Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

112 S. 11th St.

Nashville, TN 37206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA
BASKET OF FRIES
PREDS PATTY MELT

WINGS & THINGS

6 PC WINGS

$12.99

One pound of our Famous (Giant) Wings: Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.

12 PC WINGS

$20.99

Two pounds of our famous (Giant) wings: Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.

18 PC WINGS

$29.99

Three pounds of our famous (Giant) wings: Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces. All flats or drums not allowed.

9 PC BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces.

15 PC BONELESS WINGS

$13.99

Plain, Dry Rubbed, or coated in one of our famous sauces.

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.99

BACON CHEESE FRIES

$8.99

Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Diced Tomatoes, and Onions on Seasoned Fries.

SAUCE SAMPLER

$2.50

Try all of our Traditional and BTE Specialty Sauces

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

SOUP

$3.99+

CHIPS & QUESO

$7.99

TAILGATE NACHOS

$11.99

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.99

QUESADILLAS

BLACK BEAN GARDEN BURGER QUESADILLA

$10.99

Chopped Black Bean Garden Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side or sour cream.

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos, and Onions on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream.

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.99

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Jalapenos & Onions, and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Sour Cream and Salsa.

BUFFALO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99

Chopped Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Dice Jalapenos & Onions, and Medium Buffalo Sauce on a Tomato-Basil Tortilla. Served with one side of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

BBQ PORK QUESADILLA

$11.99Out of stock

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

TITAN BURGER

$8.99

6 oz. hand pattied beef, seasoned with House Burger Spice, served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions on a toasted bun.

PREDS PATTY MELT

$10.99

6 oz. hand pattied Beef topped with Grilled Onions and American Cheese on Texas Toast.

BLACK-BEAN GARDEN BURGER

$8.99

Black-Bean Garden Burger Patty, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Creamy Ranch Dressing served on a Toasted Bun.

BLEU BURGER

$10.99

6 oz. hand pattied beef topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions on a Toasted Bun.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$10.49

6 oz. hand pattied beef topped with Grilled Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese on a Toasted Bun.

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$8.99

Diced Grilled Chicken (Cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Honey Mustard Dipping Sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato in a Tomato-Basil Tortilla and your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dipping Sauce.

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$12.99

SALADS

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE BURGER SALAD

$11.99

Diced Black Bean Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Your Choice of Dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Diced Grilled Chicken (cold), Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Your Choice of Dressing.

FRIED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Diced Boneless Chicken Wings, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Your Choice of Dressing.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

Diced Buffalo Grilled Chicken, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomato. Your Choice of Dressing.

EXTRAS

SIDE RANCH

$0.50

SIDE BLEU CHEESE

$0.50

SIDE HONEY MUSTARD

$0.50

CELERY & CARROTS

$2.00

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE SALSA

$0.50

BOWL OF QUESO

$6.00

SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.00

SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE BBQ SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE TN HOT SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE PLUM SAUCE

$0.50

SIDE DRAGON SAUCE

$0.50

T-SHIRTS

SMALL T-SHIRT

$25.00

MEDIUM T-SHIRT

$25.00

LARGE T-SHIRT

$25.00

XL T-SHIRT

$25.00

XXL T-SHIRT

$25.00

HOODIES

SMALL HOODIE

$50.00

MEDIUM HOODIE

$50.00

LARGE HOODIE

$50.00

XL HOODIE

$50.00

XXL HOODIE

$50.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill has been an East Nashville Staple for over 18 years. We feature a great selection of draft and can beers, awesome wings, burgers, quesadillas and more. We have major sports TV packages including NHL, MLB and NFL so you can Get Your Game On!

Location

112 S. 11th St., Nashville, TN 37206

Directions

Gallery
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dino's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
411 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery - East Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Nomzilla!
orange star4.3 • 342
1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
East Nash - Frothy Monkey
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Fatherland St Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Cafe Roze - Nashville
orange star4.4 • 819
1115 Porter Road Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Roze X Holiday Bathhouse
orange starNo Reviews
1115 Porter Road Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
orange star4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Southern Steak & Oyster
orange star4.5 • 14,484
150 3rd Ave S Nashville, TN 37201
View restaurantnext
Peg Leg Porker Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 7,772
903 Gleaves St Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
orange star4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurantnext
Epice
orange star4.9 • 4,220
2902 12th Ave S Nashville, TN 37204
View restaurantnext
Slim & Husky's - Nashville/Buchanan Arts District
orange star4.5 • 4,174
911 Buchanan St Nashville, TN 37208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Gallatin
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston