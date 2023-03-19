BHC Chicken

Signature Whole Chicken (14)

3 different flavor options: * Macho King: A satisfying combination of aged soy sauce and authentic ingredients on top of crispy fried chicken * Gold King: Drizzle with a golden ratio of flavorful Korean soy sauce, sweet honey and garlic on top of crispy fried chicken * Bburinkle: Crispy fried chicken, topped with Bhc signature Korean cheese seasoning. A hometown favorite!