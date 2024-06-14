Beyond Pompeii Pizza - Leander, TX Leander
3651 North US Highway 183
Unit 170
Leander, TX 78641
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
10 " Build Your Own
12" Build Your Own
14" Build Your Own
16" Build Your Own
10" Specialty Pizza's
- 10" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$14.99
- 10" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$14.99
- 10" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$14.99
- 10" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$14.99
- 10" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives$14.99
- 10" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$14.99
- 10" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese$14.99
12" Specialty Pizza's
- 12" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$18.99
- 12" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$18.99
- 12" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$18.99
- 12" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$18.99
- 12" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$18.99
- 12" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$18.99
- 12" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$18.99
14" Specialty Pizza's
- 14" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$21.99
- 14" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$21.99
- 14" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$21.99
- 14" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$21.99
- 14" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$21.99
- 14" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$21.99
- 14" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$21.99
16" Specialty Pizza's
- 16" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$24.99
- 16" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$24.99
- 16" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$24.99
- 16" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$24.99
- 16" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$24.99
- 16" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$24.99
- 16" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$24.99
Wings
Breads
- Cheesy Rocks
Bread cut up into bites size pieces, topped with three cheese house blend, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$6.99
- Lava Rocks
Bread cut up into bite size pieces. Topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$5.99
- Molten Lava Rocks (Spicy)
Bread cut up into bite size pieces. Topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of SPICY marinara sauce$6.46
Desserts
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich
Cookies
Salads
- Ceasar Side
Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons$4.99
- Ceasar Regular
Chicken, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons$9.99
- Magic Garden Side
Black Olives, Red Onions, Red Bell peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese.$4.99
- Magic Garden Regular
Black Olives, Red Onions, Red Bell peppers, Grape Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese.$9.99
- Protein Side
Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese.$4.99
- Protein Regular
Chicken, Turkey Bacon, Pepperoni, House Blend Cheese.$9.99
- Custom Side
Start with our House Salad Blend, build your own.$1.99
- Custom Regular
Start with our House Salad Blend, build your own.$5.99
Food (3PD)
Pizza
- Cheese Build Your Own
Start off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an addition charge.$9.49
- Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$14.99
- Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$14.99
- Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge$14.99
- Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$14.99
- Magic Garden
Fresh Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives$14.99
- Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$14.99
- Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese$14.99
- 10" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$15.99
- 12" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$19.99
- 14" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$22.99
- 16" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$25.99
Wings
Breads
- Cheesy Rocks
Bread cut up into bites size pieces, topped with three cheese house blend, garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$7.99
- Lava Rocks
Bread cut up into bite size pieces. Topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara sauce.$6.99
- Molten Lava Rocks (Spicy)
Bread cut up into bite size pieces. Topped with garlic butter and parmesan. Served with a side of SPICY marinara sauce$7.46
10" Specialty Pizza's
- 10" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$15.99
- 10" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$15.99
- 10" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$15.99
- 10" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$15.99
- 10" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Grape Tomatoes, Black Olives$15.99
- 10" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$15.99
- 10" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese$15.99
12" Specialty Pizza's
- 12" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$19.99
- 12" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$19.99
- 12" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$19.99
- 12" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$19.99
- 12" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$19.99
- 12" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$19.99
- 12" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$19.99
14" Specialty Pizza's
- 14" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$22.99
- 14" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$22.99
- 14" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$22.99
- 14" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$22.99
- 14" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$22.99
- 14" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$22.99
- 14" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$22.99
16" Specialty Pizza's
- 16" Supreme
Red onions, beef pepperoni, red bell peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, house blend cheese$25.99
- 16" Turkey Bacon Cheeseburger
Turkey bacon, ground beef, cheddar cheese, house blend cheese, red onions$25.99
- 16" Ultimate Cheese
Starts off with our three cheese house blend. Add toppings for an additional charge.$25.99
- 16" Marguerita
Grape Tomato, Fresh Basil, House Blend Cheese$25.99
- 16" Magic Garden
Fresh Mushroom, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Black Olives, Grape Tomatoes$25.99
- 16" Vesuvius
Grape Tomatoes, Red Bell Peppers, Tepin Peppers (Spicy)$25.99
- 16" Hawaiian
Turkey Bacon, Pineapples, Chicken, House Blend Cheese.$25.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
Pizza fanatics serving pizza. Local family owned business
3651 North US Highway 183, Unit 170, Leander, TX 78641