American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Dessert & Ice Cream

Bev's Cafe 221 Bush St

893 Reviews

$

221 Bush St

Red Wing, MN 55066

Order Again

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy Single

$11.50

House made sausage gravy over a buttermilk biscuit

Biscuits and Gravy Double

$12.50

House made sausage gravy over two buttermilk biscuits

2 eggs and toast

$5.00

2 Eggs 1/2 Hash Brown And Toast

$8.50

2 Eggs Hash Browns and Toast

$8.75

2eggs, meat, and Toast

$7.50

2 eggs, meat, hash browns, and toast

$9.25

2 Eggs

$3.25

1 egg and toast

$4.50

1 egg, meat, and Toast

$6.75

1 Egg Hash Browns and Toast

$8.25

1 Egg 1/2 Hash Brown And Toast

$8.00

1 Egg Meat 1/2 Hash Browns And Toast

$9.75

1 Egg

$1.75

corned beef hash, 2 eggs and toast

$10.50

Eggs Benedict

$10.50

An English muffin topped with 2 Slices of smoked hamand 2 poached eggs, smothered in hollandaise sauce

Egg Sandwich (1)

$4.00

1 egg

Egg Sandwich (2)

$4.50

2 egg

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.75

Breaded beef cutlet with hash browns smothered with house made sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs and toast.

Hamburger Steak

$11.75

1/2# fresh ground beef patty, served with 2eggs, hash browns, and toast

Gritwurst with 2 eggs and Toast

$7.50

Traditional German dish. Housemade.Served with 2 eggs and toast.

Mc Bev Sandwich

$6.25

Choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham, 1 hard cooked egg and American cheese. Served on an English muffin.

Denver Sandwich

$6.25

Diced ham, onions, green peppers scrambled in an egg served on Texas toast.

Barnyard

$10.50

Hash browns on the bottom, choice of ham, sausage patty, or bacon in the middle, topped with 2 scrambled eggs. Smothered in cheddar cheese sauce. Served with toast.

2 Eggs, 1/2 Hash Brown, Meat, and Toast

$9.75

1 Egg, Hash Browns, Meat, and Toast

$9.50

Pancakes / French Toast

Stuffed French Toast

$7.25

2 French Toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with house made fruit sauce and whipped cream.

1 French Toast

$4.50

2 French Toast

$6.50

3 French Toast

$7.50

2 French Toast and meat

$9.75

3 French Toast and meat

$10.75

1 Pancake

$4.50

2 pancakes and meat

$9.75

3 pancakes and meat

$10.75

Stack of Pancakes

$7.50

Short Stack Of Pancakes

$6.50

1 French Toast and Meat

$6.75

1 Pancake and Meat

$6.75

Skillet

Rivertown Skillet

$13.75

Hash browns, choice of two meats, onions, green peppers, mushrooms,and shredded cheddar, served with two eggs and toast

Country Skillet

$13.75

Hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms,smothered in house made sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast

Taco Skillet

$13.75

Hash browns, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, taco meat, shredded cheddar, and tortilla strips, served with two eggs, toast, and a side of sour cream and salsa

Ham Skillet

$11.75

Hashbrowns, diced ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs and toast.

Sausage Skillet

$11.75

Hashbrowns, crumbly sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs and toast.

Veggie Skillet

$11.75

Hashbrowns,onions, green peppers, mushrooms,diced tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, cheddar cheese. Served with 2 eggs and toast.

Bacon Skillet

$11.75

Chorizo Skillet

$14.75

Omelets

Benny Omelet

$10.50

diced ham, onions, and green peppers folded into 2 eggs and smothered in hollandaise on top of an English muffin.

Denver Omelet

$7.50

Traditional 2 egg omelet with diced onions, green peppers, and ham. Served with toast.

Mike's Special Omelet

$9.25

Regular or Italian sausage, diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ripe olives, American cheese folded in 2 egg omelet served with toast. Salsa and sour cream on the side

Ham Everything

$8.75

Diced ham, onions, and green peppers, American Cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.

Sausage Everthing

$8.75

Crumbly sausage, diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.

Bacon Everything

$8.75

Country Club Omelet

$10.50

Diced turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese folded into 2 egg omelet and smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.

Two Meat Omelet

$9.75

Choice of 2 breakfast meats and American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast

Vegetable Omelet

$7.50

Diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced ripe olives and American cheese. Served with toast.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Diced ham and American Cheese

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Crumbly sausage and American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.

