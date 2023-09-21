Beyu-Airport #1 Beyu-Airport #1
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Terminal 1, RDU, NC 27560
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in RDU
Neomonde Mediterranean - Morrisville
4.3 • 1,251
10235 Chapel Hill Rd Morrisville, NC 27560
View restaurant