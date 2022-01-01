Bev's Cafe 221 Bush St
893 Reviews
$
221 Bush St
Red Wing, MN 55066
Breakfast
Biscuits and Gravy Single
House made sausage gravy over a buttermilk biscuit
Biscuits and Gravy Double
House made sausage gravy over two buttermilk biscuits
2 eggs and toast
2 Eggs 1/2 Hash Brown And Toast
2 Eggs Hash Browns and Toast
2eggs, meat, and Toast
2 eggs, meat, hash browns, and toast
2 Eggs
1 egg and toast
1 egg, meat, and Toast
1 Egg Hash Browns and Toast
1 Egg 1/2 Hash Brown And Toast
1 Egg Meat 1/2 Hash Browns And Toast
1 Egg
corned beef hash, 2 eggs and toast
Eggs Benedict
An English muffin topped with 2 Slices of smoked hamand 2 poached eggs, smothered in hollandaise sauce
Egg Sandwich (1)
1 egg
Egg Sandwich (2)
2 egg
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded beef cutlet with hash browns smothered with house made sausage gravy. Served with 2 eggs and toast.
Hamburger Steak
1/2# fresh ground beef patty, served with 2eggs, hash browns, and toast
Gritwurst with 2 eggs and Toast
Traditional German dish. Housemade.Served with 2 eggs and toast.
Mc Bev Sandwich
Choice of bacon, sausage patty or ham, 1 hard cooked egg and American cheese. Served on an English muffin.
Denver Sandwich
Diced ham, onions, green peppers scrambled in an egg served on Texas toast.
Barnyard
Hash browns on the bottom, choice of ham, sausage patty, or bacon in the middle, topped with 2 scrambled eggs. Smothered in cheddar cheese sauce. Served with toast.
2 Eggs, 1/2 Hash Brown, Meat, and Toast
1 Egg, Hash Browns, Meat, and Toast
Pancakes / French Toast
Stuffed French Toast
2 French Toast stuffed with cream cheese and topped with house made fruit sauce and whipped cream.
1 French Toast
2 French Toast
3 French Toast
2 French Toast and meat
3 French Toast and meat
1 Pancake
2 pancakes and meat
3 pancakes and meat
Stack of Pancakes
Short Stack Of Pancakes
1 French Toast and Meat
1 Pancake and Meat
Skillet
Rivertown Skillet
Hash browns, choice of two meats, onions, green peppers, mushrooms,and shredded cheddar, served with two eggs and toast
Country Skillet
Hash browns, onions, green peppers, mushrooms,smothered in house made sausage gravy, served with two eggs and toast
Taco Skillet
Hash browns, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, taco meat, shredded cheddar, and tortilla strips, served with two eggs, toast, and a side of sour cream and salsa
Ham Skillet
Hashbrowns, diced ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs and toast.
Sausage Skillet
Hashbrowns, crumbly sausage, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, cheddar cheese. Served with two eggs and toast.
Veggie Skillet
Hashbrowns,onions, green peppers, mushrooms,diced tomatoes, sliced ripe olives, cheddar cheese. Served with 2 eggs and toast.
Bacon Skillet
Chorizo Skillet
Omelets
Benny Omelet
diced ham, onions, and green peppers folded into 2 eggs and smothered in hollandaise on top of an English muffin.
Denver Omelet
Traditional 2 egg omelet with diced onions, green peppers, and ham. Served with toast.
Mike's Special Omelet
Regular or Italian sausage, diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, ripe olives, American cheese folded in 2 egg omelet served with toast. Salsa and sour cream on the side
Ham Everything
Diced ham, onions, and green peppers, American Cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.
Sausage Everthing
Crumbly sausage, diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.
Bacon Everything
Country Club Omelet
Diced turkey, bacon, tomatoes, Swiss cheese folded into 2 egg omelet and smothered with hollandaise sauce. Served with toast.
Two Meat Omelet
Choice of 2 breakfast meats and American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast
Vegetable Omelet
Diced onions, green peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced ripe olives and American cheese. Served with toast.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Diced ham and American Cheese
Sausage and Cheese Omelet
Crumbly sausage and American cheese folded into 2 egg omelet. Served with toast.
Taco Omelet
Taco meat, diced onions, green peppers, sliced ripe olives, and cheddar cheese folde into a 2 egg omelet and tucked into a fried tortilla. Side of salsa and sour cream and toast.