Taco Omelet

$10.00

Taco meat, diced onions, green peppers, sliced ripe olives, and cheddar cheese folde into a 2 egg omelet and tucked into a fried tortilla. Side of salsa and sour cream and toast.

Southwestern Omelet

$8.75

Diced ham, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes folded into a two egg omelet, topped with a mild hot sauce and salsa. Served with toast

Chorizo Omelet

$10.25

Three Pigs Omelet

$13.75

Cheese Omelet

$7.75

Diced ham and American Cheese

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$7.50

Grits / Oatmeal

small oatmeal

$3.75

large oatmeal

$4.75

Small Oatmeal and toast

$5.25

small

Large Oatmeal and toast

$7.00

Large

Hominy Grits Small

$3.75

small

Hominy Grits Large

$4.75

large

Breakfast Sides

Side of Gritwurst

$6.25

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$7.75

Side bacon

$3.75

Side sausauge patty

$3.75

Side hamburger patty

$3.75

Side links

$3.75

1 sausage Link

$1.50

Side of Toast (2)

$1.75

Side of Peanut Butter

$0.50

Side of Toast (1)

$1.25

Side of HB

$3.75

Side of AM

$3.75

Side of SPF

$3.75

Side of FF

$3.75

Side of Ham

$3.75

1/2 Hash Brown

$3.00

1/2 American Fries

$2.75

sausage gravy

$3.25

side of Holly

$3.25

Side 1 Egg

$1.75

Side 2 Eggs

$2.75

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$9.50

Hand battered Ellsworth cheese curds

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$9.25

Combo Basket

$13.25

Cheese curds, chicken strips, mini corn dogs and fries

Onion Rings

$9.50

Fresh sliced onions, hand battered and deep fried

Basket of Regular Fries

$3.75

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$3.75

Side of Chips

$1.75

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.50

Chopped romaine, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and sliced black olives served in a fried tortilla shell

Chef Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine, diced ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, and croutons

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$9.50

Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, sliced ripe olives,parmesan cheese, grilled or breaded chicken breast and croutons

BLT Chicken Salad

$10.50

Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled or breaded chicken breast and croutons

Shrimp Pasta Salad

$8.25

Italian Pasta Salad

$8.25

chicken Grape

$8.25

Tuna Mac

$8.25

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$9.50

Greek Salad

$9.50

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$9.50

1/2 Cold Plate

$8.75

1/2 plate

Full Cold Plate

$9.75

Full Plate

mandarin oranges

$1.75

pineaapple

$1.75

apple sauce

$1.75

Salmon Salad

$12.75

Crab Pasta Salad

$8.25

Burgers

Classic Burger 1/3 Pound

$8.00

1/3#

Classic Burger 1/2 Pound

$9.50

1/2#

Black and Bleu Burger 1/3 Pound

$8.75

1/3# Cajun seasoned burger with melted Bleu cheese

Black and Bleu Burger 1/2 Pound

$11.25

1/2# Cajun seasoned burger with melted Bleu cheese

Stroganoff Burger 1/3 Pound

$9.75

1/3# Beef patty smothered with fried onion, mushrooms, gravy, and sour cream

Stroganoff Burger 1/2 Pound

$11.25

1/2# Beef patty smothered with fried onions, mushrooms, gravy, and sour cream

Bev's Western Burger 1/3 Pound

$10.25

1/3# Topped with American cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce

Bev's Western Burger 1/2 Pound

$11.75

1/2# Topped with American cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce

Inferno Burger 1/3 Pound

$11.75

1/3# Very HOT! Cayenne pepper seasoned beef patty topped with jalapeno bacon, hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, and sliced jalapenos.

Inferno Burger 1/2 Pound

$13.25

1/2# Very HOT! Cayenne pepper seasoned beef patty topped with jalapeno bacon, hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, and sliced jalapenos.

Don't Kiss Me Garlic Burger 1/3 Pound

$10.50

1/3# Garlic and crushed red pepper seasoned ground beef patty topped with diced roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and garlic basil pesto.

Don't Kiss Me Garlic Burger 1/2 Pound

$12.00

1/2# Garlic and crushed red pepper seasoned ground beef patty topped with diced roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and garlic basil pesto.

Patty Melt

$12.75

1/2# Ground beef patty, fried onions, melted Swiss, American, and pepper jack cheeses, Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Mushroom and Swiss 1/3 Pound

$9.00

1/3# Ground beef patty topped with grilled sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Mushroom and Swiss 1/2 Pound

$11.00

1/2# Ground beef patty topped with grilled sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese

3 pigs burger

$12.75

1/2# a ground beef patty and a sausage patty pattied together and grilled, topped with a slice of ham, bacon slices, and Swiss cheese.

Turkey Burger

$10.75

1/3# Ground turkey topped with Swiss cheese and bacon slices

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$9.75

1/3# Topped with pepper jack cheese, salsa and sour cream

Bacon Cheese Burger 1/3 Pound

$10.75

Bacon Cheeseburger 1/2 Pound

$12.75

Hot Mess Burger 1/3 Pound

$9.75

Hot Mess Burger 1/2 Pound

$13.75

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Grilled or breaded chicken breast with mayo on a bun

Chicken Pesto

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Mozzarella cheese and garlic basil pesto on a Ciabatta bun.

Reuben

$9.50

Grilled corned beef with Swiss cheese, red cabbage, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marblr rye

Rachel

$9.50

Grilled sliced turkey with Swiss cheese, red cabbage, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Club House

$9.75

Sliced turkey, Sliced ham, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce , tomato, bacon, and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.25

American cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$7.25

American cheese

BLT

$8.75

Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Texas toast

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$6.75

with chips

Tuna Sandwich

$5.25

Ham Salad

$5.25

Egg Salad

$5.25

Salmon Sandwich

$10.75

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.75

Soup

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00

Cup

Bowl Soup of the Day

$5.00

Bowl

Cup Chili

$4.25

Cup

Bowl Chili

$5.25

Bowl

Side Salad

Mac Salad

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$3.75

Coleslaw

$3.75

Potato Salad

$3.75

Seasonal

Creamy Cucumbers

$3.75

Seasonal

Lettuce Salad

$3.75

Ice Cream

Malt

$5.25

1 scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

2 scoops of Ice Cream

$2.75

3 scoops of Ice Cream

$3.50

Ice Cream Float

$3.75

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Shake

$5.25

Kid Menu

Jr. Egg and Toast

$6.25

kids French toast and meat

$6.25

Shelley Bear Pancake and meat

$6.25

kids grilled cheese and fries

$6.25

kids 1/4# burger and fries

$6.25

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.25

kids 5 Dino Nuggets and Fries

$6.25

Kids 5 mini corn dogs and fries

$6.25

Hot Plates

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.25

1/2 Beef Dinner

$8.75

Full Beef Dinner

$9.75

1/2 Hot Beef Sandwich

$8.75

Full Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.75

1/2 Pork Dinner

$8.75

Full Pork Dinner

$9.75

1/2 Hot Pork Sandwich

$8.75

Full Hot Pork Sandwich

$9.75

1/2 Hot Dish

$8.75

Full Hot Dish

$9.75

Small Side Hotdish

$6.50

Large Side Hot Dish

$7.50

Arol Size Dinner

$8.75

Hot Jumbo

$11.75

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.75

Hamburger Steak Dinner

$11.75

Liver and Onions

$11.75

Corned beef and Cabbage Full

$11.75

1/2 Corned Beef and Cabbage

$9.75

Boiled Dinner

$10.75

Fish Fry

Full Grilled Fish

$12.50

1/2 Grilled Fish

$11.50

4 Piece Beer Battered Cod

$11.50

6 Piece Beer Battered Cod

$12.50

10 Piece Beer Battered Cod

$16.50

1 piece of Cod

$2.00

Merch

Coffee Mugs

$10.00Out of stock

Greek Seasoning

$4.85

Salt Free Greek Seasoning

$4.85

Hat

$20.00

T Shirt

$20.00

Tabitha Cup

$30.00

To Go Box

$0.50

Gritwurst by the pound

$6.75

Dessert

Cinnamon Roll

$2.75

Caramel Roll

$2.75

Muffin

$2.75

Turn Over

$3.75

Corn Bread

$1.25

Slice of Pie

$3.75

Cookie

$2.50

whole pie

$20.00

Breakfast Specials

Monday Special

$7.25

Tuesday Special

$9.50

Wednesday Special

$9.50

Thursday Special

$8.75

Friday Special

$8.50

Saturday Special

$13.25

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Stawberry Lemonade

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Mellow Yellow

$3.25

Small Milk

$2.00

small

Large Milk

$2.75

Large

Small Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Small

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Large

Small Juice

$2.00

small

Large Juice

$2.75

large

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thank You and Have a Great Day!

Location

221 Bush St, Red Wing, MN 55066

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

