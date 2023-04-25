Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blue Hummingbird Coffee

13844 Alton Parkway #135

Irvine, CA 92618

Signature Drinks

Blue Hummingbird Latte

Blue Hummingbird Latte

$5.00

Whole or oat milk

House Made Mocha

$6.00

Matcha Lychee Tonic (Iced)

$6.50

Preorder Now and Pick Up on May 14

Small Arrangement (with Vase)

$24.00

Large Arrangement (with Vase)

$48.00

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$3.75
Cappuccino (8 oz)

Cappuccino (8 oz)

$4.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50
Drip / Morning Coffee

Drip / Morning Coffee

$3.75
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Flat White (8 oz)

Flat White (8 oz)

$4.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Long Black (8 oz)

Long Black (8 oz)

$3.50
Milk (8 oz)

Milk (8 oz)

$3.00
Pour Over

Pour Over

$4.25

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Tea

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00
Matcha

Matcha

$5.00
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Tea Latte

$4.00

Chai

$5.00

Pastry

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Plain Croissant

$4.50
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Nutella Croissant

Nutella Croissant

$5.25
Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant

$6.25
Pistachio Croissant

Pistachio Croissant

$5.50

Guava Cream Croissant

$5.50
Ham and Cheese Croissant

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.25

Chocolate Walnut Cookies

$3.50
Banana Nut Bread

Banana Nut Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Bagels (Jalapeno Cheddar)

$3.50Out of stock

Bagels (Onion)

$3.50Out of stock

Bagels (Plain)

$3.50Out of stock
Blueberry Danish

Blueberry Danish

$5.50

Pop Tart

$5.50Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$5.00

Bombolini (3 pcs)

$5.00Out of stock
Donut (Vegan) - Chocolate Sprinkle

Donut (Vegan) - Chocolate Sprinkle

$4.00

Donut (Vegan) - Cookies And Cream

$4.00
Kougin Amman

Kougin Amman

$5.50

Handpie (Chorizo, Bacon, Quesilla)

$6.50

Pocket Like Its Hot(Feta, Tomato And Lentil)

$6.25
Potato Rosemary Scone

Potato Rosemary Scone

$5.00

Raspberry Danish

Out of stock

Grab and Go Drinks

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.00

Ghost Town Oat Milk (32 oz)

$6.50
Little West Juice

Little West Juice

$8.50

Mela Passionfruit Watermelon Water

$4.50

Mela Watermelon Water

$4.50

Orange Juice

$3.00
Waiakea Water

Waiakea Water

$3.00

Retail

Coffee Beans (12 oz)

Coffee Beans (12 oz)

$16.50
Chocolate Bar

Chocolate Bar

$9.00
Tea Tin

Tea Tin

$18.00

Snacks

Nowhere Bakery The Tag

$6.50

Nowhere Bakery Cookie Chocolate Chip

$6.50

Oatmeal - Blueberry and Vermont Maple

$4.00

Oatmeal - Granny Smith Apple and Sunflower Cinnamon

$4.00
Tosi Superbites

Tosi Superbites

$2.25

Welch Fruit Snacks

$0.75

Nowhere Bakery Cookie Hazelnut

$6.50

Nowhere Bakery Brownie

$6.50

Nowhere Bakery Cookie Mix

$19.99

Coffee Gear

Kinto Stacking Mug

$13.80

Kinto Travel Tumbler 12 oz (Small)

$34.20

Kinto Travel Tumbler 17 oz (Large)

$36.80

Kinto Brewer Stand Set 4 cups

$164.20
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 pm
Specialty Coffee & Drinks!

13844 Alton Parkway #135, Irvine, CA 92618

Directions

