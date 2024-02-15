Bhansa Ghar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Discover the authentic flavors of Nepal and India at Bhansa Ghar, located at 250 W 2100 S Expy Suite G in Salt Lake City, UT. Our restaurant specializes in delivering a traditional culinary experience, where each dish is a celebration of rich tastes and timeless recipes. At Bhansa Ghar, we're committed to serving not just food, but a genuine cultural journey through the aromatic spices and unique cooking techniques of Nepalese and Indian cuisine. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience that brings the essence of the Himalayas right to your table in Salt Lake City.
Location
250 West 2100 South Expressway, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Egg Break - 193 West 2100 South Expressway
No Reviews
193 West 2100 South expressway South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurant
Pats Barbecue - 155 West Commonwealth Avenue
No Reviews
155 West Commonwealth Avenue South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurant
Penny Ann's Cafe - Salt Lake
4.0 • 1,169
1810 South Main Street Salt Lake City, UT 84115
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurant
More near Salt Lake City