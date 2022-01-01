Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

BG's Main Event

review star

No reviews yet

124 S Main St

Rittman, OH 44270

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl Pig Mac
Cheeseburger
4 Chicken Strip Basket

Angus Burger

Mushrooms, swiss or choose a different cheese and add toppings if you like

Angus Pretzel Burger

$8.99

Choice of 1/2# bacon cheeseburger, mushroom swiss or jalapeno cheddar. Add your favorite toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/2# Angus burger with your choice of cheese and toppings! Served with chips or upgrade your side

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.49

1/2# Angus burger with bacon, choice of cheese, bgs bosses bbq and add topping if you like. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Cheeseburger

$7.99

1/2# Angus burger with choice of cheese and toppings. Comes plain if you do not choose. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Cowboy Burger

$9.49

1/2 # cheddar burger, Bgs bosses bbq, pickles and 2 onion rings. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Hamburger

$7.99

1/2# Angus burger with choice of toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side.

Jalapeno Burger

$8.49

1/2 Angus burger with Jalapenos, choice of cheese and add your choice of toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Mega Rhino Burger

$9.99

1/2 # swiss burger, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served with a side of creamy Italian on a 8" sub bun. Toasted. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.49

1/2# Angus burger with Mushrooms and swiss but you can change the cheese choice. Add some toppings of your choice. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Appetizers

Deep fried with a hint of cheddar. Served with ranch.

30 Wings and Fries

$39.99

30 wings traditional or boneless with up to 5 flavors of sauce and a basket of fries

6 deep fried shrimp only

$4.00

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.29+

Small or large order of fries, cheddar, mozzarella and generous portion of bacon. Served with ranch

Bacon cheese TOTS

$5.29+

Baked Potato

$3.29

Make it loaded and it comes with cheddar, sour cream, butter and bacon bits!

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$3.49+

Cheese Curds

$3.49+

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.99+

Small or large order with chili, mozzarella, cheddar and served with sour cream

Chili cheese TOTS

$4.99+

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$3.49+

Served with ranch

Deep fried Pickles

$3.99+

French Fries

$2.59+

Grilled Shrimp

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$3.99+

Served with ranch

Cheddar sour cream tots

$3.49+

Mozzarella Stix

$4.29+

Served with pizza sauce

Nachos

$3.99

Served with nacho cheese and salsa

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Pepperoni pizza balls

$3.99+

Potato Skins

$4.99+

Potato skins filled with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits and served with sour cream

Pretzels

$3.99+Out of stock

Served with honey mustard or nacho cheese or 1 of each

Sampler

$9.99

3 chicken strips, 3 cheddar poppers, 3 mozzarella sticks and 4 onion rings. No substitutions. Served with ranch, pizza sauce and bgs bosses sauce

Tator Tots

$2.59+

Wings Platter

$15.99

10 wings traditional or boneless with up to 2 flavors of sauce, 4 mozzarella strips with sauce and fries

Dessert

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.29

1oz Frangelico 1oz Vanilla vodka Chill serve in 5oz shot glass with lemon wedge

Cheesecake

$4.99

Tres Leches

$4.29Out of stock

Sponge cake made with 3 milks and has strawberry filling with whipping cream topping.

Turtle cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Ket Lime Pie

$3.59Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$4.29Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.29Out of stock

Applecrisp

$4.29Out of stock

Pumpkin cheesecake

$3.50

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$3.99

Served with chips. Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Chicken Strips

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Grilled Ham N Cheese

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Fish Sandwich

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1

Melts

Turkey, swiss, sauerkraut, thousand island grilled on rye

Grilled Cheese Melt

$7.29

Bacon, swiss, american cheese, tomato on grilled italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

American cheese on grilled Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$7.29

Ham and american cheese on grilled Italian bread. Can choose a different cheese. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Patty Melt

$8.49

1/2# angus burger, grilled onion, swiss on grilled rye bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Pig Mac Melt

$7.29

Mac n Cheese and BBQ pork grilled on Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Reuben

$8.99

Corn beef, swiss, thousand island and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with fries

Salads & Soup

Chicken Salad

$7.99+

Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and croutons

Chef Salad

$7.99+

Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, ham, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, mild peppers, onions and boiled egg

Garden Salad

$3.99

Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese and croutons

Buff Chicken Salad

$7.99+

Grilled chicken dipped in franks hot sauce, cheddar, tomato, onion, croutons and boiled egg.

Chili

$3.29+

Soup

$3.29+

Call for the daily soup.

Nacho chili salad

$6.99+

Doritos, chili, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.

BLT Salad

$6.99+

Bacon pieces, tomato, onion, cheddar and mozz cheese, croutons and boiled egg.

Strip Steak Salad

$11.99

Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and croutons topped with a 10oz strip steak!

Soup & Salad

$6.49

Subs & Sandwiches

Mega Rhino Sub

$9.99

1/2# swiss burger, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and creamy Italian on a 8" sub bun. Toasted. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Deluxe Philly

$8.59

Grilled mushrooms, onions and mild peppers with pepperjack cheese, lettuce tomato and miracle whip

Philly Sub

$7.99

Philly steak, mozzarella, mushrooms and grilled onions toasted on an 8" sub bun. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Italian Sub

$7.99

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions toasted and a side of creamy Italian. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Pulled Pork Platter

$8.99

Generous portion bbq pork on a bun and 2 sides

BLT

$5.99

Loads of bacon, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip on toasted Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Fish Sandwich

$8.99

2 pieces pollock fish, american cheese served on Italian split top with a side of tartar sauce. Served with fries

Ham n Swiss Pretzel

$7.49

Ham, swiss, dijon mustard, lettuce and served hot or cold

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Juiciest grilled chicken you will ever get with lettuce, tomato and miracle whip. Real Mayo available on request. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY

$6.00

Chicken bacon ranch sandwich

$8.49

Chicken patty, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip. Real mayo on request. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Chicken Patty

$8.49

Deep fried chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese and miracle whip.

