone IPA

$6.00

WC Black Cherry

$9.00

WC Grapefruit

$9.00

WC Mango

$9.00

Ace Pineapple

$6.00

Blueberry Spaceship Box

$28.00

Magners Irish Apple

$6.00

Rekorderlig Passion Fruit

$7.00Out of stock

Rekorderlig Pear

$7.00

Rekorderlig Strawberry & Lime

$7.00

Rekorderlig Wid Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Stella Cidre Apple

$6.00Out of stock

Strongbow Apple

$6.00

Red Wine

GL Soter Pinot Noir

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir Erath Resplendent

$15.00

GL Malbec Piattelli

$12.00

GL Tempranillo Eduardo Bermejo

$13.00

GL Merkin Chupacabra Red Blend AZ

$13.00

GL Cab. Smith & Hook

$13.00

BT Pinot Noir

$58.00

BT Siduri Pinot Noir

$66.00

BT Malbec

$46.00

BT Tempranillo

$50.00

BT Merkin Chupacabra

$50.00

BT Cabernet

$50.00

Red Reserve

BT Sea Smoke Pinot Noir

$180.00Out of stock

BT Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$66.00

BT Cherry Pie Pinot Noir

$117.00Out of stock

BT Nederburg Pinotage

$10.00

BT Locations D66 Grenache

$72.00

BT Double Diamond Cabernet

$20.00

BT Rombauer Zinfandel

$66.00

BT Robert Biale Petit Sirah

$86.00

BT Mount Veeder Cabernet

$120.00

BT Silver Oak Cabernet

$170.00Out of stock

BT Double Diamond Cabernet

$150.00

BT Heitz Cabernet

$200.00

BT Nickel & Nickel Cabernet

$185.00

BT Far Niente Cabernet

$180.00

BT Plumpjack Cabernet

$200.00Out of stock

BT Rowen Cabernet

$160.00

BT Rowen Blend Magnum

$300.00

BT Prisioner Blend

$100.00

White Wine

GL Riesling Max Mann

$12.00

GL Pinot Grigio Yermann

$12.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc Kunde

$12.00

GL Chardonnay Mer Soliel

$15.00

GL Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$17.00

BT Monchhoff Riesling

$46.00

BT Fini Pinot Grigio

$46.00

BT Chloe Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BT Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$58.00

BT Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$66.00

White Reserve

BT Archery Summit Pinot Gris

$60.00

BT Frog’s Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00Out of stock

BT Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00Out of stock

BT Heitz Chardonnay

$75.00

BT Rombauer Chardonnay

$75.00Out of stock

BT Kistler Chardonnay

$120.00

Rose Wine

GL Pinot Project

$12.00Out of stock

GL Bieler Pere & Fils

$12.00

BT Pinot Project

$46.00Out of stock

BT Bieler Pere & Fils

$55.00

Sparkling Wine

GL Opera Prima Sparkling

$12.00

GL Prosecco Freixenet

$15.00

GL Vincent Brut

$16.00

GL Valdo Sparkling Rose

$13.00

BT Opera Prima Sparkling

$46.00

BT Freixenet Prosecco

$58.00

BT Vincent Brut

$62.00

BT Gruet Sparkling Rose

$55.00

Split Sofia Rose

$1.00

Champagne

BT G.H Mumm Brut

$10.00

BT Palmer & Co Brut

$104.00

BT Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$150.00

BT Veuve Clicquot Brut

$300.00

BT Ace of Spades Brut

$1,000.00

BT Dom Perignon Brut Luminos

$900.00

BT Moet & Chandon Rose

$160.00

BT Moet Chandon Imperial Brut

$500.00

BT Dom Perignon Rose Luminos

$1,800.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna Bottled Water

$5.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Hot Brewed Coffee

$4.00

Mocktail

$9.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Pour Over Coffee

$4.00

Red Bull Can

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free Can

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Beer (6 packs)

Six Pack of Miller Lite

$18.00

Six Pack of Bud Light

$18.00

Six Pack of Coors Light

$18.00

Six Pack of Michelob Ultra

$18.00

Spirits (Bottles)

BT Ciroc Vodka

$80.00

BT Wheatley Vodka

$32.00

BT Bacardi

$32.00

BT Captain Morgan

$32.00

BT Bombay Sapphire

$70.00

Swag

Middle Finger Gold Plated Earrings

$50.00

Gold Middle Finger Dad Hat

$25.00

Classy AF Gold Plated Necklace

$50.00

Gold Middle Finger Sunglasses

$10.00

Classy AF T-shirt Female

$25.00

Classy AF T-shirt Male

$25.00

Essential Face mask

$10.00

Gold Middle Finger Pin

$5.00

Dj Services

$225.00

Alphagraphics Lights

$346.43

Dad Hat Black

$30.00
Sunday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:00 am, 12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Experience a lively ambiance in an intimate setting. Beverly on Main in Old Town Scottsdale serves only the finest cocktails, food, and Happy Hour specials. Make connections, mingle with friends, and let us host your next event— we'll see you soon... don't forget to ask about our secret room!

The Beverly on Main image

