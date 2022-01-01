Bias Brewing 412 S Main St

Bias Brewing imageView gallery

Bowls

Thai Green Curry

$11.00+

Heck Bowl

$11.00+

Tex-Mex

Burrito

$14.00+

Street Tacos

$13.00

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Hawaiian Pizza

$15.00

Veggie Pizza

$15.00

Supreme Pizza

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Banh Mi Pizza

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Parkline Pizza

$15.00

Shareable

Nachos

$14.00+

Chips and Dip

$8.00

Bias Bread

$12.00

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sandos

Steak Sando

$14.00

Cubano Sando

$14.00

Banh Mi Sando

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Sando

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Sando

$14.00

Chicken and Waffle Sando

$14.00

Special Sando

$15.00

Soup

Soup

$6.00+

Desserts

Macaron

$4.00+

Cinnamon Roll

$2.00Out of stock

Extras

Side Sauce / Dip

Kid's

Kid's Bowl

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Craft brewery and restaurant in downtown Kalispell

412 S Main St, Kalispell, MT 59901

Directions

Bias Brewing image

