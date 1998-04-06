- Home
Barrel House - Bloomington (Franchise) 9 Brickyard dr.
9 Brickyard Drive
Bloomington, IL 61701
Appetizers
Barrel House Pretzels
Four Soft pretzel sticks brushed in garlic butter sauce and served with queso and homemade mustard.
Boneless Wings
A heaping portion of fresh, boneless wings breaded to order and fried to perfection. Tossed in your choice of Moonshine BBQ or BuffaloSauce or dry run Nashville Hot or Chili Lime. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Firecracker Shrimp
6 jumbo hand breaded shrimp tossed in boom boom sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing.
Jalapeno Popper Dip
Cream cheese, diced bacon, green onions, shredded cheese and chipotle mayo topped with mozzarella and baked, drizzled with sweet chili sauce. Served with Wonton chips.
Mr. Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with monterey jack cheese, queso, black bean relish, green onions, tomatoes and cilantro. Topped with your choice of moonshine BBQ pork or mojo chicken. Served with Barrel House sauce and Jalapenos on the side.
Portabella Mushroom Fries
Sliced portabella mushrooms battered to order and served with our tangy caesar dressing.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Crunchy, creamy and spicy. Served with our melba berry sauce.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
In house mix of spinach, roasted red pepper dressing and barrel house sauce. Served with grilled ciabatta bread.
Lobster Dip
Chunks of lobster mixed with sour cream, cream cheese, and seasonings. Topped with mozzarella cheese and served with crispy wontons.
Parmesan Truffle Fries
Barrel fries drizzled with white truffle oil and tossed with parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh parsley.
Signature Pub Burgers
Barrel Burger
Our third pound burger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle, served on a brioche bun.
Hogshead Burger
Two third pound patties with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle on a brioche bun.
Big Butt Burger
Three of our third pound patties topped with your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a broiche bun.
Carolina Burger
Our moonshine BBQ pulled pork on a third pound patty, topped with coleslaw and onion strings on a brioche bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Angus burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss cheese on a brioche bun.
Southern Cheddar Jack
Our third pound burger covered with BBQ sauce, bacon and piled high with shredded cheddar jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun.
Pub Patty Melt
A juicy angus patty served with swiss and cheddar cheeses, sauteed onions. Finished with barrel house sauce and served on marble rye toasted bread.
2 AM Burger
Barrel House seasoned burger patty topped with potato rounds, cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg. Served on a brioche bun.
Mac Attack Burger
Fresh Angus beef patty covered with creamy white cheddar mac and cheese and topped with nashville hot seasoning.
Chophouse Burger
Peppercorn seared patty with bleu cheese crumbles and crispy fried onion strings. Topped with our homemade horseradish sauce and served on a brioche bun.
Cowboy Burger
Thick and juicy angus patty with our Moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese and crispy fried onion strings.
Black Bean
Our black bean veggie burger topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, pico de gallo and house made barrel house sauce.
Diablo Burger
A black angus patty drizzled with sriracha sauce and topped with fried jalapenos and pepper jack cheese.
Sandwiches and Favorites
Barrel House Club
Turkey and ham combined with swiss and provolone cheeses, topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and barrel house sauce on freshly toasted wheatberry bread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our slow roasted pork tossed in our Moonshine BBQ sauce, topped with onion strings and served on a brioche bun.
Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Two hand battered chicken tenderloins topped with bacon, swiss cheese and ranch on a brioche bun.
Honey Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house made chicken salad with honey, scallions, celery and grilled chicken, served with lettuce and tomato on a fresh buttered croissant.
Avocado Chicken Sandwich
Juicy chicken tenderloins grilled to order and topped with provolone cheese and avocado. Served on a brioche bun.
Cajun Jack Chicken Sandwich
Tender chicken battered in a seasoned flour mix and topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese and Barrel House sauce on a brioche bun.
Blackstone Reuben
Hot pulled corned beer topped with sauerkraut, 1000 island dressing and melted swiss cheese on toasted marble rye bread.
FIsh and Chips
A half pound of Atlantic haddock battered and fried to golden brown. Paired with fries, house made coleslaw and a side of tarter sauce.
A Lotta Mac Loaded
Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese topped with broccoli, bacon bits, and grilled chicken. Served with toasted ciabtta bread.
Big Bird Platter
Four large chicken tenders hand battered and fried golden brown. Served with 3 sauces of your choice.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Two fried chicken tenderloins dipped in our homemade Nashville hot sauce, served on grilled Texas toast and topped with pickle slices.
The Hangover
Garlic butter Texas toast grilled with sharp cheddar cheese, grilled ham, potato rounds and two over medium eggs and tomato.
Portabella Mushroom Sandwich
A fresh portabella mushroom cap marinated in a balsamic vinaigrette then grilled and topped with provolone cheese. Served on toasted ciabatta bread with a basil pesto, and lettuce. Finished with pickled cucumbers and onions.
Salads
Cali Avo Chicken Salad
Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing and fresh grilled chicken.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tenderloins topped with diced red onion, roasted corn and bean mix, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend and mexican croutons served atop a romaine and iceberg mixture. Tossed in our homemade firecracker ranch dressing.
FIrecracker Shrimp Salad
Fresh chopped romaine and iceberg lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, cucumber and tomato. Topped with crispy onion strings and cilantro, and finished with our tail on firecracker shrimp.
