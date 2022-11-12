  • Home
Beyond Amazing Donuts 1824 Statesville Ave, Ste 101

No reviews yet

1824 Statesville Ave

Suite 101

Charlotte, NC 28206

Popular Items

1/2 dozen assorted
4ct Cinnamon Roll box

POP UP 11/5

4ct Cinnamon Roll box

$18.00

2 classic cinnamon rolls 2 coffee rolls

1/2 dozen assorted

$16.00

3 Vanilla glaze 1 Chocolate w/sprinkles 1 pumpkin old fashion 1 ginger molasses

1 dozen assorted

$30.00

3 Vanilla glaze 3 Chocolate w/sprinkles 3 pumpkin old fashion 3 ginger molasses

Bread pudding

$6.00

Apple bread pudding with a buttery and sweet sauce

Candle

First candle collaboration with Ashley Shah of Rare Sapphire. Pre order now for pick up at a later date.

Donut Candle

$10.00

Catering

Dozen Assorted (1-3)

$30.00

Dozen Assorted (4-7)

$27.00

Dozen Assorted (8-11)

$24.00

Dozen Assorted (12-15)

$21.00

Mini donuts (per dozen)

$24.00

Doggie donuts bulk order

$125.00

I'm opening a donut shop!

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Xtra-large

$15.00

2X

$15.00

Pre order selection 11/23

Dozen

$30.00

3 Vanilla glaze 3 Apple butter oat crisp 3 Bourbon pecan pie 3 Cranberry w/ citrus sugar

1/2 dozen

$16.00

3 Vanilla glaze 1 Apple butter oat crisp 1 Bourbon pecan pie 1 Cranberry w/ citrus sugar

4 ct roll box

$18.00

2 Classic cinnamon rolls 2 Sweet potato rolls w/ salted caramel drizzle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Best donuts in town!!!!

Location

1824 Statesville Ave, Suite 101, Charlotte, NC 28206

Directions

