  • Home
  • /
  • Syracuse
  • /
  • Bianchi's Pizza and Catering - 2623 Milton Ave
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bianchi's Pizza and Catering 2623 Milton Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2623 Milton Ave

Solvay, NY 13209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Window Special PICK UP ONLY
Mini Special
Everyday Special (20wings)

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$13.95+
Garlic Pizza

Garlic Pizza

$13.95+

Pizza Combo Specials

Everyday Special (20wings)

$24.95

14" Round Cheese Pizza, with 2 Toppings, 20 Wings, & a 2 Ltr. Soda of your choice

Window Special PICK UP ONLY

$14.95

14" Cheese or Garlic Pizza, 15 Boneless Wings and 2 Ltr Soda

Family Special

$34.95

2 - 14" Round Cheese Pizza's, 2 Toppings, & 2 Liter Soda

Mini Special

$21.95

14" Round Cheese Pizza, 20 Wings, & 2 Ltr Soda

Super Special

$39.95

24 piece Cheese Pizza, 30 Wings, & 2 Ltr. Soda

Tom's Special

$19.95

14" Cheese Pizza, 10 Wings & 2 Ltr. Soda

Gourmet Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$18.95+
Broccoli Pizza

Broccoli Pizza

$16.95+

Delicious, Hot, Fresh Broccoli and Cheese Pizza

Fresh Spinach Pizza

$16.95+

Chicken Wing Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Pizza

$18.95+

Chicken, bacon and cheese drizzled with Ranch dressing

Fresh Tomato Pie

$16.95+

Fresh chopped tomatoes, onions and Italian seasoning. For a nice extra kick add some Jalapenos.

Utica Tomato Pie

$18.95+

A classic favorite. Fresh tomato Sauce with grated cheese and olive oil.

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95+
Luna

Luna

$13.95+

Individual Options

Slice Cheese Pizza

$3.00

Slice Pizza, 1 Topping

$3.25

Sausage Rolls

$3.00

Garlic Knots

$3.00

6 Hot Fresh Garlic Knots

Sandwiches

Turkey Breast

$7.95+

Cappicola

$7.95+

Roast Beef

$7.95+

Salami

$7.95+

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95+

Bianchi's Chicken Cutlet - Italian chicken Cutlet With melty Burata Cheese and our signature vodka sauce serves on a round roll.

$12.95

Bianchi's Chicken Cutlet - Italian chicken Cutlet With melty Burata Cheese and our signature vodka sauce serves on a round roll

Buffalo Chicken Tender

$12.95

Cheese Steak

$12.95

Alan's Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.95

Chicken Cutlet

$12.95

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.95

Grinder

$12.95

Italian

$12.95

Italian Sausage w/Peppers and Onions

$12.95

Meatball Parmesian Sub

$6.95+

From The Fryer

Wings (By 10's)

$14.95

Boneless Wings (By 10's)

$9.95

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$6.95

French Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Dinners

Pasta w/Meatballs, & a Roll

$10.95

Pasta w/Meatballs, & a Roll

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with French Fries, & Rolls

$10.95

4 Piece Fried Chicken Dinner with French Fries, & Rolls

Basket Chicken Dinner (12 piece) French Fries, 2 Ltr Soda & Rolls

$29.95

Fried Chicken, French Fries, 2 Ltr Soda & Rolls

Thursday Only - Tray Baked Lasagna, Garlic Pizza, & 2 Ltr. Soda

$33.95

Thursday Only - Tray Baked Lasagna, Garlic Pizza, & 2 Ltr. Soda

Eggplant Parmesan 1/2 Pan, Rolls & 2 Ltr. Soda

$29.95

1/2 Pan, Rolls & 2 Ltr. Soda

Salads

Chef Salad

$7.95

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

Julienne Salad

$11.95

Desserts

Cakes

$10.00

Pies

$10.00

Half Moon Cookies

$1.00

Cookies

$0.50

Cheese Cakes

$1.00

Brownies

$1.00

HoHo Cakes

$10.00

Beverages

20oz Coke

$1.50

20oz Diet Coke

$1.50

20oz Sprite

$1.50

20oz Diet Sprite

$1.50

20oz Fanta

$1.50

20oz Barks Rootbeer

$1.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$1.50

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

20oz Bottled Water

$1.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Sprite

$3.00

2 Liter Fanta

$3.00

2 Liter Barks Rootbeer

$3.00

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

2 Liter Bottled Water

$3.00

Monster Energy Drink

$2.00

Wednesday Pizza Special Pick-Up Only

14" Cheese Pizza Pick-Up Only

$9.00

14" Cheese or Garlic Pizza

14" Garlic Pizza Pick-Up Only

$9.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Good Food. Good Life.

Location

2623 Milton Ave, Solvay, NY 13209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Rise And Grind Cafe - 4119 West Genesee Street
orange star4.7 • 264
4119 West Genesee Street Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Jammers Sports Bar & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3535 Walters Rd, Syracuse, NY 13209 Syracuse, NY 13209
View restaurantnext
Nibsy's Pub
orange starNo Reviews
201 Ulster St Syracuse, NY 13204
View restaurantnext
Rise and Grind Cafe II - 240 Township Blvd Suite 50
orange starNo Reviews
240 Township Blvd Suite 50 Camillus, NY 13031
View restaurantnext
Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli
orange starNo Reviews
894 State Fair Boulevard Syracuse, NY 13209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Solvay

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 4,926
246 W Willow Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Cutters
orange star4.4 • 2,868
2410 Court St Syracuse, NY 13208
View restaurantnext
Pastabilities
orange star4.5 • 2,709
311 South Franklin Street Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Syracuse, NY
orange star4.2 • 1,341
315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
View restaurantnext
Nestico's Too - 4105 W GENESEE ST
orange star4.4 • 947
4105 W GENESEE ST Syracuse, NY 13219
View restaurantnext
Water Street Bagel Co.
orange star4.7 • 509
239 E Water St. Syracuse, NY 13202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Solvay
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oswego
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
New Hartford
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Ithaca
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston