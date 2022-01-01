BG's Main Event
124 S Main St
Rittman, OH 44270
Popular Items
Angus Burger
Angus Pretzel Burger
Choice of 1/2# bacon cheeseburger, mushroom swiss or jalapeno cheddar. Add your favorite toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2# Angus burger with your choice of cheese and toppings! Served with chips or upgrade your side
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
1/2# Angus burger with bacon, choice of cheese, bgs bosses bbq and add topping if you like. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Cheeseburger
1/2# Angus burger with choice of cheese and toppings. Comes plain if you do not choose. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Cowboy Burger
1/2 # cheddar burger, Bgs bosses bbq, pickles and 2 onion rings. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Hamburger
1/2# Angus burger with choice of toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side.
Jalapeno Burger
1/2 Angus burger with Jalapenos, choice of cheese and add your choice of toppings. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Mega Rhino Burger
1/2 # swiss burger, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions served with a side of creamy Italian on a 8" sub bun. Toasted. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2# Angus burger with Mushrooms and swiss but you can change the cheese choice. Add some toppings of your choice. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Appetizers
30 Wings and Fries
30 wings traditional or boneless with up to 5 flavors of sauce and a basket of fries
6 deep fried shrimp only
Bacon Cheese Fries
Small or large order of fries, cheddar, mozzarella and generous portion of bacon. Served with ranch
Bacon cheese TOTS
Baked Potato
Make it loaded and it comes with cheddar, sour cream, butter and bacon bits!
Broccoli Cheese Bites
Cheese Curds
Chili Cheese Fries
Small or large order with chili, mozzarella, cheddar and served with sour cream
Chili cheese TOTS
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch
Deep fried Pickles
French Fries
Grilled Shrimp
Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
Served with ranch
Cheddar sour cream tots
Mozzarella Stix
Served with pizza sauce
Nachos
Served with nacho cheese and salsa
Onion Rings
Pepperoni pizza balls
Potato Skins
Potato skins filled with mozzarella, cheddar, bacon bits and served with sour cream
Pretzels
Served with honey mustard or nacho cheese or 1 of each
Sampler
3 chicken strips, 3 cheddar poppers, 3 mozzarella sticks and 4 onion rings. No substitutions. Served with ranch, pizza sauce and bgs bosses sauce
Tator Tots
Wings Platter
10 wings traditional or boneless with up to 2 flavors of sauce, 4 mozzarella strips with sauce and fries
Dessert
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Cheesecake
Tres Leches
Sponge cake made with 3 milks and has strawberry filling with whipping cream topping.
Turtle cheesecake
Ket Lime Pie
Carrot Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Applecrisp
Pumpkin cheesecake
Kids
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with chips. Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Mac N Cheese
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Grilled Ham N Cheese
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Fish Sandwich
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Kids Hamburger
Served with chips . Includes drink and ice cream when available. Fries $1
Melts
Grilled Cheese Melt
Bacon, swiss, american cheese, tomato on grilled italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Grilled Cheese
American cheese on grilled Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Ham and american cheese on grilled Italian bread. Can choose a different cheese. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Patty Melt
1/2# angus burger, grilled onion, swiss on grilled rye bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Pig Mac Melt
Mac n Cheese and BBQ pork grilled on Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Reuben
Corn beef, swiss, thousand island and sauerkraut on grilled rye bread. Served with fries
Salads & Soup
Chicken Salad
Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and croutons
Chef Salad
Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, ham, salami, tomatoes, mozzarella, onions, mild peppers, onions and boiled egg
Garden Salad
Iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Buff Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken dipped in franks hot sauce, cheddar, tomato, onion, croutons and boiled egg.
Chili
Soup
Call for the daily soup.
Nacho chili salad
Doritos, chili, lettuce, cheddar cheese, sour cream and tomatoes.
BLT Salad
Bacon pieces, tomato, onion, cheddar and mozz cheese, croutons and boiled egg.
Strip Steak Salad
Iceberg with carrots and purple cabbage, mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, boiled egg and croutons topped with a 10oz strip steak!
Soup & Salad
Subs & Sandwiches
Mega Rhino Sub
1/2# swiss burger, ham, salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and creamy Italian on a 8" sub bun. Toasted. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Deluxe Philly
Grilled mushrooms, onions and mild peppers with pepperjack cheese, lettuce tomato and miracle whip
Philly Sub
Philly steak, mozzarella, mushrooms and grilled onions toasted on an 8" sub bun. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions toasted and a side of creamy Italian. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Pulled Pork Platter
Generous portion bbq pork on a bun and 2 sides
BLT
Loads of bacon, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip on toasted Italian bread. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Fish Sandwich
2 pieces pollock fish, american cheese served on Italian split top with a side of tartar sauce. Served with fries
Ham n Swiss Pretzel
Ham, swiss, dijon mustard, lettuce and served hot or cold
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juiciest grilled chicken you will ever get with lettuce, tomato and miracle whip. Real Mayo available on request. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Pulled Pork Sandwich ONLY
Chicken bacon ranch sandwich
Chicken patty, swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip. Real mayo on request. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Chicken Patty
Deep fried chicken patty, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese and miracle whip.
Seafood, Steak & Chicken
10oz Strip Steak
Served cooked to perfection with 2 sides and a roll.
Shrimp Basket
6 jumbo shrimp, fries, coleslaw and a roll
Fish & Shrimp Combo
2 Pollock fish, 6 jumbo shrimp, a roll and 2 sides.
Fish Dinner
3 Pollock fish, 2 sides, side of tartar sauce and a roll
2 Chicken Breast Dinner
2 juicy chicken breast, 2 sides and a roll
1 Chicken Breast Dinner
1 juicy chicken breast, 2 sides and roll.
Bowl Pig Mac
Bowl of mac n cheese, pork and bgs bosses bbq
Sides, Sauces & extras
1 Roll
2 Rolls
2 Bacon
A-1
American Cheese
Apple Sauce
Bacon Bits
Baked Potato
Make it loaded and it comes with cheddar, sour cream, butter and bacon bits!
Basket Chips
BBQ
Blue Cheese
Boiled Egg
Brown Gravy
Cheddar cheese
Chicken Breast
Chicken Strip
Chipolte
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Creamy Italian
Garlic Sauce
Habanero
Honey Mustard
Hot Garlic
Hot Sauce
Italian Dressing
Jalepenos
Mac n’ Cheese
Mayo
Mozzarella cheese
Nacho Cheese Cup
Onions
Pizza Sauce
Potato Salad
Pretzel Bun
Ranch
Salsa Cup
Sour Cream
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet n Sour
Tangy Carolina
Thousand Island
Dry rub
Sweet Thai chili
Wings N Strips
3 Chicken Strip Basket
Served with fries and dipping choice.
4 Chicken Strip Basket
Served with fries and dipping choice.
6 Wings
Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.
12 Wings
Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.
24 Wings
Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.
30 Wings & Fries
Served with a basket of fries and your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.
50 Wings
Served with your choice of sauce and ranch or blu cheese to dip! Sauces Hot, Habanero(mild), BBQ, Hot garlic, Garlic Parmesan, Honey mustard, Teriyaki or our own Dry rub.
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken dipped in Frank's hot sauce, lettuce and tomatoes. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled or fried chicken, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Chipotle Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken, chipotle ranch, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Habanero Ranch
Crispy chicken, habanero bbq, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ranch. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Loaded Pork Wrap
Bbq pork, cheddar, onion, jalapenos, coleslaw and a touch of habanero bbq. Served with chips or upgrade your side
Philly Steak Wrap
Philly beef, grilled onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and miracle whip.
Pig Mac Wrap
Mac n cheese with pork and BBQ!
Pulled Pork Wrap
Bbq pork, cheddar, mild peppers and a touch of habanero bbq. Served with chips or upgrade your side
NA Beverages
Sweet Iced tea
Unsweet Ice tea
Coke
Coke zero
Mexican coke
Sprite
Diet Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Moutain Dew
Gingerale can
IBC Rootbeer
Full throttle
Lemonade
Bottle Water
Bud zero
coffee
Cranberry
Gingerbeer
Hot chocolate
Hot tea
milk
Orange juice
Pineapple
Redfuel
Shirley temple
Tomato juice
Virgin Daquri
Virgin Margarita
Virgin pina colada
Water
Redbull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
124 S Main St, Rittman, OH 44270