Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset

Zen Bowl

$12.00

A warm wild rice and quinoa bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, smoked shiitake mushrooms, kale, pickled red onions, tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Finish off by pouring our Beyond-made vegetable pho inspired broth over top. Served with sambal hot sauce on the side. Try it with Chicken! 380 cal. Contains: Soy, Sesame