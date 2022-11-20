A map showing the location of Astoria Bakery 4321 Ditmars BlvdView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Astoria Bakery 4321 Ditmars Blvd

No reviews yet

4321 Ditmars Blvd

Astoria, NY 11105

Quiche

5" Quiche

$7.25

Croissanterie

PLAIN CROISSANT

$4.00

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.75

ALMOND CROISSANT

$5.25

ALMOND CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$5.75

SCONE

$4.75

CROSTATA DE LA NONNA

$4.75

CHEESE DANISH

$4.75

PAN AU RAISIN

$4.75

PECAN DANISH

$5.25

APPLE TURNOVER

$4.75

BOMBOLONE CREMA

$5.50

BOMBOLONE NUTELLA

$5.50

BOMBOLONE RASPBERRY

$5.50

Pecan Tart

$5.50

Brownies

$4.50

Pumpkin Tarts

$5.50

Apple Pie

$5.50

Savory

Croissant Prosciutto di Parma, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella

$7.75

Turkey & Smoked Mozzarella

$7.25

Croissant Prosciutto Cotto Rovagnati & Provolone

$7.25

Croissant Egg & Cheese

$6.25

Bacon Egg & Cheese Croissant

$7.25

Croissant With Eggs

$5.75

INDIVIDUAL COOKIE

Peanut Butter

$3.75

Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.75

Margarita Raspberry

$3.75

Margarita Nutella

$3.75

Elephant Ears

$3.75

Pumpkin

$2.00

Leaf Cookies

$2.50

INDIVIDUAL DESSERT

Trilogy (Triple Chocolate)

Trilogy (Triple Chocolate)

$6.50
Mr. 55 (Chocolate Mousse)

Mr. 55 (Chocolate Mousse)

$6.50

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$6.50

Millefoglie Red Berry

$6.50

Opera

$6.50

Fruit Tart

$6.00
Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$6.00

Plain Cheesecake

$6.50
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.50
Authentic Tiramisu

Authentic Tiramisu

$6.50

Cake Pops

$3.75

Cupcakes

$3.75

Eclair Chocolate

$4.25

Apple, Raspberry, Blueberry Tart

$6.00

Slices

$6.50

Tea Cookies

Italian Cookies

$20.00

Nutella Cookies

$30.00

Cookie Tray 1lbs

$25.00

Cookie Tray 1.5lbs

$38.00

Minis

Choux Chanteli

$2.00

Choux Vanilla Mousseline

$2.00

Choux Chocolate Mousseline

$2.00

Choux Pistacchio Mousseline

$2.00

Fruit Tart

$2.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$2.00

Chocolate Raspberry Tart

$2.00

Caramel Walnut Tart

$2.00

Orange

$2.00

Red Velvet

$2.00

Tiramisu

$2.00

Pistachio Chocolate Tart

$2.00

Cannoli

$2.00

Chocolate Cannoli

$2.00

Loaf

Loaf Banana Nutella Walnut

$4.75

Loaf Lemon Yogurt

$4.75

Blueberry Loaf

$4.75

AMERICAN CLASSIC CAKES

Chocolate Heaven Cake 6''

$38.00

Oreo Cake 6''

$38.00

Red Velvet Cloud Cake 6''

$38.00

Carrot Cake 6''

$38.00

Strawberry Shortcake 6"

$38.00

Cannoli 6"

$38.00

Strawberry cheesecake 8”

$45.00

Plain Cheesecake 8"

$40.00

Napoleon 8"

$42.00

Ferrero

$38.00

Berry Napoleon Small

$32.00

Tres Leches 6"

$38.00

Halloween Cake

$45.00

8'' New Cakes

$55.00

Fruit Tart 9"

$42.00

CONTERMPARARY CAKES

Chocolate Mousse 6”

$26.00

Chocolate Mousse 8”

$38.00

Triple Chocolate 6”

$26.00

Triple Chocolate 8”

$38.00

Tiramisu 6"

$26.00

Tiramisu 8"

$38.00

PARFAIT & CHIA PUDDING

Yogurt Parfait

$6.25

Chia Seeds Pudding With Honey And Oat Milk

$6.75

Fruit Cap

$5.50

Muffins

Corn Muffin

$3.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.75

Apple Muffin

$3.75

SALADS

Greek Salad

$12.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Pesto Pasta

$8.95

PANATTONE

Walnuts Chocolate Raisins Signature

$25.00

Panettone Antico

$25.00

Panettone Al Limoncello

$15.00

Panettone Al Cioccolato

$15.00

BREAD

Italian

$3.00

Semolina

$3.00

Round

$5.00

BAGELS

Bagel

$2.00

Bagel Cream Cheese

$4.50

Bagel Butter

$4.25

Egg And Cheese

$6.25

Bacon Egg And Cheese

$6.75

Bagels With Eggs

$5.75

Bacon/sausage With Eggs

$6.25

PIES

Pumpkin Pie

$28.00

Apple Crumb Pie

$28.00

Blueberry Crumb Pie

$28.00

Mixed Berry Crumb Pie

$28.00

Maple Pecan Pie

$32.00

Smores Pie

$32.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$32.00

Ricotta Pear Pie

$32.00

Hot Espresso Base

Espresso

$3.25+

Macchiato

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Latte

$5.00+

Red Eye

$4.25

Americano

$4.00+

Cortado

$4.75

Mocha

$5.75

Flat White

$4.75

Mocha Latte

$6.25

Hazelnut Mocha

$6.75

Pistachio Mocha

$6.75

Raspberry Mocha

$6.75

White Mocha

$6.75

Apple Pie Latte

$6.75

Salted Maple Caramel Latte

$6.75

Hazelnut Bianco Latte

$7.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.75

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$6.75

Salted Caramel Mocha

$6.75

Drip Coffee

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.25+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Espresso Base

Freddo Espresso

$4.50

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.50

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$6.00

Iced Mocha

$6.25

Iced Red Eye

$4.50+

Iced Shaken Espresso

$7.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea Raspberry

$5.00

Iced Tea Peach

$5.00

Lemon Iced Tea

$5.00

Iced Teas

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Other Bar Drinks

Chai

$5.50

Iced Chai

$6.00

Frappe

$4.50

Matcha

$6.00

Iced Chocolate

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Iced Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

Nescafe

$4.50

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$7.25

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.00

Mango Smoothie

$6.00

Lemonades

Strawberry 16 oz

$6.00

Passion Fruit 16 oz

$6.00

Raspberry 16 oz

$6.00

Pellegrino

Limonata

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Blood Orange

$3.00

Smoothies

Fresh Green

$5.50

Water/ Apple Juice

San Benetto Sparkling Water

$3.50

San Benetto Natural

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.25

Coffee Beans

Kimbo Filtro

$32.00

Kimbo Extra Cream Espresso

$35.00

For Coffees

Almond

$1.00

Oat

$1.00

Soy

$1.00

Whipped Cream

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Shot

$1.25

Double Shot

$2.50

Steam Milk

$0.50

Candles

$2.00

Butter

$0.60

Cheese

$1.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
4321 Ditmars Blvd, Astoria, NY 11105

