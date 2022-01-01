Restaurant header imageView gallery

BGR Alexandria (Closed)

106 N. Washington Street

Alexandria, VA 22314

Create Your Own

#The Burger

#The Burger

$9.50

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame

#Cheeseburger

#Cheeseburger

$10.50

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese

#Bacon Cheeseburger

#Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

Custom-blend of fresh, USDA choice beef, formed into thick patties and char-grilled over an open flame, served with your choice of cheese and hickory bacon

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger

#Wagyu Beef Truffle Burger

$12.00

Custom blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger with choice of toppings

#Bison Chipotle Burger

#Bison Chipotle Burger

$12.00

A Zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger with your choice of toppings

#The Beyond Burger

#The Beyond Burger

$11.50

Our meatless option! The best selling plant-based alternative to meat

#Chicken Breast

#Chicken Breast

$10.00

Sous Vide boneless, skinless chicken breast with choice of toppings

Craft Burgers and Small Bites

#The Works

#The Works

$10.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Grilled Onions, Pickles, Mojo Sauce

#Western BBQ

#Western BBQ

$11.75

Onion Rings, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

#Triple D

#Triple D

$12.50

Fried Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Jalapeño, Mojo Sauce

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

#Pretzel Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Bacon Onion Marmalade, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese

#Mushroom Swiss

#Mushroom Swiss

$11.50

Mojo Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Mushroom Blend and Smoked Gouda Cheese

#Burger of Month

#Burger of Month

$11.50

Bacon Apple Brie - Our Legendary Burger, with bacon, grilled apple, melted Brie, sauteed onions, spring mix & balsamic glaze.

#Wagyu Wellington

#Wagyu Wellington

$14.00

Our Grand Champion burger. Custom Blend Wagyu Truffle infused burger, deep-roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions and garlic with a touch of mustard all atop our legendary burger with bleu cheese and our homemade mojo sauce

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle

#Southwestern Bison Chipotle

$14.00

A zesty custom blend bison chipotle infused burger, topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and served over a black been & corn salsa with our homemade mojo sauce

#Sliders

#Sliders

$7.50

Mini versions of our signature burger with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and our homemade mojo sauce (2)

#Hot Dog

#Hot Dog

$6.00

Quarter pound Nathan's char-grilled hot dog

#Chicken Tenders

#Chicken Tenders

$7.00

5 all-white meat tenders, fried golden brown with your choice of honey mustard or BBQ dipping sauces

#Bacon Apple Brie

#Bacon Apple Brie

$12.50

Our legendary burger with Balsamic glaze drizzle, Mesclun mix, Apple slices, Crispy Bacon, Brie Cheese and Sauteed onions

#Kentucky Style Bourbon
$12.50

$12.50

Sides

#French Fries

#French Fries

$4.00

Shoestring skin on potatoes, kosher salt

#Garlic Parm Fries

#Garlic Parm Fries

$5.00

Our Shoestring skin on potatoes with garlic and parmesan cheese

#Sweet Potato Fries

#Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Sweet potato waffle fries served with homemade sriracha dipping sauce

#Tater Tots

#Tater Tots

$4.00

Crispy Tots cooked to a golden brown for perfection

#Onion Rings

#Onion Rings

$6.00

Gourmet onion rings served with our homemade mojo sauce

#Garden Side Salad

#Garden Side Salad

$3.75

Crispy Salad served with your choice of dressing

#Frings

#Frings

$5.00

Kids

#Kids Sliders

#Kids Sliders

$7.50

(2) sliders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Tenders

#Kids Tenders

$7.50

(3) tenders with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Hotdog

#Kids Hotdog

$7.50

Kids dog served with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

#Kids Grilled Cheese

#Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Grilled cheese with a choice of fries, tots or fruit cup; a beverage and a scoop of ice cream

Box Set

#Box Set - Fries

#Box Set - Fries

$6.00

Fries with a Choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Side Salad

#Box Set - Side Salad

$5.50

Side Salad with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Tater Tots

#Box Set - Tater Tots

$6.00

Tots with a choice of Beverage

Deluxe Box Set

#Box Set - Sweet Potato

#Box Set - Sweet Potato

$7.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Onion Rings

#Box Set - Onion Rings

$7.00

Onion Rings with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Garlic Fries

#Box Set - Garlic Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries with a choice of Beverage

#Box Set - Frings
$6.50

#Box Set - Frings

$6.50

Dessert

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie

#Hershey's Kiss Cookie

$2.25

Fresh Cookies Baked Daily

Drinks

#Fountain Drink
$3.00

$3.00

#Bottled Water
$2.75

$2.75

#Juice Box

$2.25

#Milk

$2.25

#Chocolate Milk
$2.25

$2.25

Shakes

#Vanilla Shake
$6.00

#Vanilla Shake

$6.00
#Chocolate Shake
$6.00

#Chocolate Shake

$6.00
#Strawberry Shake
$6.00

#Strawberry Shake

$6.00
#Mint Shake

#Mint Shake

$6.00
#Oreo Shake

#Oreo Shake

$6.00
#Featured Shake

#Featured Shake

$6.00

Pumpkin Shake: Premium vanilla ice cream blended with real pumpkin & pie spices topped with whipped cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
At BGR, our kitchens are open for transparency into the quality food we use everyday and for customers to connect with the process. Our burgers are crafted with the highest quality beef and grilled to temperature over an open flame — not fried on a piece of stainless steel. Our bread is made for us by local bakers and delivered fresh daily. The tomatoes are the finest available and hand sliced – the way a tomato should be. It's not fast food, its food made right.

Website

Location

106 N. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314

Directions

