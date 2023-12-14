Bharath Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Indian Sweets, Chats, Snacks, Curries, Biryani's and favorite Desserts
Location
716 Slash Pine Dr, CARY, NC 27519
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ricci's Trattoria - | 10110 Green Level Church Road
No Reviews
10110 Green Level Church Road Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant
La Farm Bakery - West Cary (Inside Whole Foods)
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant