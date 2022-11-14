Beyond Boba Tea 64 Kukui Street
No reviews yet
64 Kukui Street
Wahiawa, HI 96786
Seasonal
Milk Teas
Almond Milk Tea
Light and nutty almond flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Assam Milk Tea
Full-bodied and malty black tea flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Chocolate Milk Tea
Milky chocolate flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Classic Milk Tea
Classic black tea flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Coffee Milk Tea
Creamy coffee flavor hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Earl Grey Crème Milk Tea
Robust black tea infused with bergamot citrus and light notes of creamy vanilla hand shaken with non-dairy creamer and sweetener
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Rich and creamy flavors of robust tea and caramel-like notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Honeydew Milk Tea
Creamy honeydew melon flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Jasmine Green Tea Milk Tea
Fragrant jasmine-infused green tea hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Matcha Milk Tea
Classic matcha flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Okinawa Milk Tea
Roasted brown sugar and tea flavors hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Oolong Milk Tea
Oolong tea with light floral and fruity notes hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Strawberry Milk Tea
Sweet strawberry flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Taro Milk Tea
Full-bodied taro flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Thai Milk Tea
Thai tea spiced flavor hand shaken with dairy-free creamer and sweetener
Signature Drinks
Brown Sugar Milk Tea
Our Classic Milk Tea handcrafted with caramel drizzle walls and brown sugar boba flavored with real brown sugar
Hokkaido Tiger Coffee Milk Tea
A blend of our Hokkaido and Coffee Milk Tea handcrafted with creamy tiger walls, brown sugar boba, and Dalgona whipped coffee
Okinawa Cheesecake
Our Okinawa Milk Tea handcrafted with brown sugar boba and our house made cheese foam
Tiger Thai Tea
Fresh-brewed Thai tea balanced with condensed milk and handcrafted with tiger walls and caramel drizzled boba
Ube Flurple Dream Milk Tea
A creamy ube blend handcrafted with your choice of milk, brown sugar walls, brown sugar boba, and fluffy ube cream
Dalgona Coffee Milk Tea
Our Coffee Milk Tea handcrafted with your choice of milk and topped with Dalgona whipped coffee
Smoothies
Berry Matcha Smoothie
Creamy strawberry and matcha flavor ice-blended with milk and handcrafted with strawberry drizzle walls and diced fresh strawberry garnish
Mango Coconut Smoothie
Ripe mango flavor ice-blended with coconut milk and handcrafted with mango jam walls
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Classic strawberry banana flavor ice-blended with real frozen banana and milk topped with diced fresh strawberry garnish
Strawberry Smoothie
Bright strawberry flavor ice-blended with milk and handcrafted with strawberry jam walls
Ube Smoothie
Slightly nutty and sweet ube flavor ice-blended with milk and served with brown sugar boba
Cold Brew
Chocolate Mocha Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with sweet milk and chocolate syrup served with chocolate drizzle walls, chewy boba, and Dalgona whipped coffee
Salted Caramel Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with sweet milk and caramel syrup served with caramel drizzle walls, chewy boba, and luscious cheese foam
White Tiger Mocha
Medium roast cold brew hand-crafted with white chocolate syrup served with white chocolate walls, chewy boba, white chocolate whipped cream, chocolate powder, and sprinkles
Classic Cold Brew
Medium roast cold brew steeped overnight for a clean, robust coffee flavor
Slushes
Cookie Monsta Slush
Cookies and cream flavor ice-blended with real Oreo cookies and handcrafted with chocolate drizzle walls, whipped cream, and extra chocolate drizzle
Hana Honeydew Slush
Sweet honeydew melon flavor ice-blended and served with rainbow fruit-flavored jellies
Mango Star Slush
Ripe mango flavor ice-blended and served with mango star jellies
Pine-ur-berry Slush
Juicy and tart pineberry flavor ice-blended and served with strawberry drizzle walls and strawberry heart jellies
Passion Fruit Guava Slush
Delicious passion fruit and guava flavor ice-blended and served with passion fruit jellies
Fruit Teas
Ultraviolet Lychee
A unique blend of fragrant butterfly pea tea with sweet lychee flavor
Lychee Guava Black Tea
Classic black tea with exotic lychee and guava flavor served with lychee star jellies
Mango Black Tea
A twist of robust black tea with sweet mango flavor
Pineapple Green Tea
Refreshing and bright green tea with sweet pineapple flavor
Lemonades
Berry Tart Lemonade
Sweet and tangy strawberry lemonade with fresh strawberries and lemon slices
Peach Green Tea Lemonade
A green tea based lemonade with bright peach notes and fresh lemon slices
Shooting Stars Lemonade
A fragrant lemonade made with butterfly pea tea and raspberry lavender topped with mango star jellies
The Flash Lemonade
A tangy orange citrus lemonade with fresh orange and lemon slices
Iced Teas
Asssam Black Tea
Full-bodied and malty black tea flavor
Butterfly Pea Tea
Light floral and mildly sweet notes, similar to chamomile
Earl Grey Crème Tea
Black tea with gold tips, vanilla creme extract, and hints of bergamot
Jasmine Green Tea
A blend of Jasmine, hojicha, sencha green tea, and light citrus extract
Oolong Tea
Fresh and bright tea flavor with slightly and earthy notes
Bubble Bites
O.G. Bubble Bites
Our classic waffle batter cooked to a golden perfection, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, caramel drizzle, and Pocky sticks
Berries & Cream Bubble Bites
Our classic waffle batter cooked to a golden perfection, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, strawberry drizzle, and fresh strawberry slices
Cookie Monsta Bubble Bites
Our real Oreo waffle batter cooked to a perfect crisp, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and Oreo crumbles
Ube Heart Bubble Bites
Our ube waffle batter cooked to a perfect crisp, sectioned into bubble bites, then topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and sprinkles
Plain Bubble Bites
Protein Packed
PB&B Protein Bowl
A creamy protein whey, peanut butter banana smoothie topped with fresh sliced bananas, crunchy granola, chocolate chips, coconut flakes, and honey drizzle
PB&B Protein Smoothie
A creamy protein whey, peanut butter banana smoothie blended with real frozen banana, organic oat milk, and honey
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located next to VOLCANO Vape Shop with free parking up front!
64 Kukui Street, Wahiawa, HI 96786