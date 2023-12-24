Ulavacharu Paneer Biriyani

$14.99

Ulavachari Biryani is a traditional and authentic recipe prepared with cooked horse gram water, meat or vegetables or paneer and is a specialty from Andhra/Telangana. This Biryani is slightly different from the regular Biryani in its use of Tamarind water and curry leaves which elevate and brings out that distinct taste along with Biryani masala. The biryani was darker in color, tangier and had different flavors from all other biryanis I had tasted. So I put on my research hat and dug to find out that this is a made from the gravy made from cooked horsegram water. This was interesting and I had to try this. Horse gram is also known as Madras gram. In traditional Ayurvedic cuisine, horse gram is considered a food with medicinal qualities. It is prescribed for various medical reasons and as for weight loss diet. Moreover it is considered to produce heat which is perfect for the winter months.