Seafood, Steak & Chicken

10oz Strip Steak

$14.99

Served cooked to perfection with 2 sides and a roll.

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

6 jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll

Fish & Shrimp Combo

$10.99

2 Pollock fish, 6 jumbo shrimp, a roll and 2 sides.

Fish Dinner

$10.99

3 Pollock fish, 2 sides, side of tartar sauce and a roll

2 Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.99

2 juicy chicken breast, 2 sides and a roll

1 Chicken Breast Dinner

$9.99

1 juicy chicken breast, 2 sides and roll.

Bowl Pig Mac

$6.49

Bowl of mac n cheese, pork and bgs bosses bbq

Sides, Sauces & extras

1 Roll

$0.50

2 Rolls

$0.75

2 Bacon

$2.50

A-1

$0.59

American Cheese

$0.50

Apple Sauce

$1.79

Bacon Bits

$0.60

Baked Potato

$3.29

Make it loaded and it comes with cheddar, sour cream, butter and bacon bits!

Basket Chips

$2.29

BBQ

$0.59

Blue Cheese

$0.59

Boiled Egg

$0.59

Brown Gravy

$1.49Out of stock

Cheddar cheese

$0.59

Chicken Breast

$2.59

Chicken Strip

$1.50

Chipolte

$0.59

Cole Slaw

$2.59

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Creamy Italian

$0.59

Garlic Sauce

$0.59

Habanero

$0.59

Honey Mustard

$0.59

Hot Garlic

$0.59

Hot Sauce

$0.59

Italian Dressing

$0.59

Jalepenos

$0.25

Mac n’ Cheese

$3.99

Mayo

$0.50

Mozzarella cheese

$0.59

Nacho Cheese Cup

$0.59

Onions

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Potato Salad

$2.59

Pretzel Bun

$1.50

Ranch

$0.59

Salsa Cup

$0.59

Sour Cream

$0.50

Steamed Broccoli

$2.49

Sweet n Sour

$0.59

Tangy Carolina

$0.59

Thousand Island

$0.59

Dry rub

$0.59

Sweet Thai chili

$0.59

Wings N Strips

3 Chicken Strip Basket

$7.99

Served with fries and dipping choice.

4 Chicken Strip Basket

$8.99

Served with fries and dipping choice.

6 Wings

$6.99

Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.

12 Wings

$13.99

Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.

24 Wings

$27.99

Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.

30 Wings & Fries

$36.99

Served with a basket of fries and your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.

50 Wings

$58.00

Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.99

Crispy chicken dipped in Frank's hot sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.99

Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Chipotle Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Crispy chicken, chipotle ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Habanero Ranch

$6.99

Crispy chicken, habanero bbq, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Loaded Pork Wrap

$7.99

Bbq pork, cheddar, onion, jalapenos, coleslaw and a touch of habanero bbq. Served with chips or upgrade your side

Philly Steak Wrap

$7.99

Philly beef, grilled onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip.

Pig Mac Wrap

$7.49

Mac n cheese with pork and BBQ!

Pulled Pork Wrap

$7.99

Bbq pork, cheddar, mild peppers and a touch of habanero bbq. Served with chips or upgrade your side

NA Beverages

Sweet Iced tea

$2.49

Unsweet Ice tea

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Coke zero

$2.49

Mexican coke

$3.00

Sprite

$2.49

Diet Sprite

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Moutain Dew

$2.49

Gingerale can

$1.50

IBC Rootbeer

$2.75

Full throttle

$3.29

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.50

Bud zero

$2.50

coffee

$1.59

Cranberry

$1.99

Gingerbeer

$2.25

Hot chocolate

$1.59

Hot tea

$1.59

milk

$1.99

Orange juice

$1.99

Pineapple

$1.99

Redfuel

$2.69

Shirley temple

$1.59

Tomato juice

$1.99

Virgin Daquri

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$3.00

Virgin pina colada

$3.00

Water

Redbull

$3.00

FRIDAY SPECIALS

Fri Fish Sandwich

$7.59

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

6 jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll

Cuban Burger

$8.99

1/2# Angus burger, Ham, Swiss, Dijon, Mayo and pickles

Swiss Steak Dinner

$9.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

124 S Main St, Rittman, OH 44270

Directions

Gallery
BG's Main Event image
BG's Main Event image
BG's Main Event image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lager Heads BBQ Smokehouse
orange star4.0 • 417
2832 Abbeyville Rd Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle - Hudson
orange star4.3 • 1,055
11 Atterbury Blvd Hudson, OH 44236
View restaurantnext
The Brew Kettle Strongsville
orange star4.4 • 2,420
8377 Pearl Rd Strongville, OH 44136
View restaurantnext
OL'Chefskis Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 36
15 trails end Aurora, OH 44202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Rittman
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston