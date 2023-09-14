COFFEE

Specialties

Caramello

$5.49+

Espresso with rich caramel, vanilla flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with caramel drizzle

Mexican Latte

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, and steamed milk.

Oprah Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, white chocolate, and steamed milk. Topped with cocoa

Turtle Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, caramel, and steamed milk

Dirty Chai

$5.49+

Espresso with our blend of spicy chai tea

Auntie Hazel

$5.49+

Espresso with hazelnut flavor and steamed milk

Classic Mocha

$5.49+

Espresso with dark chocolate, mint flavor, and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream.

La Vanilla

$5.49+

Chocolate cappuccino with cinnamon

Carvers Peanut Butter Mocha

$5.49+

Chocolate, peanut butter, espresso, steamed milk topped with a honey drizzle. (Nut free)

Classic White Chocolate Mocha

$5.49+

Classics

Americano

$3.49+
Cappuccino

$4.99+
Cortado

$3.79
Double Espresso

$2.99
Caffe Latte

$4.49+

Espresso and steamed milk.

Red Eye

$3.99+
Flat White

$3.79

Coffee

$2.79+
Mexican Coffee

$3.49+
Au Lait

$3.49+
Cold Brew

$3.99+

Retail Coffee

Heart & Soul Blend 12oz

$14.95

A smooth and delicious medium roast blend of Indonesian, Central and South American beans invites semi-sweet cocoa, sweet citrus, and caramel tasting notes for everyday coffee lovers. Fact: In 2009 Heart & Soul, Beyu Caffe's original signature blend, was born among a community of family and friends. After tasting and discussing an assortment of coffee - the origins, aromas, and flavor profiles - the group landed on this blend. It was aptly named Heart & Soul after an attendee declared how much the coffee touched her heart and soul. And over ten years later, it still does.

Say it Loud 12oz

$14.95

Say it Loud Dark & Proud carries bold and rich flavor in its name. This dual espresso and dark roast blend of Indonesian and Latin American beans offers caramel and dark chocolate tasting notes that linger with every sip.

Rise Up Carolina 12oz

$14.95

Rise Up Carolina Breakfast Blend is our love letter to North Carolina mornings - beautiful blue skies from its beaches and farmlands to her mountains and rolling hills. Wake up with this delightful mild roast, featuring Central American coffees presenting a sweet, nutty, and smooth taste profile.

NA BEVERAGES

Non Coffee

Hot Chocolate

$3.99+
White Hot Chocolate

$3.99+
Chai Tea Latte

$4.49+
Smoothie

$5.49+
Matcha Latte

$5.49+
Herbal Tea

$2.99

Bottled Drinks

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$3.59
Pure Leaf - Unsweet Tea

$3.59
Aquafina Bottled Water

$3.59
Lipton Green Tea

$3.59
Life Water 20oz

$3.59
Gatorade Cool Blue

$3.59
Pepsi Bottle 20oz

$3.59
Diet Pepsi 20oz

$3.59
Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.59
Diet Mountain Dew 20oz

$3.59
Ginger Ale 20oz

$3.59
Dole Orange Juice 15.2oz

$2.59
Dole Apple Juice 15.2oz

$2.59
Dole Strawberry Kiwi 15.2oz

$2.59
Pure Leaf - Sweet Tea

$3.59

FOOD

Ready to Eat

Asiago Roast Beef

$8.49
Asiago Turkey Sandwich

$8.95
Cheese & Grapes Snack Box

$6.49
Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99
Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.49
Hummus with Pretzels

$5.49
Mixed Fruit

$5.49

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.49
Strawberry Yogurt Parfait

$5.99

Vanilla Greek yogurt with strawberries, blueberries and granola.

Turkey & Smoked Gouda Bites

$7.99
Turkey Bacon & Egg White English Muffin

$7.49

Turkey Club Wrap

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Pastries

Orange Cranberry Muffin

$3.99

Blueberry Cream Danish

$3.99

Apple Danish

$3.99

BL, Chocolate Vanilla Swirl

$3.99

BL, Morning Glory

$9.99

BL, Chocolate Chip Loaf

$3.99

Everything Bagel

$3.49Out of stock

Plain Bagel

$3.49Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$3.79

Cherry danish

$3.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.99

Cherry Danish

$3.99

Packaged Snacks

Butterfields Peach Buds

$3.99

Butterfields Lemon Buds

$3.99

Shortbread Cookies

$1.99Out of stock

Big Spoon Bar - Lemon Blueberry

$3.49

Big Spoon Bar - Cranberry Cashew

$3.49

Butter Popcorn

$3.49Out of stock

Griff's Pecan Toffee

$3.49

Salt & Vinegar - Carolina Chips

$1.99

Sea Salt - Carolina Chips

$1.99

BBQ - Carolina Chips

$1.99