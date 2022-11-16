Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bewilder Brewing Company

review star

No reviews yet

445 South 400 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastrami Reuben
LUNCH Club
Spicy Italian

Shareables

Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$7.00

Breaded and fried pickle spears, served with side of ranch.

PG Garlic Bread

PG Garlic Bread

$6.00

Four pieces of pretty good garlic bread with house marinara for dipping.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.00

Buttered and salted pretzel with mustard and beer cheese.

Bewildered Not-Chos

Bewildered Not-Chos

$12.00

Kettle chips, beer cheese, sausage, pico de gallo, pickled peppers, and creamy ranch.

Pickled Quail Eggs

Pickled Quail Eggs

$7.00

Nine pickled eggs made with vinegar and house pickling spices.

App Special

$4.00Out of stock

Cold Sandwiches

Chickpea Salad

$10.00

Chickpeas, mayo, mustard, red onion, spring mix, and tomato. Chilled and served on poppy Kaiser roll.

Turkey Bacon Swiss

Turkey Bacon Swiss

$13.00

House-made smoked turkey, bacon, and swiss cheese. Served on poppy kaiser roll.

Beef & Blue

Beef & Blue

$14.00

Roast beef topped with creamy blue cheese dressing lettuce and tomato. Served on poppy Kaiser roll.

Pesto Caprese

Pesto Caprese

$11.00

Fresh mozzarella, pesto, and sliced tomatoes. Served on baguette.

Club

Club

$10.00

Build your own sandwich: Comes with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with your choice of ham, turkey, bacon, or roast beef. Served on a 6” baguette.

LUNCH Club

LUNCH Club

$10.00

With Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo and your choice of Roast Beef, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, or Ham, plus a pickle and salad or chips!

Cold Sandwich Special

$8.00Out of stock

Hot Sandwiches

Rachel

Rachel

$14.00

Also called a turkey Reuben - with house made sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and Russian dressing. Served on marbled rye.

Chicago Beef

Chicago Beef

$16.00

Hot and seasoned roast beef topped with giardiniera, pickle, and grilled red pepper. Served on baguette.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$16.00

LOTS of dry cured, seasoned, & smoked brisket. Served Reuben style on marbled rye with house sauerkraut, swiss, and Russian dressing.

Portobello

Portobello

$10.00

Grilled Portobello, pesto, grilled red peppers, mozzarella, olive oil, salt and pepper. Served on poppy Kaiser roll.

Beef & Mutz

Beef & Mutz

$16.00

This Hoboken classic features hot roast beef topped with fresh mozzarella. Served on a baguette.

Entree Special

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Sandwich Special

Sausages

Suffolk

Suffolk

$12.00

English pork sausage made with sage, mace, ginger, served on mashed potatoes and onion gravy, with garlic bread.

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$11.00

German pork sausage made with pepper, nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, lemon zest, on a bun with sauerkraut, or on a bed of sauerkraut.

Spicy Italian

Spicy Italian

$12.00

Classic pork sausage made with pork, fennel, cayenne, and caraway. Served parmigiana style on a baguette with marinara & melted mozzarella.

Chorizo Mexican

Chorizo Mexican

$13.00

Colombian style sausage made with beef, pork, paprika, cumin, garlic, & oregano. Served on a baguette with Pico de Gallo .

Sausage Platter

Sausage Platter

$24.00

All 4 house made sausages, pickles, sliced baguette, and sauerkraut.

Sausage Special

$16.00Out of stock

Salad & Soup

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, roasted red bell peppers, cranberries, slivered almonds, and cheddar cheese, with choice of dressing.

Grilled Salad

Grilled Salad

$8.00

Grilled baby gem lettuce topped with our toasted seed blend, chopped bacon, feta crumbles, and choice of dressing.

Salad Special

$15.00Out of stock

Soup Special

$8.00Out of stock

Dessert

S'more Pretzel

S'more Pretzel

$12.00

Warm cinnamon sugar dusted pretzel with chocolate and marshmallow cream drizzle!

Diaz Cupcake

Diaz Cupcake

$4.00Out of stock

Boozy cupcakes! Made with actual Bewilder beer! Rotating flavors by Sweet Vinyl Bake Shop.

Desert Special

$5.00

NA Beverages

Perrier/Pellegrino

Perrier/Pellegrino

$2.50Out of stock
Coke

Coke

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bewilder Brewing is a brewpub located in downtown Salt Lake, within walking distance of many hotels and other venues. We brew and serve beer on site, with a kitchen and small but specialized menu focused on handmade sausages and sandwiches. 21+ with ID

Website

Location

445 South 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Carson Kitchen SLC
orange starNo Reviews
241 West 200 South Suite 150 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
J Wong's Asian Bistro - 163 W 200 S Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
163 W 200 S Ste 101 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Snowmobile Pizza - 877 S 200 W C-103
orange starNo Reviews
877 S 200 W C-103 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana - Salt Lake City, UT
orange star4.5 • 885
260 South 200 West Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
zest kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,590
275 S 200th W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
The Rose Estb.
orange starNo Reviews
235 S 400 W Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston