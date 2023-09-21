COFFEE

Specialties

Caramello

$5.49+

Espresso with rich caramel, vanilla flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with caramel drizzle

Mexican Latte

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, and steamed milk.

Oprah Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, white chocolate, and steamed milk. Topped with cocoa

Turtle Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.49+

Espresso with our blend of spicy chai tea

Auntie Hazel

$5.49+

Espresso with hazelnut flavor and steamed milk

La Vanilla

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, mint flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.

Classic Mocha

$5.49+

Chocolate cappuccino with cinnamon

Classics

Americano

$3.49+

Cappuccino

$4.99+

Cortado

$3.79

Double Espresso

$2.99

Caffe Latte

$4.49+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Red Eye

$3.99+

Coffee

$2.79+

Mexican Coffee

$3.49+

Au Lait

$3.49+

Cold Brew

$3.99+

Retail Coffee

Heart & Soul Blend 12oz

$14.95

A smooth and delicious medium roast blend of Indonesian, Central and South American beans invites semi-sweet cocoa, sweet citrus, and caramel tasting notes for everyday coffee lovers. Fact: In 2009 Heart & Soul, Beyu Caffe's original signature blend, was born among a community of family and friends. After tasting and discussing an assortment of coffee - the origins, aromas, and flavor profiles - the group landed on this blend. It was aptly named Heart & Soul after an attendee declared how much the coffee touched her heart and soul. And over ten years later, it still does.

Say it Loud 12oz

$14.95

Say it Loud Dark & Proud carries bold and rich flavor in its name. This dual espresso and dark roast blend of Indonesian and Latin American beans offers caramel and dark chocolate tasting notes that linger with every sip.

Rise Up Carolina 12oz

$14.95

Rise Up Carolina Breakfast Blend is our love letter to North Carolina mornings - beautiful blue skies from its beaches and farmlands to her mountains and rolling hills. Wake up with this delightful mild roast, featuring Central American coffees presenting a sweet, nutty, and smooth taste profile.

NA BEVERAGES

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.99+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.49+

Smoothie

$5.49+

Matcha Latte

$5.49+

Herbal Tea

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Aquafina Bottled Water

$3.59
Life Water 20oz

$3.59
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.59
Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.59
Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.59
Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.59
Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.59
Lipton Green Tea

$3.59
Dole Orange Juice 15.2oz

$2.59
Dole Apple Juice 15.2oz

$2.59
Dole Strawberry Kiwi 15.2oz

$2.59
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$3.59
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea

$3.59
Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.59
Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.59

FOOD

Ready to Eat

Asiago Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Egg White & Turkey Bacon

$7.49

Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.49

Turkey & Smoked Gouda Bites

$7.99

Hummus with Pretzels

$5.49

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.49

Cheese & Grapes Snack

$6.49

Mixed Fruit

$5.49

Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Pastries

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.99

Blueberry Cream Danish

$3.99

Apple Danish

$3.99

BL, Chocolate Vanilla Swirl

$10.99

Everything Bagel

$3.49

Plain Bagel

$3.49

Butter Croissant

$3.79

Cherry Danish

$3.99

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Cheese Danish

$3.99

Snacks

Carolina Chips BBQ

$1.99

Carolina Chips Sea Salt

$1.99

Carolina Chips - Salt & Vinegar

$1.99

Butterfields Peach Buds

$3.99

Butterfields Lemon Buds

$3.99

Griff's Pecan Toffee

$3.49

Griff's Coffee Toffee

$3.49

Big Spoon Bar - Cranberry Cashew

$3.49

Big Spoon Bar - Lemon Blueberry

$3.79

Big spoon - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.49

RETAIL

Retail Merchandise

Beyu Mug

$16.95