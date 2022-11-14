A map showing the location of Beyond WokView gallery
Chinese

Beyond Wok

review star

No reviews yet

42 Union Square East

New York, NY 10003

Order Again

Popular Items

Szechuan Mala Dry Pot
Regular Plate (1 Entree)
Medium Plate (2 Entrees)

Appetizers, Soup, Salad & Sides

Vegetable Spring Roll (2)

$2.99

Scallion Pancake

$6.50

Pan Fried Dumpling (6)

$6.50

Pork & Chive

Kara-age Chicken (Japanese Fried Chicken)

$9.50

Takoyaki (5 pcs Octopus Meatball, Mayo, Bonito Flakes)

$8.99

Green Salad with Ginger Dressing

$6.99

Avocado Salad

$10.99

Teriyaki Ginger Chicken Salad

$11.99

Teriyaki Miso Salmon Salad

$13.99

Seaweed Salad

$6.50

Spicy Kani Salad

$6.99

White Rice

$1.50

Brown Rice

$1.99

Fried Rice

$4.99

Chow Mein

$5.99

Edamame

$5.99

Spicy Edamame

$7.95

Miso Soup

$2.99

Wonton Soup

$7.50

Hot&Sour Soup

$3.99

Szechuan Mala Dry Pot

Vegetable Mala Dry Pot (pick 5 vegetables)

$11.99

Szechuan Mala Dry Pot

$6.50

Base Price

Pick A Meal

Regular Plate (1 Entree)

$10.99

1 Entree & 1 Side

Medium Plate (2 Entrees)

$12.99

2 Entrees & 1 Side

Large Plate (3 Entrees)

$14.99

3 Entrees & 1 Side

A La Carte Entrees

General Tso's Chicken (A La)

$14.99

Beef with Broccoli (A La)

$14.99

Kung Pao Chicken (A La)

$13.99

Sauteed String Bean (A La)

$11.99

Chicken with Broccoli (A la)

$14.99

Basil Chicken (A La)

$14.99

Sesame Chicken (A la)

$14.99

Shrimp with Garlic Sauce (A La)

$14.99

Kara-age Chicken (Japanese Fried Chicken) (A La)

$13.99

Teriyaki Miso Salmon (A La)

$15.99

Teriyaki Ginger Chicken (A La)

$13.99

Create Your Own Poke

Regular Bowl (1 Protein)

$10.99

Medium Bowl (2 Proteins)

$13.99

Large Bowl (3 Proteins)

$16.99

Poke Side Order

Tuna

$4.99

Spicy Tuna

$4.99

Salmon

$4.99

Spicy Salmon

$4.99

Shrimp

$4.99

Spicy Shrimp

$4.99

Spicy Kani (Crab Salad)

$4.99

Karaage Chicken (Japanese Fried Chicken)

$4.99

Shrimp Tempura

$4.99

Teriyaki Garlic Shrimp

$4.99

Teriyaki Miso Salmon

$6.99

Teriyaki Ginger Chicken

$4.99

Soft Tofu

$3.99

Spicy Soft Tofu

$3.99

Avocado

$1.75

Soft Drinks

Can S. Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.95

Can S. Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.95

Can Coke

$1.95

Can Diet Coke

$1.95

Can Ginger Ale

$1.95

Can Sprite

$1.95

Can Sunkist Orange

$1.95

Coke 20oz

$2.95

Diet Coke 20oz

$2.95

Poland Spring Water 16.9 Oz

$1.75

Honest Peach

$3.25

Honest Half & Half

$3.25

Pure Leaf Brewed Tea

$3.25

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 Oz

$3.25

WangLaoJi (Herbal Drink)

$2.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

42 Union Square East, New York, NY 10003

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

