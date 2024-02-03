Bharath Cafe Meat Market 716 Slash Pine Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Bharat Cafe Meat Market is one stop shop for all your Halal Meat needs. We carry varieties of Halal products from Chicken, goat, lamb and fish.
Location
716 Slash Pine Drive, Cary, NC 27519
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ricci's Trattoria - | 10110 Green Level Church Road
No Reviews
10110 Green Level Church Road Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant
La Farm Bakery - West Cary (Inside Whole Foods)
No Reviews
5055 Arco Street Cary, NC 27519
View restaurant