Be Well Greens
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Be Well Greens is Rutherford's newest Cafe featuring cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and salad bowls in a Modern California inspired ambience. Our focus is wellness first with plant-based ingredients that provides high-quality nourishing food to our community. Our mission is to make healthy plant-based foods and cold-pressed juice delicious and accessible to our community.
Location
6 Highland Cross, Rutherford, NJ 07070
Gallery
