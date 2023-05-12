Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bevy LLC

805 Business Park Rd

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Merchadise

Merchandise

Mens T-Shirt

Womens T-Shirt

Kids T-Shirt

Beanie

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Drinks Menu

Draft Beer 10 oz

Copper Lager

$3.80

Kong's Garage Band

$6.00

Verjus Sour

$6.00

Cider - Dabinett

$6.00

2020 Frontenac

Champagne

2019 Mad Rebel Traditional Sparkling

$35.00

2018 Mad Rebel Traditional Sparkling

$35.00

Mad Rebel Petillant Rose

$25.00

Mad Rebel Petillant Red

$25.00

TapCooler

Barrel Aged Kongs 10 oz

$7.00

2020 Frontenac Glass

$7.00

Food Menu

Kids Menu (Copy)

Cheese Stick

Yogurt Pouch

Fig Bar

Pirates Booty

Applesauce Pouch

Snacks (Copy)

Cheese

Sausage

Potters Crackers

Nuts

Kegs

Retail Kegs

Port Huron Honey Blonde

$95.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

805 Business Park Rd, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

