Restaurant header imageView gallery

Beyond Boba Tea 64 Kukui Street

review star

No reviews yet

64 Kukui Street

Wahiawa, HI 96786

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Matcha Milk Tea
Ube Flurple Dream Milk Tea
Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream

Seasonal

Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream

Just Like Pumpkin Pie Dream

$6.25+

Just like pumpkin pie with all things nice, sugar, and spice in a creamy and decadent drink with brown sugar walls and chewy tapioca boba. Order it standard with whole milk or non-dairy options. Limited time only!

Milk Teas

Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$3.95+

Light and nutty almond flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Assam Milk Tea

Assam Milk Tea

$3.95+

Full-bodied and malty black tea flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$3.95+

Milky chocolate flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Classic Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea

$3.95+

Classic black tea flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$3.95+

Creamy coffee flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Earl Grey Crème Milk Tea

Earl Grey Crème Milk Tea

$3.95+

Robust black tea infused with bergamot citrus and light notes of creamy vanilla hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener

Hokkaido Milk Tea

Hokkaido Milk Tea

$3.95+

Rich and creamy flavors of robust tea and caramel-like notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$3.95+

Creamy honeydew melon flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea

$3.95+

Fragrant jasmine-infused green tea hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$3.95+

Classic matcha flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Okinawa Milk Tea

Okinawa Milk Tea

$3.95+

Roasted brown sugar and tea flavors hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$3.95+

Oolong tea with light floral and fruity notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$3.95+

Sweet strawberry flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$3.95+

Full-bodied taro flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$3.95+

Thai tea spiced flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener

Signature Drinks

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50+

Our Classic Milk Tea handcrafted with caramel drizzle walls and brown sugar boba flavored with real brown sugar

Hokkaido Tiger Coffee Milk Tea

Hokkaido Tiger Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50+

A blend of our Hokkaido and Coffee Milk Tea handcrafted with creamy tiger walls, brown sugar boba, and Dalgona whipped coffee

Okinawa Cheesecake

Okinawa Cheesecake

$6.50+

Our Okinawa Milk Tea handcrafted with brown sugar boba and our house made cheese foam

Tiger Thai Tea

Tiger Thai Tea

$6.50+

Fresh-brewed Thai tea balanced with condensed milk and handcrafted with tiger walls and caramel drizzled boba

Ube Flurple Dream Milk Tea

Ube Flurple Dream Milk Tea

$6.75+

A creamy ube blend handcrafted with your choice of milk, brown sugar walls, brown sugar boba, and fluffy ube cream

Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea

Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea

$6.50+

Our Coffee Milk Tea handcrafted with your choice of milk and topped with Dalgona whipped coffee

Smoothies

Berry Matcha Smoothie

Berry Matcha Smoothie

$6.25+

Creamy strawberry and matcha flavor ice-blended with milk and handcrafted with strawberry drizzle walls and diced fresh strawberry garnish

Mango Coconut Smoothie

Mango Coconut Smoothie

$6.25+

Ripe mango flavor ice-blended with coconut milk and handcrafted with mango jam walls

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.25+

Classic strawberry banana flavor ice-blended with real frozen banana and milk topped with diced fresh strawberry garnish

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.25+

Bright strawberry flavor ice-blended with milk and handcrafted with strawberry jam walls

Ube Smoothie

Ube Smoothie

$6.25+

Slightly nutty and sweet ube flavor ice-blended with milk and served with brown sugar boba

Cold Brew

Chocolate Mocha Cold Brew

Chocolate Mocha Cold Brew

$6.50+

Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with sweet milk and chocolate syrup served with chocolate drizzle walls, chewy boba, and Dalgona whipped coffee

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$6.50+

Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with sweet milk and caramel syrup served with caramel drizzle walls, chewy boba, and luscious cheese foam

White Tiger Mocha

White Tiger Mocha

$6.50+

Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with white chocolate syrup served with white chocolate walls, chewy boba, white chocolate whipped cream, chocolate powder, and sprinkles

Classic Cold Brew

Classic Cold Brew

$4.25+

Medium roast cold brew steeped overnight for a clean, robust coffee flavor

Slushes

Cookie Monsta Slush

Cookie Monsta Slush

$6.50+

Cookies and cream flavor ice-blended with real Oreo cookies and handcrafted with chocolate drizzle walls, whipped cream, and extra chocolate drizzle

Hana Honeydew Slush

Hana Honeydew Slush

$4.95+

Sweet honeydew melon flavor ice-blended and served with rainbow fruit-flavored jellies

