Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$14.99

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani is a dish with cultural significance, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where the city of Vijayawada is located. The dish is cooked with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken. To make the dish, the rice is cooked separately and then layered on top of the chicken, along with fried onions, and fried peanuts. It is typically served as a main course in Indian restaurants and is famous for its delicious and unique flavor.