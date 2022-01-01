A map showing the location of Bianca's 2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1View gallery

Bianca's

2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1

Albany, GA 31707

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Alcoholic Drinks

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Margherita

$13.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Bellini

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

French 75

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Old Fashion

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Negroni Sbagliato

$12.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$13.00

Titos Soda

$11.00

Titos Tonic

$11.00

Bullet 2.oz

$10.00

Basil Haden 2oz

$14.00

Armangac 2oz

$28.00

Grappa Poli 2oz

$20.00

French Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Kettle Martini

$14.00

Kettle Tonic

$13.00

Kettle Soda

$12.00

Tangauray Martini

$13.00

Saffire Gin Tonic

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$13.00

Salads

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Baby greens, vine ripe tomatoes, olive oil dressing topped with roasted bell peppers, grilled eggplant, kalamata olives and Balsamic reduction

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shaved parmigiana, seasoned croutons.

Carpaccio de Pere

$11.00

Mixed baby greens, thinly sliced pears, gorgonzola cheese and pecans served with olive oil dressing and topped with Balsamic reduction.

Chicken Parmigiana Salad

$13.00

Chicken breast grilled with Italian herbs or pan fried with Italian bread crumbs. Served with mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomatoes, onions, peppers and cucumbers.

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

Insalata Caprese

$14.00

Buffalo mozzarella cheese, vine ripe tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and Balsamic reduction

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Baby arugula with feta cheese, capers and olive oil lemon dressing

Starters

Bruschetta

$12.00

Garlic toasted bread topped with mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, basil and olive oil

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$16.00

Buffalo fried chicken wings served with ranch dressing & dipping sauce

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Fresh fried calamari served with a spicy tomato sauce

Carpeccio

$18.00

Thinly sliced raw filet mignon topped with arugula, shaved parmesan, and capers with an olive oil lemon dressing

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Ravioli stuffed with Italian cheese and served with tomato sauce

Grilled Artichoke Hearts

$14.00

Artichoke hearts brushed in garlic and olive oil wine sauce

Meatballs & Provolone

$12.00

Meatballs topped with provolone cheese in tomato sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with tomato sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, pesto and breadcrumbs served in a demi glace sauce

Sandwiches

Steak Sub

$13.00

Philly-style grilled sirloin, bell peppers, mushroom, onion and cheese.

Ham & Cheese Sub

$12.00

Ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. mayo & seasoning. Served hot or cold.

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Home-made meat balls with melted provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

Hoagie Cheese Burger

$12.00

1/3 pound of 100% ground chuck with cheese. lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard, mayo & ketchup. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Specialty Sub

$13.00

Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and seasoning. Served hot or cold on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pizza

14" 1 Topping Pizza

$15.00

14" 1 Topping Pizza

Bianca's Special

$24.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Beef, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Onions.

Margherita Pizza

$17.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and basil.

Individual 1 Topping Pizza

$8.00

Individual 1 topping pizza.

Individual Bianca's Special

$14.00

Cheese, Pepperoni, Beef, Mushrooms, Bell peppers and Onions.

Individual Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Fresh tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese and basil.

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti

$18.00

Spaghetti baked with meat sauce & covered with parmigiano.

Bianca's Pasta

$16.00

Create your own dish by picking your favorite type of pasta & sauce as well as protein additions.

Eggplant Parmigiano

$18.00

Lightly breaded eggplant fried crisp and oven baked with melted mozzarella cheese. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Creamy white pasta sauce with grated parmigiano cheese.

Lasagna

$19.00

Layers of homemade pasta baked with meat sauce, mozzarella cheese and ricotta cheese.

Manicotti

$17.00

Rolled pasta crepes filled with three cheeses. Served with tomato sauce. Add meat sauce $4.00.

Mushroom Ravioli

$26.00

Ravioli with wild mushrooms in a tomato sauce topped with fresh sage and butter.

Penne Vodka

$22.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Basil & Light Marinara Suace

Ravioli

$18.00

Double layered pasta filled with three cheeses. Served with tomato sauce. Add meat sauce $4.00.

Short Rib Tortolini

$30.00

Braised short rib ravioli in a creamy porcini mushroom sauce.

Entrees

Pasta Special

$38.00

Chef's pasta creation of the day.

Pollo Marsala

$24.00

Chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Pollo Parmigiana

$24.00

Thinly breaded chicken breast pan fried with melted mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Pollo Piccata

$23.00

Chicken breast sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a lemon and white wine sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Salmon

$30.00

Grilled salmon with fresh garlic, thyme, olive oil and lemon. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Scampi Affogati

$29.00

Shrimp sauteed in a brandy cream sauce with Italian parsley, capers and kalamata olives. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Spaghetti al Coccio con Fritti di Mari

$31.00

Fresh seafood and shellfish in a spicy tomato broth served over spaghetti pasta.

Veal Parmigiana

$28.00

Thinly breaded veal cutlet pan fried with mozzarella cheese in a tomato sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Veal Piccata

$26.00

Tender veal medallions sauteed with fresh mushrooms and capers in a lemon and white wine sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

Tender veal topped with prosciutto, sage and fontina cheese in a demi glace sauce. Entree served with a side of pasta.

Specials

Filet Mignon

$70.00

8 oz. Prime filet. Served with buffalo butter, thyme & herbs served on a sizzling skillet.

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Grilled and topped with a chimi churri sauce, served on a bed of angel hair pasta.

Beef Strogonoff

$38.00

Served on a bed of cognac lobster pink sauce.

Veal Short Ribs

$40.00

Grilled and topped with a portowine cranberry reduction.

Grouper

$45.00

Grilled halibut topped with an orange cognac pink sauce. Served with a side of spinach.

Calamari Steak

$30.00

Topped with a safron lemon cream sauce. Served with a side of sauteed spinach saffron risotto.

Tuna App

$20.00

Braised with vegetables and herbs, served on a bed of roasted tuscan mashed potatoes, topped with a port wine reduction.

Tomahawk

$165.00

Grilled and topped with a 3 peppercorn sauce. Served with a side of truffle fries.

Ribeye

$55.00

Scallops sauteed in an orange brandy wine reduction sauce served on a bed of angel hair pasta, diced roma tomatoes, garlic and basil.

Qattro Formagio

$35.00

Porter House

$55.00

Desserts

Affogati Vanilla Bean Gelato with Espresso

$12.00

Affogati Vanilla Bean Gelato with Espresso

Bomba

$10.00

Classic vanilla and chocolate gelato separated by a cherry and sliced almonds covered in cinnamon, finished with a crunchy chocolate coating.

Cannoli

$8.00

A pastry shell internally coated in chocolate and filled with a mixture of ricotta cheese and sugar.

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Homemade chocolate mousse with Grand Marnier topped with fresh homemade whipping cream.

Cream Brulee

$12.00

A shortcrust pastry base filled with cream and finished with caramelized sugar.

Lemon Ripieno

$10.00

A refreshing lemon sorbetto made with lemons from Sicily, served in the natural fruit shell.

Seal Salt Carmel Gelato with Kahlua

$12.00

Seal Salt Carmel Gelato topped with Kahlua

Sfingi

$10.00

A sweet batter, deep fried and drizzled with honey and sprinkled with confectioners' sugar and cinnamon.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Layers of sponge cake soaked in espresso and mascarpone cream, dusted with cocoa powder.

Mix Berry

$12.00

Spumoni

$12.00

Private Room Rental Fees

Monday-Thursday Lunch - Deposit

$200.00

Monday-Thursday Lunch - Balance

$100.00

Friday-Saturday Lunch - Deposit

$200.00

Friday-Saturday Lunch - Balance

$150.00

HOLIDAY RATE - Monday-Thursday Lunch - Deposit

$250.00

HOLIDAY RATE - Monday-Thursday Lunch - Balance

$100.00

HOLIDAY RATE - Friday-Saturday Lunch - Deposit

$200.00

HOLIDAY RATE - Friday-Saturday Lunch - Balance

$200.00

Pharmacy Dinner Room Rental

Pharmacy Dinner Per Person Charge

Starters

Calamari Fritti

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$16.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Salads

Burrata Salad

$15.00

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Carpaccio de Pere

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana Salad

$13.00

House Salad

$5.00

Insalata Cprese

$14.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Pizza

Bianca's Special - 14in.

$24.00

Margherita - 14 in.

$17.00

One Topping Pizza - 14 in.

$17.00

Prosciutto + Honey - 14 in.

$21.00

Individual Bianca's Special

$14.00

Individual Margherita Pizza

$9.00

Individual Prociutto + Honey

$11.00

Individual One Topping

$8.00

Sandwiches

Ham and Cheese Sub

$12.00

Hoagie Cheeseburger

$12.00

Meatball and Cheese Sub

$13.00

Special Mix Sub

$13.00

Steak Sub

$13.00

Entrees

Baked Spaghetti

$18.00

Eggplant Parmigiano

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Ravioli

$18.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2401 Dawson Rd. Suite T-1, Albany, GA 31707

