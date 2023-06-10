Restaurant header imageView gallery

BIAN Chicago

review star

No reviews yet

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001

Chicago, IL 60654

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

tahini vinaigrette, roasted cauliflower, kale, harissa, feta

BUILD A BOWL

$21.00

Turkey Sandwich

$22.00

tomato jam, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Mahon, sprouts

FOOD

MORNINGS (Available till 11am M-F)

Breakfast Served till 11am Monday - Friday

BIÂN GRANOLA

$14.00

midwest grains, basil-dried blueberries, coconut yogurt, fresh fruit

ORGANIC OVERNIGHT OATS

$14.00

dried fruit, flax seed, almond, Greek yogurt

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$22.00

dill whipped tofu, pickles, everything spice, seeded sourdough

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$17.00

soy chorizo, avocado, black bean, queso fresco, salsa roja

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

sunflower relish, pickles, mustard greens

FARMERS MARKET SCRAMBLE

$16.00

asparagus, spinach, pepitas, pecorino

SOUPS & SALADS (From 11am)

Leek Soup

$14.00

crispy shallots, mustard seeds, thyme

Kale Caesar

$19.00

sourdough croutons and pecorino

Spinach and Artichoke

$19.00

pine nuts, feta, red wine vinaigrette

Leafy Greens

$21.00

potato confit, soft-boiled egg, tarragon vinaigrette

Chicken Wrap

$18.00

tahini vinaigrette, roasted cauliflower, kale, harissa, feta

Sprouted Grain Tuna Wrap

$18.00Out of stock

line caught tuna, celery, dijon, old bay

Turkey Sandwich

$22.00

tomato jam, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, Mahon, sprouts

Green Gazpacho

$14.00

smoked chili, mushroom, thyme

FOR THE TABLE (From 11am)

SMOKED CHILI NUTS

$12.00

ancho, cumin, maple

MARINATED OLIVES

$12.00

orange peel, garlic, fennel

FAVA BEAN TOAST

$16.00

BEETS & CITRUS

$15.00

avocado, red quinoa, feta, pistachio

RADISHES

$14.00

yogurt poppyseed vinaigrette, sunflower, lemon oil

AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

sunflower relish, pickles, mustard greens

MAINS (From 11am)

BUILD A BOWL

$21.00

Buckwheat Soba

$26.00

radish, edamame, shiso

Halibut

$39.00

cucumber, fume blanc, horseradish

Portuguese Rice Bowl

$29.00

crispy chicken thigh, peas, soy chorizo, sunny side egg

Chicken Thigh

$31.00

roasted carrots, kale, vadouvan granola

SIDES

Side Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Chicken Thigh

$10.00

Side Roasted Salmon

$13.00

Side Ancho Steak

$12.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Side Crudite

$4.00

Seeded Cracker

$2.50

GF Toast

$4.00

Side Tuna

$6.00

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Smoked Tofu

$6.00

Side Hummus

$3.00

Two Hard Boiled Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Scrambled Egg Whites

$4.00

Two Over Medium Eggs

$4.00

Two Eggs Over Easy

$4.00

Two Eggs Over Hard

$4.00

SUSHI (From 11am)

Edamame

$8.00

Miso Soup

$8.00

Chirashi Donburi

$36.00

Assortment of fish done in a bowl with rice, avocado, edamame, cucumber, ikura, pickled ginger, shiso, crispy shallot

Crab Oshizushi

$26.00

osaka style pressed sushi with pickled ginger, shisho leaf, crispy shallot and yuzu

Spicy Tako Maki Roll

$19.00

Chilli marinated octopus

Negi Hamachi Maki Roll

$16.00

Hamachi (Yellowtail) roll with cucumber

Salmon Avocado Maki Roll

$19.00

Salmon roll with cucumber and avocado

Shiitake Maki Roll

$15.00

Spicy Tuna Maki Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna roll with cucumber

Bian Maki

$21.00

Spice tuna roll wrapped in cucumber. No Rice.

Salmon Handroll

$8.00

Hamachi Handroll

$8.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

two pieces with rice

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

two pieces with rice

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.00

two pieces with rice

TUNA TATAKI

$15.00

BRUNCH (Only Available SAT & SUN)

STEAK & EGGS

$24.00

SMOKED SALMON TOAST

$22.00

dill whipped tofu, pickles, everything spice, seeded sourdough

BREAKFAST POTATOES

$7.00

MAPLE BACON

$13.00

FARMERS MARKET SCRAMBLE

$15.00

KALE CAESAR SALAD

$18.00

OVERNIGHT OATS

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

BIÂN GRANOLA

$14.00

TURKEY CLUB

$22.00

tomato jam, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mahon, sprouts

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH

$85.00

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH KIDS

$25.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.50

DECAF COFFEE

$4.00

COLD BREW DRAFT

$6.00

LATTE

$6.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

AMERICANO

$4.00

MATCHA LATTE

$7.00

CHAI LATTE

$7.00

MACCHIATO

$6.00

CORTADO

$6.00

FLAT WHITE

$6.00

CHAI BABY

$6.00

DIRTY CHAI LATTE

$10.00

SMOOTHIES

BUTTER CUP SMOOTHIE

$16.00

GREEN SMOOTHIE

$14.00

JUICE JITSU SMOOTHIE

$14.00

ANDEAN SMOOTHIE

$14.00

BLUEBERRY YUM YUM

$14.00

Peanut butter, banana, cacao, coconut water, spinach, plant-based protein powder. (Cannot be prepared without peanuts.)

SOFT BEVERAGES

BLUE DREAM KOMBUCHA

$15.00

POMEGRANATE - REPUBLIC OF TEA

$10.00Out of stock

BLACKBERRY - REPUBLIC OF TEA

$10.00Out of stock

GINGER BEER

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

HIBISCUS GINGER KOMBUCHA

$15.00

MATCHA LEMONADE

$7.00

3 CENTS GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$10.00

HOT TEA

Chamomile

$8.00

First Flush Darjeeling

$10.00

Genmaicha

$8.00

Ginger Turmeric

$8.00

Hot Chocolate Pu-erh

$12.00

Jasmine Pearls

$12.00

Magnolia Blossom Oolong

$10.00

Mint Meritage

$8.00

Peach Rooibos

$8.00

BIAN JUICE

DETOX

$15.00

IGNITE

$15.00

POWER

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The food program at BIÂN is designed with intention, is ambitious in its sourcing, and contains broad offerings for all three meal periods. Chef Ryan Maher has curated a menu based on healthy food that is still crave-able.

Website

Location

600 W Chicago Ave Suite 001, Chicago, IL 60654

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Farehouse Market
orange star4.5 • 26
600 W Chicago Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
The Goddess and Grocer - Larrabee
orange star4.0 • 419
901 N. Larrabee Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Cafe Blue
orange star3.8 • 31
811 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Jerk. Jamaican Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 4,800
811 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
Taco Bros - Halsted
orange starNo Reviews
833 West Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext
EggHolic - Chicago
orange starNo Reviews
833 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60642
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston