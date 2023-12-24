Bharath Cafe
No reviews yet
716 Slash Pine Dr
CARY, NC 27519
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Chats
Chat Items
- Samosa Chat$6.99
- Paani Puri$6.99
- Bhel Puri$6.99
- Dahi Puri$6.99
- Paapdi Chat$6.99
Papdi chaat is a popular North Indian street food snack filled with a variety of mouth-watering textures and flavors. Papri Chaat includes chickpeas, potatoes, various chutneys, yogurt, papdi, curd, sev and is garnished with coriander. Serve this tasty dish immediately as a snack.
- Samosa Ragda$6.99
It is a popular Indian street food variation made with hot and crispy Aloo Samosa topped with tangy spicy chutneys and ragda, this one is surely a treat for your taste buds. There are many ways to make it as many prefer to have it with channa or chole, but in this recipe, matar gravy or ragda is used. I also share a crispy samosa recipe which you can make in advance and serve with ragda and chutney.
Breads
- Naan$2.99
Naan is a leavened, oven-baked or tawa-fried flatbread, which is found in the cuisines mainly of Afghanistan, South Asia, Central Asia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, and the Caribbean.
- Garlic Naan$2.99
Buttery garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you’ll find it hard to stop at one! This Garlic Naan Bread recipe is better than the ones you’ll find at the BEST Indian restaurants like Bharath Cafe!
- Chapathi$2.99
Chapati, also known as roti, rooti, rotee rotli, rotta, safati, shabaati, phulka, chapo, sada roti, poli, and roshi, is an unleavened flatbread originating from the Indian subcontinent and is a staple in India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, East Africa, the Arabian Peninsula and the Caribbean
- Paratha$3.99
Paratha is a flatbread native to the Indian subcontinent, with earliest reference mentioned in early medieval Sanskrit text from Karnataka, India; prevalent throughout the modern-day nations of India
Curries
Vegeterian Curries(16oz)
- Andhra Dal Tadka$10.99
Dal tadka or Tadka Dal is one of the most basic yet one of the most popular dal recipes served in any Indian Restaurant. Best served with steamed rice.
- Egg Masala Curry$12.99
Hard boiled eggs have no better end destination than this aromatic egg masala curry. It features a spiced onion and tomato gravy, plus a tadka and cilantro to finish. Serve with rice or roti.
- Guthi Vankaya Curry$12.99
gutti vankaya curry recipe | stuffed brinjal curry | gutti vankaya kura or koora recipe. an authentic and spicy curry recipe made with tender and small eggplant in a peanut and coconut-based gravy. the recipe mainly hails from the andhra cuisine or telugu cuisine but popular among other south indian states too. it is generally served with indian flatbread like roti or chapati but tastes good with rice too.
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Kadai Paneer is a spicy, warming, flavorful and super delicious dish made by cooking paneer & bell peppers in a fragrant, fresh ground spice.
- Malai Kofta$12.99
Malai’ means cream and ‘Kofta’ are fried balls of various ingredients, popular not only in Indian cuisine, but also in Middle Eastern, Balkan and Asian meals as well. As an Indian and a vegetarian, the most common types of kofta that I have encountered are made with potatoes and mixed veg. That said, other koftas often includes various meats and can be thought of as similar to Italian meatballs or Middle Eastern kebabs.
- Methi Malai Paneer$12.99
Methi malai paneer recipe with step by step photos – Sharing one more restaurant style delicious recipe of methi malai paneer. It is a creamy, mildly sweet gravy with hints of bitterness from fenugreek leaves. Serve it with roti, paratha, naan or with steamed rice for a rich and delicious meal.
- Navaratan Korma$12.99
his creamy vegetable curry is the tastiest way to eat your veggies! It’s a famous Indian dish known as Navratan korma, which translates to “nine-gem” curry. Navratan Korma is a rich, creamy, and flavorful dish that literally translates to nine-gem curry. The “gems” are the fruits, vegetables, and nuts that make up the curry. Vegetable korma was created in imperial kitchens and served to kings, queens, and other royals during the Mughal era in India.
- Palak Paneer$12.99
Palak paneer or Palak Chhena is an Indian dish consisting of chhena or paneer in a thick paste made from puréed spinach, called palak in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and other Indian languages. The terms palak chhena and saag chhena are sometimes used interchangeably in restaurants in the Anglosphere.
- Paneer Butter Masala$12.99
Paneer Butter Masala is one of India’s most popular paneer gravy recipes, and with good reason! Indian cottage cheese cubes are smothered in a creamy, lightly spiced tomato sauce that is downright delicious. With my video and step-by-step guide you can easily make this restaurant style Paneer Butter Masala recipe at home!
- Paneer Tikka Masala$12.99
Paneer tikka masala is an Indian dish of paneer tikka cheese served in a spiced gravy. It is a vegetarian alternative to chicken tikka masala
- Veggie Chettinadu$11.99
Chettinad Kaigari Mandi is a special curry of veggies in a vegan base and speciality of Chettinad Cuisine.Served with Curd Rice and / or Idli Dosa as a side dish. Kaigari in Tamil language means vegetables, Mandi loosely refers to a medley of veggie and dal curry.
Non-Veg Curries(16oz)
- Andhra Chicken Curry(Bone less)$13.99
- Butter Chicken$13.99
Butter chicken, traditionally known as murgh makhani, is an Indian dish originating in Delhi. It is a type of curry made from chicken with a spiced tomato and butter sauce. Its sauce is known for its rich texture. It is similar to chicken tikka masala, which uses a tomato paste.
- Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Chicken tikka masala is a dish consisting of roasted marinated chicken chunks in a spiced sauce. The sauce is usually creamy and orange-coloured. The dish was first offered by British cooks of south Asian origin and subsequently gained popularity at restaurants around the world.
- Goat Curry$15.99
Goat curry, Curried Goat, or Curry Goat is a curry dish prepared with goat meat, originating from the Indian subcontinent. The dish is a staple in Southeast Asian cuisine, Caribbean cuisine, and the cuisine of the Indian subcontinent.
- Karaikudi Chicken$13.99
Karaikudi Chicken Kulambu is a slow cook village recipe that is made by grinding few ingredients and more over for spiciness in this karikudi chicken kulambu we use pepper corns and green chilies and we will not be using red chili powder for this recipe as the curry by itself gives a beautiful green curry.
Biriyani's
Vegeterian Biryani's
- Gongura Paneer Biriyani$14.99
Made with marinated paneer cubes, saffron basmati rice, Gongura (Red Sorrel), herbs and spices.
- Hyd Vegetable Dum Biriyani (Fri,Sat only)$14.99
Hyderabadi vegetable dum biriyani is one of the most popular, aomatic and delicious food loved by many, Making a vegetable biriyani can be a simple as making it in a pressure cooker or one that is prepared with a fresh ground masala and dum cooked. Biriyani was brought by the mughals to India during the mughal reign. It became very popular as one of the most nutritious, rich and royal foods, Since the authentic hyderabadi biriyani was dum cooked with ghee, nuts and yogurt, it was considered as a nutritious and wholesome dish. There are sources that say veg biriyani was born during the same time and was prepared by vegeterian community working for the moghuls.
- Ulavacharu Paneer Biriyani$14.99
Ulavachari Biryani is a traditional and authentic recipe prepared with cooked horse gram water, meat or vegetables or paneer and is a specialty from Andhra/Telangana. This Biryani is slightly different from the regular Biryani in its use of Tamarind water and curry leaves which elevate and brings out that distinct taste along with Biryani masala. The biryani was darker in color, tangier and had different flavors from all other biryanis I had tasted. So I put on my research hat and dug to find out that this is a made from the gravy made from cooked horsegram water. This was interesting and I had to try this. Horse gram is also known as Madras gram. In traditional Ayurvedic cuisine, horse gram is considered a food with medicinal qualities. It is prescribed for various medical reasons and as for weight loss diet. Moreover it is considered to produce heat which is perfect for the winter months.
- Vijayawada Paneer Biryani$14.99
This flavorful Vijayawada Biryani recipe is a unique mixed rice dish from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, this biryani recipe has regional variations that use different spices and ingredients, such as star anise, fried peanuts, and green chilies, to give it an extra flavor and spice level.
- Vijayawada Veggie Biryani$13.99
This flavorful Vijayawada Biryani recipe is a unique mixed rice dish from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. Unlike the famous Hyderabadi Biryani, this biryani recipe has regional variations that use different spices and ingredients, such as star anise, fried peanuts, and green chilies, to give it an extra flavor and spice level.
Non-Veg Biryani's
- Gongura Chicken Biriyani$14.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani is a flavorful and spicy biryani that incorporates gongura leaves, also known as sorrel leaves, which add a unique tangy taste to the dish
- Gongura Goat Biryani$15.99
Gongura Goat Biryani is a flavorful and tangy biryani that incorporates gongura (sorrel) leaves into the preparation.
- Ulavacharu Chicken Biryani$14.99
Ulavachari Biryani is a traditional and authentic recipe prepared with cooked horse gram water, meat or vegetables or paneer and is a specialty from Andhra/Telangana. This Biryani is slightly different from the regular Biryani in its use of Tamarind water and curry leaves which elevate and brings out that distinct taste along with Biryani masala. Horse gram is also known as Madras gram. In traditional Ayurvedic cuisine, horse gram is considered a food with medicinal qualities. It is prescribed for various medical reasons and as for weight loss diet.
- Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$14.99
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani is a dish with cultural significance, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where the city of Vijayawada is located. The dish is cooked with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken. To make the dish, the rice is cooked separately and then layered on top of the chicken, along with fried onions, and fried peanuts. It is typically served as a main course in Indian restaurants and is famous for its delicious and unique flavor.
- Vijayawada Goat Biryani$15.99
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani is a dish with cultural significance, particularly in the state of Andhra Pradesh, where the city of Vijayawada is located. The dish is cooked with boneless chicken pieces that are marinated in lemon juice and a blend of Indian spices to create spicy and tender chicken. To make the dish, the rice is cooked separately and then layered on top of the chicken, along with fried onions, and fried peanuts. It is typically served as a main course in Indian restaurants and is famous for its delicious and unique flavor.
Drinks
- Badam Drink/Almond Shake$1.99
- Basil Drinks$2.99
- Coke/Pepsi/Sprite$1.99
- Frooti/Coconut Water$1.99
- Indian Chai/Indian Coffee$1.99
Get this authentic Masala Chai – a popular beverage from India! This fragrant, comforting, spiced tea is also the inspiration behind the chai tea craze in the US.As with many Americans and their cup of coffee, Indians greatly treasure their tea breaks.
- Mango Lassi(12oz)$3.99
- Mango Lassi(16oz)$4.99
- Thumspup/Limca$2.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Indian Sweets, Chats, Snacks, Curries, Biryani's and favorite Desserts
716 Slash Pine Dr, CARY, NC 27519