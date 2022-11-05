Bianca Chestnut Hill
35 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bianca is a neighborhood restaurant and bar in Chestnut Hill that specializes in wood grilling, wood fire pizza, and a variety of dishes inspired by global flavors and cuisines. Bianca means a clean slate, a virtual white plate primed for delicious expression and ready to transport you to far off places. From classic dishes done with care to the truly unique, Bianca presents a luxe dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere that is as comfortable as our own homes. From the husband and wife team behind o ya and Hojoko: James Beard Award Winning Chef Tim Cushman and Restaurateur and Advanced Sake Professional Nancy Cushman.
The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467