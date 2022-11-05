Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza

Bianca Chestnut Hill

35 Reviews

$$

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Popular Items

Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad
Spicy Tuna
Bianca Caesar Salad

To Start

Betty's Meatballs

Betty's Meatballs

$15.00

pork, veal, and beef, San Marzano sugo, parmesan

Bianca Housemade Hummus

Bianca Housemade Hummus

$16.00

Local farm crudité & housemade focaccia

Bianca Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

4pc, Chef Victor’s smoked tomato remoulade

Hamachi Crudo "Kissed by Fire" *

Hamachi Crudo "Kissed by Fire" *

$19.00

Japanese charcoal seared, Meyer lemon ponzu, smoked sea salt, fresh horseradish. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Japanese Fried Chicken

$15.00

ginger soy marinade, togarashi, lemon, grated daikon

Seasonal Burrata

$19.00

tomato jam, basil almond pesto, Maplebrook burrata, housemade focaccia

Raw and Sushi

Smoked Salmon Roll

$16.00

Allergies: Fish, Sesame, Egg, Allium Possible Mods : No Sesame, No Egg, No Allium Ingredients: Chopped salmon is mixed 50:50 with smoked salmon. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber and green onion. The roll is garnished with yuzu kosho aioli and smoked trout roe. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.

Spicy Tuna

$16.00

Allergies : Gluten, Fish, Sesame, Soy, Egg, Allium Possible Mods: No Gluten, No Sesame, No Soy, No Egg, No Allium Ingredients :Yellowfin tuna is chopped and mixed with ponzu, scallions, kewpie mayo, pickled thai chile & momiji chile paste. This is rolled up with nori seaweed and sushi rice along with sesame seeds, cucumber & shiso. The roll is served with a side of gari pickled ginger and wasabi.

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Roll

Shiitake Mushroom Tempura Roll

$22.00

black truffle salsa, miso, fried garlic, truffle froth

Traditional Nigiri*

$9.00

Two pieces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Traditional Sashimi*

$12.00

Three pieces. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Salmon Hosomaki*

$7.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Salmon And Avocado Roll

$16.00

Tuna Avocado Roll*

$16.00

*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Tuna Tartare

$29.00Out of stock

ginger wasabi ponzu, fried shallot, ICO white sturgeon caviar, rice chip

Salads

Little Leaf Farms greens, shallot vinaigrette
Bianca Caesar Salad

Bianca Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little gem lettuce, parmesan, anchovy, croutons

Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad

Chopped Rotisserie Chicken Salad

$22.00

Mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese, garbanzo, parmesan, green & red onions, Nueske’s smoked bacon, sweet & spicy dressing

Fall Salad

$16.00

mesclun and bitter greens, fennel, toasted hazelnuts, shallot vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Bianca Burger

$22.00

Allergies: Gluten, Egg, Sesame, Dairy, Allium, Fish, Soy Possible Modifications: No Gluten, No Egg, No Sesame, No Dairy, No Allium, No Fish, No Soy Ingredients: The burger is a mix of SRF wagyu beef and chuck. It is seasoned with burger salt and seared hot on one side, smash patty style. American cheese is melted on top. The burger is garnished with sliced red onion, dashi pickles ), and a dashi pickle special sauce , and is served on a pepperidge farm sesame seed bun toasted in beef fat. The burger is served with fries.

Mushroom French Dip

$19.00

wild mushrooms, melted gruyere, roasted garlic-truffle aioli, housemade toasted ciabatta, mushroom au jus, fries

Tuna Steak Burger

$26.00

seared rare, togarashi crust, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy kabayaki, brioche bun

Grill

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

Roasted Faroe Island Salmon

$30.00

Allergies: Fish, Dairy, Allium Possible Mods: No Dairy, No Allium Ingredients: Faroe Island Salmon is pan roasted, and served with creamed leeks and buerre blanc . The dish is garnished with a grilled lemon half, chervil, tarragon, and a tarragon oil.

Wood Oven Roasted Local Cod

$29.00

New England veloute, charred leeks, potato

Shrimp Spicy Romesco

$29.00Out of stock

Wood Fire Rotisserie Free Bird Half Chicken

$28.00

smoked rotisserie chicken jus, chimichurri sauce, fines herbs

Grassfed Prime NY Strip Steak

$51.00

umami jus, Bianca herb butter

Prime Filet Mignon

$55.00

umami jus, Bianca herb butter

Tomahawk Veal Chop

$56.00

Pasta

Mandilli

$23.00

folded egg pasta sheet, basil-almond pesto, Grande ricotta, san marzano sugo

Short Rib "Big Rig"

$25.00

braised short ribs, red wine ragout & marinara, balsamic roasted onions, parmesan

Tagliatelle

$21.00

fresh egg pasta, guanciale lardons, brussels, parmesan, butternut squash cream sauce

Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

apple-fennel mostarda, bacon, soy balsamic dressing

Broccolini

$10.00

lemon zest, evoo

Mushrooms Side

$12.00

Allergies Dairy, Allium, Vegan / Vegetarian Safe Possible Modifications No Dairy, No Allium Ingredients Seasonal Mushrooms are cooked (thyme, shallot, garlic, butter, sherry wine), deglazed with mushroom stock (mushrooms, water), and tossed with roasted shallots (shallots, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, marjoram, water, salt, pepper).

Truffle Fries

$12.00

truffle oil, fresh grated parm, and herbs

Fries

$7.00

Side Salad

$10.00

Sd Focaccia

$3.00

Sushi Rice Side

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sketti & Sauce

$9.00

Kids Bianca Cheeseburger

$14.00

Kids Japanese Fried Chicken

$9.00

Kids Cucumber Avocado Roll

$6.00

Kids Sketti & Meatball

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bianca is a neighborhood restaurant and bar in Chestnut Hill that specializes in wood grilling, wood fire pizza, and a variety of dishes inspired by global flavors and cuisines. Bianca means a clean slate, a virtual white plate primed for delicious expression and ready to transport you to far off places. From classic dishes done with care to the truly unique, Bianca presents a luxe dining experience in a relaxed atmosphere that is as comfortable as our own homes. From the husband and wife team behind o ya and Hojoko: James Beard Award Winning Chef Tim Cushman and Restaurateur and Advanced Sake Professional Nancy Cushman.

Website

Location

The Street Shopping Center, 47 Boylston Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

Directions

Map
