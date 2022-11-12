Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

BGR - Salt Lake City

review star

No reviews yet

1202 E Wilmington Ave

Ste 120

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

#French Fries
#The Greek Harissa Lamb
#The Beyond Burger

Create Your Own

#The Burger

#The Burger

$9.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame

#Cheeseburger

#Cheeseburger

$10.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese

#Bacon Cheeseburger

#Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.00

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger

$11.50

Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings

#Bison Chipotle Burger

#Bison Chipotle Burger

$11.50

A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings

#The Boar

$10.00
#Lamb Harissa Burger

#Lamb Harissa Burger

$11.50

A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger with choice of toppings

#The Beyond Burger

#The Beyond Burger

$10.50

Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat

#Chicken Breast

#Chicken Breast

$10.50

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings

Craft Burgers and Small Bites

#The Works

#The Works

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce

#Western BBQ

#Western BBQ

$11.50

Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

#Triple D

#Triple D

$12.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

#Mushroom Swiss

#Mushroom Swiss

$11.00

Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese

#Burger of Month

#Burger of Month

$13.00

Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.

#Wagyu Wellington

#Wagyu Wellington

$14.00

Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle

$14.00

A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce

#The Greek Harissa Lamb

#The Greek Harissa Lamb

$14.00

A spicy custom blend lamb harissa infused burger, with Feta, cucumber, raw red onions, spring mix, ruby-red beef steak tomato and tzatziki. 800cal

#Korean BBQ

#Korean BBQ

$13.00

Our Legendary burger topped with Kimchi, cilantro, Sriracha sauce and Korean BBQ

#Kentucky Style Bourbon

$13.00
#Sliders

#Sliders

$6.50

Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)

#California Chicken Club

#California Chicken Club

$12.00

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast, crispy bacon, cheese and choice of toppings

#Hot Dog

#Hot Dog

$6.50

Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog

#Chicken Tenders

#Chicken Tenders

$6.50

5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces

#Bacon Apple Brie

#Bacon Apple Brie

$12.50

Our legendary burger with Balsamic glaze drizzle, Mesclun mix, Apple slices, Crispy Bacon, Brie Cheese and Sauteed onions

Sides

#French Fries

#French Fries

$3.75

Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt

#Garlic Parm Fries

#Garlic Parm Fries

$4.75

Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese

#Sweet Potato Fries

#Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce

#Tater Tots

#Tater Tots

$3.75

Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection

#Onion Rings

#Onion Rings

$4.75

Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce

#Garden Side Salad

#Garden Side Salad

$3.75

Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing

#Frings

#Frings

$5.00

Kids

#Kids Sliders

#Kids Sliders

$7.50

(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Tenders

#Kids Tenders

$7.50

(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Hotdog

#Kids Hotdog

$7.50

Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Grilled Cheese

#Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

Box Set

#Box Set - Fries

#Box Set - Fries

$5.50

Fries with a Choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Side Salad

#Box Set - Side Salad

$5.50

Side Salad with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Tater Tots

#Box Set - Tater Tots

$5.50

Tots with a choice of Beverage

Deluxe Box Set

#Box Set - Sweet Potato

#Box Set - Sweet Potato

$6.50

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Onion Rings

#Box Set - Onion Rings

$6.50

Onion Rings with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Garlic Fries

#Box Set - Garlic Fries

$6.50

Garlic Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Frings

#Box Set - Frings

$6.50

Dessert

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie

$2.46

Fresh Cookies Baked Daily

Drinks

#Fountain Drink

$2.80

#Bottles and Cans

#Bottled Water

$2.80

#Juice Box

$2.80

#Milk

$2.80

#Chocolate Milk

$2.80

Shakes

#Vanilla Shake

#Vanilla Shake

$6.50
#Chocolate Shake

#Chocolate Shake

$6.50
#Strawberry Shake

#Strawberry Shake

$6.50
#Mint Shake

#Mint Shake

$6.50
#Oreo Shake

#Oreo Shake

$6.50
#Featured Shake

#Featured Shake

$6.50

Pumpkin Shake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real pumpkin & pie spices topped with whipped cream.

On Tap

RoHa Maltese Red Ale

$5.50

Bohemian Pilsner

$5.50

Root

$5.50Out of stock

Kombucha Blue Moscow

$5.50Out of stock

Epic Milk Stout

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

come in and enjoy

Website

Location

1202 E Wilmington Ave, Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
BGR image
BGR image
BGR image
BGR image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crown Burgers - 3190 Highland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
3190 Highland Dr Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Diversion
orange starNo Reviews
535 n 300 w H-104 Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Garage On Beck
orange starNo Reviews
1199 North Beck St Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Tonyburgers - West Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2731 S 5600 W Suite F West Valley, UT 84120
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
7211 Plaza Center Dr West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
SOMI Vietnamese Bistro - SOMI 1
orange star4.6 • 1,657
1215 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Flatbread Neapolitan Pizzeria - Sugar House
orange star4.5 • 1,250
2121 S McClelland St #109 Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Sugar House
orange star4.6 • 399
2030 South 900 East Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Central City
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
East Millcreek
review star
No reviews yet
City of South Salt Lake
review star
No reviews yet
East Central
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston