Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Astoria Bakery 4321 Ditmars Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Trusted Since 1964
Location
4321 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Cannelle Patisserie - Jackson Heights
No Reviews
75-59 31st Ave East Elmhurst, NY 11370
View restaurant
Dell’Aria Caffe - 232 east 111th street
No Reviews
232 east 111th street new york, NY 10029
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Astoria
More near Astoria