Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Somerset
Beyond Juice Somerset Collection
Troy, MI 48084
Almond Butter Pumpkin Smoothie
All your favorite fall flavors, perfectly blended in a smoothie! A delicious blend of pumpkin and pumpkin spice, almond butter, maple syrup, apple, banana, and almond milk. 510 cal.
Zen Bowl
A warm wild rice and quinoa bowl with roasted sweet potatoes, smoked shiitake mushrooms, kale, pickled red onions, tomatoes, carrots, sesame seeds and fresh herbs. Finish off by pouring our Beyond-made vegetable pho inspired broth over top. Served with sambal hot sauce on the side. Try it with Chicken! 380 cal. Contains: Soy, Sesame
Herbal+Hydrate
Watermelon, Lime, Mint. 60 cal
Spiced Cider
Organic Spiced Cider with Apple, Ginger, Lemon, and Cinnamon. Limited Edition. 100 cal
Fire Roasted Chili
A hearty veggie chili, with fire roasted corn, cactus, tomatoes, peppers, beans and plant-based protein for a sweet heat blend you'll crave. 160-250 Cal. Contains: Soy, Tree Nuts (Coconut).
Pup Cup
Give your furry friend a special treat! Made with Peanut Butter (100% peanuts) and fresh banana, frozen for a lick-able treat! ⬇️⬇️ Let us know your pup's name in the comment section below! ⬇️⬇️
Smoothies
20oz. - Alive
Peach, Strawberry, Banana, Raw Orange Juice, Vitamin C. 320 cal
20oz. - Anna's
Blueberry, Strawberry, Peanut Butter, Coconut Water, Banana, Lime. 360 cal
20oz. - Banana Nut
Banana, Honey, + Your Choice of Almonds, Peanut Butter, or Almond Butter. 380 cal (calories do not include choice of nut).
20oz. - BYO Smoothie
Create Your Own Smoothie
20oz. - Carlo's Detox
Apple, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Lime, Honey. 320 cal
20oz. - Colombian
Banana, Coffee, Mocha Latte, Frozen Yogurt, Honey. 430 cal
20oz. - Mango Tango
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Cream of Coconut, Honey. 380 cal
20oz. - Northern Berry
Cherries, Blueberries, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water. 260 cal
20oz. - Peanut Butter Mocha
Banana, Iced Coffee, Mocha Latte, Almond Milk, Peanut Butter, and Gluten-Free Oats. 550 cal.
20oz. - Razzle Dazzle
Raspberry, Strawberries, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 230 cal
20oz. - The Dimmer
Pineapple, Mango, Kale, Spinach, Banana. 240 cal
20oz. - Total Energy
Strawberry, Banana. 330 cal
20oz. - Total Energy Plus +
Strawberry, Banana, Kale, Spinach. 340 cal
20oz. - Very Berry
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 230 cal
Wraps
Avocado Turkey
Turkey wrap with sliced tomatoes, romaine, muenster cheese, avocado and hummus. Your choice of tortilla. 390 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Everything you love about a Chicken Caesar Salad, but in a wrap! Made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and our Beyond-made caesar dressing. Contains: Milk, Soy, Egg, Wheat. 640 cal (cals do not include choice of tortilla)
Cilantro Chicken
Chicken wrap with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, romaine, avocado, and spicy cilantro sauce. Your choice of tortilla. 510 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
CYO Wrap
Create Your Own Wrap
Fuego Huevo
Egg white wrap with spinach, roasted tomatoes, muenster cheese, and spicy cilantro sauce. Your choice of tortilla. 390 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
Greek Veggie Wrap
Spinach, Feta, Hummus, Beets, Tomato, Spicy Asparagus, Cucumber. 200 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
PB&J Rollup
Peanut Butter, jam, gluten friendly granola, and sliced banana. Served with a green apple. Your choice of tortilla. 540 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
Spicy Griego
Veggie wrap with spinach, cucumber, beets, roasted tomatoes, feta, spicy asparagus and hummus. Your choice of tortilla. 310 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
The Original
Egg white wrap with sliced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and avocado. Your choice of tortilla. 310 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
Turkey Dijon Club Wrap
Turkey, Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Cheddar, and Maple Dijon Dressing. Your choice of tortilla. 470 cal (tortilla not included in calories).
