Be Well Greens

review star

No reviews yet

6 Highland Cross

Rutherford, NJ 07070

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Hummus Avocado toast
Avocado Smash
Cashew Ricotta, Fig and Pear Toast

Cold Pressed Juices

Be Cleansed

Be Cleansed

$10.00

Carrot, pear, apple. ginger, lemon, tumeric

Be Glorious

Be Glorious

$10.00

Carrot, apple, pineapple, ginger, beet, lemon, pear

Be Protected

Be Protected

$10.00Out of stock

Lemon, ginger, cucumber, apples, spirulina, espelette

Be Refreshed

Be Refreshed

$10.00

Romaine, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, Himalayan Salt

Be Strong

Be Strong

$10.00

spinach, kale, celery, green pepper, parsley, apple

Be Young

Be Young

$10.00

Pineapple, Cucumber, mint, apple, chia seeds

Be Immune Shot

Be Immune Shot

$6.00

pear, carrot, lemon, ginger, turmeric, espelette, seabuckthorn

Be Energized Shot

Be Energized Shot

$6.00

beet, carrot, ginger, lemon, apple, chia seeds

Organic Cold Pressed Apple Juice

Organic Cold Pressed Apple Juice

$10.00

Cold Pressed Organic Fuji, Pink Lady and Red Delicious

Organic Cold Pressed Celery Juice

Organic Cold Pressed Celery Juice

$10.00

Organic Cold Pressed Celery Juice

Toasts

Avocado Smash

Avocado Smash

$9.00

Homemade Avocado smash includes diced red onion, jalapeño, Fresno pepper, cilantro, lime juice, kosher salt on toasted Balthazar Bread.

Hummus Toast

Hummus Toast

$9.00

Delicious Homemade Hummus over Multigrain Toast, Red Onions, Capers, Microgreen Sprouts, topped w/ Everything Bagel Seasoning

Cashew Ricotta, Fig and Pear Toast

Cashew Ricotta, Fig and Pear Toast

$9.00

Housemade Vegan Cashew Ricotta & Fig Spread over Balthazar Multigrain Toast, Sliced Pear, Honey Drizzle

Loaded Hummus Avocado toast

Loaded Hummus Avocado toast

$11.00

Housemade Hummus over Balthazar Multigrain Toast, Sliced Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, and Micro Greens Sprouts

Ready To Go

Homemade Hummus

Homemade Hummus

$4.00Out of stock

A delicious and healthy snack! Homemade Hummus made daily with chopped up organic carrots and celery

Overnight Oats & Blueberries

Overnight Oats & Blueberries

$4.00Out of stock

Delicious Homemade overnight oats made with Cashew yogurt, maple syrup and rolled oats.

Why Bars

Why Bars

$2.50
Oat Scones

Oat Scones

$2.00

Smoothies

Boost

Boost

$10.00

Almond Milk,Blueberries, Medjool Dates, Cocao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla Protein, Collagen, Ashwagandha, Green Spirulina

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$10.00

Almond Milk, Dates, Cherries, Chocolate Protein, Cacao, SW Liquid Light

SuperGreen

SuperGreen

$12.00

Coconut Milk, Chia Seeds, Spinach, Avocado, Banana, Flax Seeds, Supergreens, Vanilla Protein

Balance

Balance

$10.00

Almond Milk,Blueberries, Medjool Dates, Cocao Nibs, Hemp Seeds, Vanilla Protein, Collagen, Ashwagandha, Green Spirulina

Chocolate Goodness

Chocolate Goodness

$10.00

Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Banana, Almond Butter, Chocolate Protein, Cinnamon, Cacao

Kid's Toasts

Kid's AB&B Toast

$6.00

Kid's Hummus Toast

$6.00

Kid's Avocado Smash Toast

$7.00

Kid's Vegan Ricotta

$6.00

Kid's Smoothies

Emma's Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Banana Almond milk

Chocolate Banana Smoothie

$7.00

AB&J Smoothie

$7.00

Fruit Smoothie

$7.00

Bottle Beverages

Essentia

Essentia

$1.89
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.00
Harney & Sons Organic Green Citrus- Ginkgo
$2.50

Harney & Sons Organic Green Citrus- Ginkgo

$2.50
Harney & Sons Organic Black Tea
$2.50

Harney & Sons Organic Black Tea

$2.50
Harney & Sons Organic Peach Iced Tea
$2.50

Harney & Sons Organic Peach Iced Tea

$2.50

Chips

Veggie Chips
$1.99

Veggie Chips

$1.99
Avocado Kettle Lime Ranch
$1.99

Avocado Kettle Lime Ranch

$1.99
Sweet Potato Chips
$1.99

Sweet Potato Chips

$1.99

Organic Tahini

Seed + Mill Organic Tahini

Seed + Mill Organic Tahini

$14.00

Organic, Plant based, Gluten Free, Paleo, Yum!

BW Merch

Be Well Dad Cap

$20.00

BW Bucket Hat

Be Well Bucket Hat

$25.00

Why Bars

Apple Almond

$2.50

gluten free oats, tapioca syrup, almond butter, organic chia seed, apples, organic coconut oil, cinnamon, sunflower lecithin

Blueberry Bliss

$2.50

Gluten-free oats, Tapioca syrup, Almond Butter, Dried Blueberries (Blueberries, Cane Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Chia Seed, Sunflower Lecithin

Super Cacao

$2.50

gluten free oats, tapioca syrup, almond butter, organic cacao, organic chia seed, organic coconut oil, sunflower lecithin

Zesty Lemon

$2.50

Gluten-free oats, Tapioca Syrup, Almond Butter, Organic Coconut Oil, Organic Chia Seed, Organic Lemon Extract (Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Lemon), Sunflower Lecithin

Choco Peanut

$2.50

gluten free oats, tapioca syrup, peanut butter, organic coconut oil, organic chia seed, organic cacao, sunflower lecithin, sea salt

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Be Well Greens is Rutherford's newest Cafe featuring cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and salad bowls in a Modern California inspired ambience. Our focus is wellness first with plant-based ingredients that provides high-quality nourishing food to our community. Our mission is to make healthy plant-based foods and cold-pressed juice delicious and accessible to our community.

Location

6 Highland Cross, Rutherford, NJ 07070

Directions

