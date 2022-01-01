  • Home
Bianco's Italian Cuisine 935 South La Brea Avenue

No reviews yet

935 La Brea Avenue

Inglewood, CA 90301

Popular Items

Garlic Knots
PEPPERONI
Penne Pesto with Chicken

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00+

Create Your Own Pizza

$14.00+

Create Your Own - Large 16"

$16.00

Bianco's Combo

$17.95+

Onion, Olives, Bell Pepper, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage

Meat Lovers

$16.95+

Pepperoni, Meatball, Sausage

Veggie

$16.00+

Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Tomato, Olives

Hawaiian

$16.00+

Ham and Pineapple

BBQ Chicken

$17.50+

BBQ Chicken and Red Onion

Gamberetto

$24.00+

White Sauce, Garlic, Olives, Shrimp, Bacon, Red Onion

Taco Pizza

$19.95+

Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Avocado, Salsa Verde

Mexican Pizza

$19.95+

Chorizo, Steak, Onion, Jalapeño, Black Beans, Cilantro

Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Peperoni Pizza

$16.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00

SLICES

CHEESE

$3.00

PEPPERONI

$3.50

Pasta

Bake Ziti

$8.95+

Lasagna

$8.95+

Penne Marinara

$8.95+

Eggplant

$9.95+

Michelini's Linguini

$7.50+

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.95+

Raviolo Marinara Pesto or Pink

$9.00+

Penne Pesto with Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Sauté

$14.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.95

Pasta Meatball or Sausage

$8.95+

Meat Lasagna

$11.95

Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp Scampi

$7.95

Meatballs

$1.50

SANDWICHES

MeatBall Sandwich

$9.95+

Sausage Sandwich

$9.95+

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95+

Bianco's Hero Sandwich

$9.95+

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.95+

Eggplant Sandwich

$9.95+

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$10.95+

Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.00

Monster Energy Drink

$2.80

2 Liter Soda

$3.50

DESSERT

CHEESECAKE

$4.00

CANOLI

$4.00

ANGIE'S LUNCH SPECIAL

2 Slices & 1 Soda Can

$7.00

Small Entree & Side Salad

$9.95

Small Sandwich & Side Salad

$10.25

Small Sandwich, Chips & Soda

$9.95

Large Sandwich, Chips & Soda Can

$11.95

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Knots

$4.25+

Side Salad

$3.00

Chicken Tenders Combo

$6.95+

8 Pieces Wings

$8.50

12 Pieces Wings

$11.99

Salads

Italian Salad

$5.00+

Cesar Salad

$5.00+

Greek Salad

$6.50+

Taco Salad

$7.50+

Veggie Antipasto

$7.50+

Antipasto

$10.50+

CALZONES

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$10.95

Veggie Calzone

$10.95

Hawaiian Calzone

$10.95

Pepperoini Calzone

$10.95

Mushroom Calzone

$10.95

Create Your Own Calzone

$8.99

Chips

Chips

$1.25

Special of the Day

2 Medium Special + 2 Liter Soda

$25.00

2 Large Special + 2 Liter Soda

$30.00

3 Large Sandwiches

$22.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

935 La Brea Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301

Bianco's Italian Cuisine image
Bianco's Italian Cuisine image
Bianco's Italian Cuisine image