Salads
CYO Salad Bowl
Create Your Own Salad Bowl
Chicken Caesar Salad
A fresh salad made with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, crisp romaine lettuce, croutons and our Beyond-made caesar dressing. Contains Milk, Soy, Egg, Wheat. 750 cal (cals include dressing)
Chicken Cali Salad
Romaine, Chicken, Avocado, Cheddar, Cucumber, Tomato, and Balsamic Vinaigrette. 830 cal (calories include dressing).
Hummus + Beet Bowl
Base of Kale, Quinoa, Hummus, Beets, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Feta, Red Wine Vinaigrette. 620 cal (calories include dressing). Contains: Sesame
Prescott Bowl
Base of Romaine, Quinoa, Corn & Black Bean Salsa, Avocado, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Lime Vinaigrette. 850 cal (calories include dressing).
Strawberry + Almond Bowl
Base of Spinach and Kale, Quinoa, Strawberry, Almond, Feta, Chicken, Balsamic Vinaigrette. 890 cal (calories include dressing).
Soups
Wellness Shots
Raw Juice
20oz The Caliente
Cucumber, celery, cilantro, spinach, lemon, cayenne, ginger. 100 cal
20 oz Citrus Circuit
Orange, grapefruit, apple, ginger. 240 cal
20 oz Green Machine
A shot of wheatgrass, cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon. 90 cal
20oz The Root
Carrot, apple, ginger. 240 cal
20oz The Verde
Cucumber, celery, kale, spinach, parsley, lemon. 100 cal
20 oz Up Beet
Cucumber, beet, carrot, apple, kale, spinach, lemon. 230 cal
20 oz Create Your Own Juice
Drinks
Bowls
Cosmic Dream Acai Bowl
Acai sorbet base, coconut, strawberry, banana, vegan chocolate chips, peanut butter, and honey GF granola. Contains coconut. 640 cal
Boba Blue Bowl
Smooth coconut blue sorbet made with blue spirulina, topped with strawberry boba, crunchy honey GF granola, fresh kiwi, strawberries, and banana. Contains coconut. 420 cal Boba pearls and jellies present a choking hazard and should not be served to children under 5 years of age.
Kid's Smoothies
Sassy Strawberry (12oz)
Strawberry + Banana. 200 cal
Gino Berry (12oz)
Blueberry, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Water, Lime. 120 cal
Luau Louie (12oz)
Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Cream of Coconut, Honey. 190 cal
CYO Smoothie (Kid's 12oz)
Create Your Own Smoothie with up to 3 items! Base of Banana is set as default, but can be changed.
Kid's Eats
Cleanses and Bundles
One Day Cleanse
Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse. 760 cal
Two Day Cleanse
Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse.
Three Day Cleanse
Please allow up to 15 minutes after your scheduled pickup time for the fresh Almond Milk to be prepared for your cleanse.
Immunity Booster Bundle
A strong immune system helps your body fight off any foreign bacteria and helps reduce the risk of infection. This bundle is high in Vitamin C, Zinc, and other vitamins that are key boosters for your immune system. Since building immunity can take time, our Nutrition Specialist came up with this 5 day bundle to help you strengthen your immune system with just an extra step to your morning routine! Includes: 3 I Need A Hero Juices, 2 Crisp & Cultivate Juices, 3 Hot Shots (contains Coconut), 2 Turmeric Shots (contains Honey), and an instruction card.
Metabolism Bundle
A fast metabolism helps the body burn more calories, quicker. Since increasing the speed of your metabolism can take time, our Nutrition Specialist came up with this 5 day bundle. Take an extra step in your morning routine with this bundle! Includes: 3 Earthy & Essential Juices, 2 Pepper & Poise Juices, 3 Elixir Shots, 2 Hot Shots (contains Coconut), and an instruction card.
Beyond Bottled Juice
I Need A Hero
Apple, Ginger, Turmeric, Zinc, Lemon, and Black Pepper. Designed to promote a healthy immune system. 190 cal
Bright+Boost
Apple, Grapefruit, Collards, Kale, Spinach, Ginger. 100 cal
Light+Lean
Celery, Cucumber, Kale, Romaine, Lemon, Parsley. 40 cal
Fresh+Focused
Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger. 90 cal
Pepper+Poise
Pineapple, Water, Apple, Lime, Basil, Jalapeno. 100 cal
Crisp+Cultivate
Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Parsley, Collards, Spinach, Lemon, Ginger. 70 cal
Earthy+Essential
Apple, Carrot, Orange, Beet, Ginger. 90 cal