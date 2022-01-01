Bars & Lounges
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Beyond the Edge Neighborhood Sports Bar & Grill has been an East Nashville Staple for over 18 years. We feature a great selection of draft and can beers, awesome wings, burgers, quesadillas and more. We have major sports TV packages including NHL, MLB and NFL so you can Get Your Game On!
Location
112 S. 11th St., Nashville, TN 37206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Green Hills
4.6 • 5,333
2126 Abbott Martin Rd Nashville, TN 37215
View restaurant