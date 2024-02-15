Restaurant info

Discover the authentic flavors of Nepal and India at Bhansa Ghar, located at 250 W 2100 S Expy Suite G in Salt Lake City, UT. Our restaurant specializes in delivering a traditional culinary experience, where each dish is a celebration of rich tastes and timeless recipes. At Bhansa Ghar, we're committed to serving not just food, but a genuine cultural journey through the aromatic spices and unique cooking techniques of Nepalese and Indian cuisine. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience that brings the essence of the Himalayas right to your table in Salt Lake City.