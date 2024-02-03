LAMB BACK LEG

$12.99

The lamb leg is known to be one of the most flavorful cuts of lamb. The best way to prepare lamb leg is by braising it, To ensure the best tasting lamb leg, it needs to be cooked over low heat for a long time in order to reveal its smooth texture, full flavor, and fall-off-the-bone juiciness. These bone-in lamb legs have the chump off, shank on, aitch bone out, and knuckle tip removed at the rise of the shank meat.