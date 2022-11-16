Bewilder Brewing Company
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Bewilder Brewing is a brewpub located in downtown Salt Lake, within walking distance of many hotels and other venues. We brew and serve beer on site, with a kitchen and small but specialized menu focused on handmade sausages and sandwiches. 21+ with ID
Location
445 South 400 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
Gallery