Wraps
Cali Avo Chicken Wrap
Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions wrapped in a spinach tortilla with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled mojo chicken mixed with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Sante Fe Chicken Wrap
Seasoned grilled mojo chicken mixed with southwest veggies, diced red onion, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, mexican croutons and firecracker ranch dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey breast with swiss cheese and bacon, mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and firecracker ranch. Wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Honey Chicken Wrap
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
Firecracker Shrimp Wrap
Fresh chopped romaine and mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomatoes, cilantro, bacon, cucumber and crispy fried onion strings. Finished with firecracker shrimp and firecracker ranch dressing, all in a spinach tortilla.
Portabella Mushroom Wrap
Quesadillas and Tacos
Firecracker Shrimp Quesadilla
Our firecracker shrimp mixed wtih sriracha slaw, cilantro and mozzarella cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortillas filled with chicken, lettuce and cheddar jack cheese. Served with shredded lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Moonshine BBQ Pork Tacos
Flour tortillas filled with our tender BBQ pulled pork, coleslaw, onion strings, cilantro and mixed cheddar jack cheese.
Firecracker Shrimp Tacos
Fresh hand breaded shrimp tossed in our boom boom sauce and placed in flour tortillas, served with sriracha slaw, cilantro and a wedge of lime.
Island Tacos
Shredded mojo chicken slow cooked in sour orange and garlic, mixed with tomatoes, diced onion, cilantro and grilled onion with a mild green chili sauce. Served with mild citrus garlic sauce and pickled jalapenos on the side.
Pizza's
Limited Time Offerings
Chipotle BBQ Chicken and Chorizo Flatbread
Thin crispy flatbread with a chipotle bbq sauce, mojo chicken and chorizo sausage. The topped with Buffalo mozzarella cheese, roasted corn bean salsa, pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and drizzled with a chipotle mayo.
Crispy Deviled Eggs
Three eggs cut in half, lightly breaded in panko and fried to a golden brown. Then filled with a traditional creamy filling with pickles, topped with green scallions and crispy pepperoni. Served on a light bed of shredded lettuce.
Kid's Meals
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Toasted texas toast with cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of side and a cookie.
Kids Mac and Cheese
Creamy white cheddar mac and cheese. Served with your choice of side and a cookie.
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two hand breaded chicken tenders, served with your choice of dressing and one side. Also includes a cookie.
Kids Burger
Our third pound burger with your choice of cheese and choice of one side. Also includes a cookie.
Kids Chicken Quesadilla
Diced grilled chicken with mixed cheddar jack cheese in 2 flour tortillas. Served with one side and a cookie.
Desserts
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Our delicious edible Chocolate chunk cookie dough includes your two favorite toppings.
Birthday Cake Cookie Dough
Birthday cake cookie dough with m&m candies mixed in, includes your choice of two toppings.
Funnel Cake Stix
Golden fried funnel cake stix tossed in cinnamon and sugar. Topped with chocolate syrup, marshmallow cream and Hershey's chocolate chips.
Chocolate Bomb Cake
Chocolate cake topped with chocolate mousse and covered with dark chocolate ganache, then drizzled with white chocolate. Served with raspberry melba sauce and whipped cream.
Sides
Side Mama's Slaw
Mariannes homemade coleslaw
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
A southern twist to the standard fry.
Barrel Fries
Lightly battered, fried golden, and liqhtly seasoned with sea salt.
Homemade Chips
Our house chips served with choice of sauce.
Steamed Broccoli
Fresh steamed broccoli
Side Mac and Cheese
A side of our creamy white cheddar mac and cheese, topped with a dusting of nashville hot.
Side Salad
Lettuce blend, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy caesar dressing.
Potato Rounds
Crispy fried potato rounds.
Cup Of Soup of the Day
Ask your server about today's soup.
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Ask your server about today's soup.
Side Kids Fruit
Barrel Cucumbers
Our refreshing take on a cucumber salad with onions and our own pickling seasoning.
Barrel Box
BB-Honey Chicken Wrap
Made from scratch honey chicken salad surrounded by romaine lettuce and tomatoes, wrapped in a spinach tortilla. Served with chips, coleslaw and a cookie.
BB-Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Two grilled chicken tenders with provolone cheese on a brioche bun. Served with chips, coleslaw, and a cookie.
BB-Half Club Sandwich
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss and provolone on toasted wheatberry bread with lettuce, tomato and our signature Barrel House Sauce. Served with Chips, coleslaw and a cookie.
BB- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled mojo chicken mixed with romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. All wrapped in a spinach tortilla.
BB-Chicken Tenders
Two hand battered chicken tenders served with chips, coleslaw, and a cookie.
BB-Barrel Burger
Our third pound patty seasoned and grilled with your choice of cheese. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with your choice of chips or fries.
BB-FIsh and Chips
Two pieces of north atlantic haddock, breaded to order and served with your choice of fries or chips. Accompanied with coleslaw, lemon and tarter sauce.
BB-Cali Avo Salad
Seasoned mojo chicken with avocados, romaine, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing. Accompanied with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.
BB-Santa Fe Salad
Grilled chicken tenderloins topped with diced red onion, roasted corn and bean mix, cilantro, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend and mexican croutons served atop a romaine and iceberg mixture. Tossed in our homemade firecracker ranch dressing. Served with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.
BB-Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine topped with croutons, parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing and fresh grilled chicken. Accompanied with a bowl of the soup of the day or chili.
Wine
Fall Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
9 Brickyard Drive, Bloomington, IL 61701