Southwestern Omelet
Diced ham, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes folded into a two egg omelet, topped with a mild hot sauce and salsa. Served with toast
Chorizo Omelet
Three Pigs Omelet
Cheese Omelet
Diced ham and American Cheese
Bacon and Cheese Omelet
Grits / Oatmeal
Breakfast Sides
Side of Gritwurst
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side bacon
Side sausauge patty
Side hamburger patty
Side links
1 sausage Link
Side of Toast (2)
Side of Peanut Butter
Side of Toast (1)
Side of HB
Side of AM
Side of SPF
Side of FF
Side of Ham
1/2 Hash Brown
1/2 American Fries
sausage gravy
side of Holly
Side 1 Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Appetizer
Cheese Curds
Hand battered Ellsworth cheese curds
Mini Corn Dogs
Chicken Strips
Combo Basket
Cheese curds, chicken strips, mini corn dogs and fries
Onion Rings
Fresh sliced onions, hand battered and deep fried
Basket of Regular Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Chips
Salads
Taco Salad
Chopped romaine, taco meat, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and sliced black olives served in a fried tortilla shell
Chef Salad
Chopped romaine, diced ham, turkey, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, and croutons
Chicken Ceasar Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, sliced ripe olives,parmesan cheese, grilled or breaded chicken breast and croutons
BLT Chicken Salad
Chopped romaine, diced tomatoes, bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, grilled or breaded chicken breast and croutons
Shrimp Pasta Salad
Italian Pasta Salad
chicken Grape
Tuna Mac
Mandarin Chicken Salad
Greek Salad
Southwestern Chicken Salad
1/2 Cold Plate
1/2 plate
Full Cold Plate
Full Plate
mandarin oranges
pineaapple
apple sauce
Salmon Salad
Crab Pasta Salad
Burgers
Classic Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3#
Classic Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2#
Black and Bleu Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3# Cajun seasoned burger with melted Bleu cheese
Black and Bleu Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2# Cajun seasoned burger with melted Bleu cheese
Stroganoff Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3# Beef patty smothered with fried onion, mushrooms, gravy, and sour cream
Stroganoff Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2# Beef patty smothered with fried onions, mushrooms, gravy, and sour cream
Bev's Western Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3# Topped with American cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce
Bev's Western Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2# Topped with American cheese, bacon, and bbq sauce
Inferno Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3# Very HOT! Cayenne pepper seasoned beef patty topped with jalapeno bacon, hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, and sliced jalapenos.
Inferno Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2# Very HOT! Cayenne pepper seasoned beef patty topped with jalapeno bacon, hot sauce, pepper jack cheese, and sliced jalapenos.
Don't Kiss Me Garlic Burger 1/3 Pound
1/3# Garlic and crushed red pepper seasoned ground beef patty topped with diced roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and garlic basil pesto.
Don't Kiss Me Garlic Burger 1/2 Pound
1/2# Garlic and crushed red pepper seasoned ground beef patty topped with diced roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, and garlic basil pesto.
Patty Melt
1/2# Ground beef patty, fried onions, melted Swiss, American, and pepper jack cheeses, Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Mushroom and Swiss 1/3 Pound
1/3# Ground beef patty topped with grilled sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Mushroom and Swiss 1/2 Pound
1/2# Ground beef patty topped with grilled sliced mushrooms and Swiss cheese
3 pigs burger
1/2# a ground beef patty and a sausage patty pattied together and grilled, topped with a slice of ham, bacon slices, and Swiss cheese.
Turkey Burger
1/3# Ground turkey topped with Swiss cheese and bacon slices
Black Bean Veggie Burger
1/3# Topped with pepper jack cheese, salsa and sour cream
Bacon Cheese Burger 1/3 Pound
Bacon Cheeseburger 1/2 Pound
Hot Mess Burger 1/3 Pound
Hot Mess Burger 1/2 Pound
Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or breaded chicken breast with mayo on a bun
Chicken Pesto
Grilled chicken breast topped with Mozzarella cheese and garlic basil pesto on a Ciabatta bun.
Reuben
Grilled corned beef with Swiss cheese, red cabbage, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marblr rye
Rachel
Grilled sliced turkey with Swiss cheese, red cabbage, and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Club House
Sliced turkey, Sliced ham, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce , tomato, bacon, and mayo on toasted sour dough bread.
Grilled Cheese
American cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
American cheese
BLT
Bacon, romaine lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted Texas toast
Cranberry Chicken Salad
with chips
Tuna Sandwich
Ham Salad
Egg Salad
Salmon Sandwich
Shrimp Po Boy
Side Salad
Ice Cream
Kid Menu
Hot Plates
Chicken Strip Basket
1/2 Beef Dinner
Full Beef Dinner
1/2 Hot Beef Sandwich
Full Hot Beef Sandwich
1/2 Pork Dinner
Full Pork Dinner
1/2 Hot Pork Sandwich
Full Hot Pork Sandwich
1/2 Hot Dish
Full Hot Dish
Small Side Hotdish
Large Side Hot Dish
Arol Size Dinner
Hot Jumbo
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Hamburger Steak Dinner
Liver and Onions
Corned beef and Cabbage Full
1/2 Corned Beef and Cabbage
Boiled Dinner
Fish Fry
Merch
Dessert
Breakfast Specials
NA Beverages
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Stawberry Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Coke
Diet Coke
Orange
Root Beer
Sprite
Mellow Yellow
Small Milk
small
Large Milk
Large
Small Chocolate Milk
Small
Large Chocolate Milk
Large
Small Juice
small
Large Juice
large
