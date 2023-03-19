Restaurant header imageView gallery

BHC Chicken

review star

No reviews yet

110 Fairfax Avenue

Ste A11

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Popular Items

French Fries
Classic Tender (2)
Red Cabbage Coleslaw


WHOLE CHICKEN

3 different flavor options: * Fresh Fried: Original Korean Flavor. Can't be beat! * Hot Fried: Bhc signature spicy seasoning adds a kick of flavor. * Sweet & Spicy: Classic Korean fried chicken coated in Bhc Sweet & Spicy sauce.
Classic Whole Chicken (14)

Classic Whole Chicken (14)

3 different flavor options: * Fresh Fried: Original Korean Flavor. Can't be beat! * Hot Fried: Bhc signature spicy seasoning adds a kick of flavor. * Sweet & Spicy: Classic Korean fried chicken coated in Bhc Sweet & Spicy sauce.

Classic Half Whole Chicken (7)

Classic Half Whole Chicken (7)

3 different flavor options: * Fresh Fried: Original Korean Flavor. Can't be beat! * Hot Fried: Bhc signature spicy seasoning adds a kick of flavor. * Sweet & Spicy: Classic Korean fried chicken coated in Bhc Sweet & Spicy sauce.

Signature Whole Chicken (14)

Signature Whole Chicken (14)

3 different flavor options: * Macho King: A satisfying combination of aged soy sauce and authentic ingredients on top of crispy fried chicken * Gold King: Drizzle with a golden ratio of flavorful Korean soy sauce, sweet honey and garlic on top of crispy fried chicken * Bburinkle: Crispy fried chicken, topped with Bhc signature Korean cheese seasoning. A hometown favorite!

Signature Half Whole Chicken (7)

Signature Half Whole Chicken (7)

3 different flavor options: * Macho King: A satisfying combination of aged soy sauce and authentic ingredients on top of crispy fried chicken * Gold King: Drizzle with a golden ratio of flavorful Korean soy sauce, sweet honey, and garlic on top of crispy fried chicken * Bburinkle: Crispy fried chicken, topped with Bhc signature Korean cheese seasoning. A hometown favorite!

BONELESS SERIES

Classic Tender (2)

Classic Tender (2)

Juicy and moist perfect for all white-meat lovers

Classic. Tender (8)

Classic. Tender (8)

Juicy and moist perfect for all white-meat lovers

Classic Tender (16)

Classic Tender (16)

Juicy and moist perfect for all white-meat lovers

Signature Thigh (10)

Signature Thigh (10)

Zesty bite-sized thighs

Signature Thigh (20)

Signature Thigh (20)

Zesty bite-sized thighs

ALL TIME SPECIAL

Catering 7-10

Catering 7-10

Classic Tender 20pcs/ Signature Thigh 20pcs/ Wings 40pcs/ French Fries/ 2 L soda/ Cheese ball 7~10 party

Family set 3-5

Family set 3-5

Classic Tender 10pcs/ Signature Thigh 10pcs/ Wings 20pcs/ French Fries/ 2 L soda/ Cheese ball 3~5 party

MEAL MENU

Classic Sandwich

Classic Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy fried chicken topped with sweet habanero, mayo & coleslaw

Signature Sandwich

Signature Sandwich

$11.00

Crispy chicken sandwich with our signature bburinkle seasoning and lemon yogurt sauce

SIDE MENU

French Fries

French Fries

Crispy fries with an unbeatable taste

Bburinkle Cheese Stick

Bburinkle Cheese Stick

$6.00

Experience a new level of cheesy deliciousness

Red Cabbage Coleslaw

Red Cabbage Coleslaw

$4.00

The perfect balance of sweet and tangy in every bite

Signature Dipping sauce

Signature Dipping sauce

Regular Dipping Sauce

Regular Dipping Sauce

SODA

COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
FANTA

FANTA

$2.00

WATER

BOTTLE WATER

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

110 Fairfax Avenue, Ste A11, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Directions

