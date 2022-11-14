Chinese
Beyond Wok
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
42 Union Square East, New York, NY 10003
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Spicy Moon Vegetarian Szechuan - East Village
No Reviews
328 E. 6th St East Store 1 New York, NY 10003
View restaurant