Border Grill - BBQ Mexicana

3950 Las Vegas Blvd S

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Burritos

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$16.00

slow smoked brisket, chipotle aioli, cilantro coleslaw, crispy potatoes, mexican cheeses, house spicy bbq sauce

Avocado Chicken

Avocado Chicken

$14.00

mesquite smoked chicken, crispy potatoes, avocado, red rice, cilantro coleslaw, black beans, avocado cream

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.00

mesquite smoked pulled pork, mexican cheeses, cilantro coleslaw, fried onions, crispy jalapeños

Bowls

Brisket Lover Bowl

Brisket Lover Bowl

$16.00

slow smoked brisket, house spicy bbq sauce, chile lime broccolini, cowboy caviar, guacamole, cilantro coleslaw, red rice, pickled vegetables

The Coop Bowl

The Coop Bowl

$14.00

mesquite smoked chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, avocado, charred corn relish, escabeche, crispy quinoa

Smoked Tofu

Smoked Tofu

$14.00

cilantro lime rice, house spicy bbq sauce, charred corn relish, quinoa, cowboy caviar, smoked almonds

Salads

Mexicana Cobb

Mexicana Cobb

$12.00

quinoa, corn relish, pickled vegetables, black beans, heirloom tomatoes, queso fresco, hard boiled egg, chipotle bacon blue cheese dressing

Chopped Kale Salad

Chopped Kale Salad

$14.00

avocado, carrot, edamame, radish, roasted red peppers, snow peas, marinated red onions, bbq balsamic

BLTA Salad

BLTA Salad

$13.00

baby romaine, heirloom tomatoes, avocado, mesquite smoked bacon, chile lime ranch, garlic croutons

Chips & Sides

Chips & Salsa Trio

Chips & Salsa Trio

$5.00
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$11.00

BBQ Chicharrones

$5.00

Chips

$3.00

Beverages

Cucumber Agua Fresca

$6.00

Melon Agua Fresca

$6.00

Berry Agua Fresca

$6.00

Pepsi

$5.00

Diet Pepsi

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin Soda

$6.00

Pure Leaf Sweet Ice Tea

$6.00

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Ice Tea

$6.00

Kevita Mojito Lime Mint Kombucha

$7.00

Aquafina

$5.00

S.Pellegrino

$6.00

Coconut Water

$6.00

Coffee

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