Mango Star Slush

Mango Star Slush

$4.95+

Ripe mango flavor ice-blended and served with mango star jellies

Pine-ur-berry Slush

Pine-ur-berry Slush

$4.95+

Juicy and tart pineberry flavor ice-blended and served with strawberry drizzle walls and strawberry heart jellies

Passion Fruit Guava Slush

Passion Fruit Guava Slush

$5.50+

Delicious passion fruit and guava flavor ice-blended and served with passion fruit jellies

Fruit Teas

Ultraviolet Lychee

Ultraviolet Lychee

$4.95+

A unique blend of fragrant butterfly pea tea with sweet lychee flavor

Lychee Guava Black Tea

Lychee Guava Black Tea

$4.75+

Classic black tea with exotic lychee and guava flavor served with lychee star jellies

Mango Black Tea

Mango Black Tea

$3.95+

A twist of robust black tea with sweet mango flavor

Pineapple Green Tea

Pineapple Green Tea

$3.95+

Refreshing and bright green tea with sweet pineapple flavor

Lemonades

Berry Tart Lemonade

Berry Tart Lemonade

$3.95+

Sweet and tangy strawberry lemonade with fresh strawberries and lemon slices

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

Peach Green Tea Lemonade

$3.95+

A green tea based lemonade with bright peach notes and fresh lemon slices

Shooting Stars Lemonade

Shooting Stars Lemonade

$3.95+

A fragrant lemonade made with butterfly pea tea and raspberry lavender topped with mango star jellies

The Flash Lemonade

The Flash Lemonade

$3.95+

A tangy orange citrus lemonade with fresh orange and lemon slices

Iced Teas

Asssam Black Tea

Asssam Black Tea

$3.50+

Full-bodied and malty black tea flavor

Butterfly Pea Tea

Butterfly Pea Tea

$3.50+

Light floral and mildly sweet notes, similar to chamomile

Earl Grey Crème Tea

Earl Grey Crème Tea

$3.50+

Black tea with gold tips, vanilla creme extract, and hints of bergamot

Jasmine Green Tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50+

A blend of Jasmine, hojicha, sencha green tea, and light citrus extract

Oolong Tea

Oolong Tea

$3.50+

Fresh and bright tea flavor with slightly and earthy notes

Bubble Bites

O.G. Bubble Bites

O.G. Bubble Bites

$8.95

Our classic waffle batter cooked to a golden perfection, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and Pocky sticks

Berries & Cream Bubble Bites

Berries & Cream Bubble Bites

$8.95

Our classic waffle batter cooked to a golden perfection, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and fresh strawberry slices

Cookie Monsta Bubble Bites

Cookie Monsta Bubble Bites

$8.95

Our real Oreo waffle batter cooked to a perfect crisp, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and Oreo crumbles

Ube Heart Bubble Bites

Ube Heart Bubble Bites

$8.95

Our ube waffle batter cooked to a perfect crisp, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and sprinkles

Plain Bubble Bites

$6.95

Protein Packed

A creamy protein whey, peanut butter banana smoothie topped with fresh sliced bananas, crunchy granola, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and honey drizzle
PB&B Protein Bowl

PB&B Protein Bowl

$9.95

A creamy protein whey, peanut butter banana smoothie topped with fresh sliced bananas, crunchy granola, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and honey drizzle

PB&B Protein Smoothie

PB&B Protein Smoothie

$8.95+

A creamy protein whey, peanut butter banana smoothie blended with real frozen banana, organic oat milk, and honey

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located next to VOLCANO Vape Shop with free parking up front!

Website

Location

64 Kukui Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Blondies Vegan Kitchen Hawaii - Wahiawa
orange starNo Reviews
207 North Cane Street Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Chicken in a Barrel - Wahiawa, Oahu
orange starNo Reviews
167-A South Kamehameha Highway Wahiawa, HI 96786
View restaurantnext
Rise and Shine Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
95-1057 Ainamakua Dr Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
Paradise Ciders
orange starNo Reviews
95-221 Kipapa Drive Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Mililani - 95-176 Kuahelani Ave
orange starNo Reviews
95-176 Kuahelani Ave Mililani, HI 96789
View restaurantnext
The Beet Box Cafe - Haleiwa
orange star4.0 • 449
66-437 Kamehameha Hwy Haleiwa, HI 96712
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wahiawa
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Honolulu
review star
Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Kapaa
review star
No reviews yet
Koloa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston