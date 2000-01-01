Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Grosse Pointe Woods

106 Reviews

$$

21110 Mack Ave

Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236

Featured

Cookie Butter Smoothie

$8.00

Your new holiday favorite! A festive smoothie made with Cookie Butter, Froyo, Cinnamon, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk, and Almond Butter. 870 cal. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds).

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Chipotle glazed chicken, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes and cheddar Cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch. 520 cal (tortilla & ranch not included in calories). Contains: Milk, Soy, Egg.

Almond Butter Pumpkin Smoothie

$8.00

All your favorite fall flavors, perfectly blended in a smoothie! A delicious blend of pumpkin and pumpkin spice, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, banana, and almond milk. 510 cal.

Zen Bowl

$12.00

A warm wild rice and quinoa bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, smoked shiitake mushrooms, kale, pickled red onions, tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Finish off by pouring our Beyond-made vegetable pho inspired broth over top. Served with sambal hot sauce on the side. Try it with Chicken! 380 cal. Contains: Soy, Sesame

Herbal+Hydrate

$7.95Out of stock

Watermelon, Lime, Mint. 60 cal

Spiced Cider

$7.95Out of stock

Organic Spiced Cider with Apple, Ginger, Lemon, and Cinnamon. Limited Edition. 100 cal

Fire Roasted Chili

A hearty veggie chili, with fire roasted corn, cactus, tomatoes, peppers, beans and plant-based protein for a sweet heat blend you'll crave. 160-250 Cal. Contains: Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut).

Pup Cup

$1.00

Give your furry friend a special treat! Made with Peanut Butter (100% peanuts) and fresh banana, frozen for a lick-able treat! ⬇️⬇️ Let us know your pup's name in the comment section below! ⬇️⬇️

Smoothies

Almond Butter Pumpkin Smoothie

$8.00

All your favorite fall flavors, perfectly blended in a smoothie! A delicious blend of pumpkin and pumpkin spice, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, banana, and almond milk. 510 cal.

Cookie Butter Smoothie

$8.00

Your new holiday favorite! A festive smoothie made with Cookie Butter, Froyo, Cinnamon, Banana, Honey, Almond Milk, and Almond Butter. 870 cal. Contains: Milk, Wheat, Soy, Tree Nuts (Almonds).

20oz. - Alive

$7.00

Peach, Strawberry, Banana, Raw Orange Juice, Vitamin C. 320 cal

20oz. - Anna's

$7.50

Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Coconut Water, Banana, Lime. 360 cal

20oz. - Banana Nut

$7.00

Banana, Honey, + Your Choice of Almonds, Peanut Butter, or Almond Butter. 380 cal (calories do not include choice of nut).

20oz. - BYO Smoothie

$7.00

Create Your Own Smoothie

20oz. - Carlo's Detox

$7.50

Apple, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Lime, Honey. 320 cal

20oz. - Colombian

$7.50

Banana, Coffee, Mocha Latte, Frozen Yogurt, Honey. 430 cal

20oz. - Mango Tango

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Cream of Coconut, Honey. 380 cal

20oz. - Northern Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Cherries, Blueberries, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water. 260 cal

20oz. - Peanut Butter Mocha

$7.50

Banana, Iced Coffee, Mocha Latte, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, and Gluten-Free Oats. 550 cal.

20oz. - Razzle Dazzle

$7.00

Raspberry, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 230 cal

20oz. - The Dimmer

$7.50

Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Banana. 240 cal

20oz. - Total Energy

$6.50

Strawberry, Banana. 330 cal

20oz. - Total Energy Plus +

$7.50

Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Spinach. 340 cal

20oz. - Very Berry

$7.00

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 230 cal

Wraps

Avocado Turkey

$10.00

Turkey wrap with sliced tomatoes, romaine, muenster cheese, avocado and hummus. Your choice of tortilla. 390 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Everything you love about a Chicken Caesar Salad, but in a wrap! Made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and our Beyond-made caesar dressing. Contains: Milk, Soy, Egg, Wheat. 640 cal (cals do not include choice of tortilla)

Chipotle Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Chipotle glazed chicken, crispy bacon, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes and cheddar Cheese wrapped up in a tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch. 520 cal (tortilla & ranch not included in calories). Contains: Milk, Soy, Egg.

Cilantro Chicken

$10.50

Chicken wrap with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine, avocado, and spicy cilantro sauce. Your choice of tortilla. 510 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

CYO Wrap

$8.50

Create Your Own Wrap

Fuego Huevo

$9.50

Egg white wrap with spinach, roasted tomatoes, muenster cheese, and spicy cilantro sauce. Your choice of tortilla. 390 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

Greek Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Spinach, Feta, Hummus, Beets, Tomato, Spicy Asparagus, Cucumber. 200 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

PB&J Rollup

$7.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter, jam, gluten friendly granola, and sliced banana. Served with a green apple. Your choice of tortilla. 540 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

Spicy Griego

$10.00Out of stock

Veggie wrap with spinach, cucumber, beets, roasted tomatoes, feta, spicy asparagus and hummus. Your choice of tortilla. 310 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

The Original

$9.50

Egg white wrap with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado. Your choice of tortilla. 310 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

Turkey Dijon Club Wrap

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, and Maple Dijon Dressing. Your choice of tortilla. 470 cal (tortilla not included in calories).

Salads

CYO Salad Bowl

$9.50

Create Your Own Salad Bowl

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

A fresh salad made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and our Beyond-made caesar dressing. Contains Milk, Soy, Egg, Wheat. 750 cal (cals include dressing)

Chicken Cali Salad

$12.50

Romaine, Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Cucumber, Tomato, and Balsamic Vinaigrette. 830 cal (calories include dressing).

Hummus + Beet Bowl

$11.00

Base of Kale, Quinoa, Hummus, Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette. 620 cal (calories include dressing). Contains: Sesame

Prescott Bowl

$10.50Out of stock

Base of Romaine, Quinoa, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Lime Vinaigrette. 850 cal (calories include dressing).

Strawberry + Almond Bowl

$13.00

Base of Spinach and Kale, Quinoa, Strawberry, Almond, Feta, Chicken, Balsamic Vinaigrette. 890 cal (calories include dressing).

Soups

Fire Roasted Chili

A hearty veggie chili, with fire roasted corn, cactus, tomatoes, peppers, beans and plant-based protein for a sweet heat blend you'll crave. 160-250 Cal. Contains: Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut).

Wellness Shots

1oz. Wheat Grass Shot

$3.50

Single Shot of Wheat Grass. 5 cal

2oz. Wheat Grass Shot

$6.00

Double Shot of Wheat Grass. 10 cal

3oz. Wheat Grass Shot

$9.00

Triple Shot of Wheat Grass. 15 cal

Raw Juice

20oz The Caliente

$9.50

Cucumber, celery, cilantro, spinach, lemon, cayenne, ginger. 100 cal

20 oz Citrus Circuit

$9.50

Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger. 240 cal

20 oz Green Machine

$11.00

A shot of wheatgrass, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon. 90 cal

20oz The Root

$9.50

Carrot, apple, ginger. 240 cal

20oz The Verde

$9.50

Cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon. 100 cal

20 oz Up Beet

$9.50

Cucumber, beet, carrot, apple, kale, spinach, lemon. 230 cal

20 oz Create Your Own Juice

$9.50

Drinks

Hot Coffee (16 oz)

$3.00

Hot Coffee. 5 cal

Hot Lemonade

$4.00

Cold Pressed Lemonade, served hot and infused with your choice of ginger or turmeric. 190 cal

Iced Coffee (16 oz)

$2.50

5 cal

Infused Lemonade

A refreshing infused lemonade, topped with your choice of real fruit. $4.50 - $6.00

Bowls

Cosmic Dream Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai sorbet base, coconut, strawberry, banana, vegan chocolate chips, peanut butter, and honey GF granola. Contains coconut. 640 cal

Boba Blue Bowl

$12.00

Smooth coconut blue sorbet made with blue spirulina, topped with strawberry boba, crunchy honey GF granola, fresh kiwi, strawberries, and banana. Contains coconut. 420 cal Boba pearls and jellies present a choking hazard and should not be served to children under 5 years of age.

Kid's Smoothies

Sassy Strawberry (12oz)

$4.50

Strawberry + Banana. 200 cal

Gino Berry (12oz)

$4.50

Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 120 cal

Luau Louie (12oz)

$4.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Cream of Coconut, Honey. 190 cal

CYO Smoothie (Kid's 12oz)

$5.00

Create Your Own Smoothie with up to 3 items! Base of Banana is set as default, but can be changed.

Kid's Eats

Fruit + Peanut Butter Roll Up

$6.00

Our take on a classic PB+J, with your choice of peanut butter or almond butter, fresh strawberry, fresh banana, and honey drizzle on your choice of tortilla.

Cleanses and Bundles

One Day Cleanse

$65.00

Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse. 760 cal

Two Day Cleanse

$120.00

Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse.

Three Day Cleanse

$165.00

Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse.

Immunity Booster Bundle

Immunity Booster Bundle

$55.00

A strong immune system helps your body fight off any foreign bacteria and helps reduce the risk of infection. This bundle is high in Vitamin C, Zinc, and other vitamins that are key boosters for your immune system. Since building immunity can take time, our Nutrition Specialist came up with this 5 day bundle to help you strengthen your immune system with just an extra step to your morning routine! Includes: 3 I Need A Hero Juices, 2 Crisp & Cultivate Juices, 3 Hot Shots (contains Coconut), 2 Turmeric Shots (contains Honey), and an instruction card.