Big Fin Poke Melrose
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a proudly locally-owned family business that opened in 2016 in Westbrook, Maine. We use the best, most sustainable, and local options when available for all of our food. All of our sauces are made in-house by our founder out of our Rock Row Westbrook location and most of them are gluten-free!
Location
531 Main Street, Melrose, MA 02176