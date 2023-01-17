Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bibi Eatery

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast

Suite N141

Atlanta, GA 30308

Lamb & Labneh Sandwich
Joojeh
Hummus

Mazze

Shirazi

Shirazi

$7.00

cucumber, tomato, onion, herbs, citrus & EVOO dressing

Torshi

Torshi

$5.00

assortment of Persian pickled vegetables

Fries

Fries

$7.00

za'atar, spicy tahini (cayenne, tahini) allergens: sesame, nightshade

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$10.00

hummus, spicy tahini, torshi, pickled beets, sumac onions, mixed greens

Hummus

Hummus

$7.00

chickpea, lemon, EVOO, garlic, paprika

Dill Labneh

Dill Labneh

$8.00

strained yogurt, dill, walnuts

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$1.00

barbari bread, sesame seeds

Raw Vegetables

$3.00

assortment of raw vegetables

Zhoug

$2.00

thai chili, garlic, citrus, parsley, cilantro

Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

mixed leafy greens, radish, cucumber, red onions, citrus & EVOO dressing

1/2 Fries

1/2 Fries

$4.00

za'atar, spicy tahini (cayenne, tahini) allergens: sesame, nightshade

Pide

Shroom Pide

Shroom Pide

$14.00

oyster mushroom, Turkish cheese blend (kefalotyri, piknik, kashkaval), crispy fried onions

Adana Pide

Adana Pide

$16.00

Adana (ground lamb, brisket, spices), sumac onions, parsley, dill

Sandwiches

Lamb & Labneh Sandwich

Lamb & Labneh Sandwich

$16.00

crispy braised lamb, dill labneh, zereshk, sumac onion

Koobideh Sandwich

Koobideh Sandwich

$16.00

minced brisket & lamb shoulder, butter braised tomato, labneh, sumac onion

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$14.00

herb & chickpea falafel, hummus, spicy tahini, potato, pickled onion, relish (onion, tomato, cornichon)

Sosis Bandari

Sosis Bandari

$12.00

beef link, potato, tomato, pickles, onion, parsley

Joojeh Sandwich

Joojeh Sandwich

$16.00

chicken breast (onion, saffron), butter braised tomato, labneh, sumac red onions

Chelow Kabob

Chinjeh

Chinjeh

$20.00

beef sirloin (yogurt, saffron, spices onion), adas polo (lentil and raisin basmati rice), mast mousir (yogurt, shallots), torshi

Mahi

Mahi

$18.00

salmon (saffron, onion), sivid polo (dill basmati rice), zhoug, torshi

Joojeh

Joojeh

$17.00

chicken breast (citrus, onion, saffron), butter braised tomato, sefid polo (basmati rice), mast mousir (yogurt, shallots), torshi

Koobideh

Koobideh

$18.00

minced beef brisket & lamb shoulder (onion, saffron, spices), butter braised tomato,sefid polo, mast mousir (yogurt, shallots), torshi

Vegetable Stew

$14.00

cauliflower, onion, tomato, pepper, yogurt over polo sefid (white basmati rice with saffon)

Dessert

Baklava

$8.00Out of stock

phyllo dough, walnuts, pistashios, honey

Persian Ice Cream

$6.00

saffron, pistashio, rose water, crispy vanilla wafers

Baklava Ice Cream

$6.00

baklava folded in with vanilla ice cream

Sauces/Sides

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$1.00

barbari bread, sesame seeds

Mast Mousir

$2.00

Small Torshi

$1.50

Spicy Tahini

$1.50

Zhoug

$2.00

thai chili, garlic, citrus, parsley, cilantro

1 skewer Koobideh

$10.00

minced beef brisket & lamb shoulder (onion, saffron, spices)

1 skewer Joojeh

$10.00

chicken breast (citrus, onion, saffron)

Side Polo Sefid

$5.00

white basmati rice, saffron

Side Adas Polo

$7.00

basmati rice with adas, raisins, and crispy onions

Side Shivid Polo

$7.00

basmati rice with dill

Zero Proof

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.00

Glass Bottle Fanta

$3.00

Glass Bottle Sprite

$3.00

Sharbat Albaloo

$6.00

Sharbat Zereshk

$6.00Out of stock

Dough Sparkling

$4.00

yogurt drink with carbonation

Dough Still

$4.00

yogurt drink without carbonation

Ghia Ginger

$6.00

non-alcoholic apertif

Ghia Lime & Salt

$6.00

non-alcoholic apertif

Hella Ginger & Turmeric

$5.00

Kea Cold Brew

$5.00

black coffee cold brew

Kea Kombucha

$5.00

prickly pear & mango kombucha

Sound Blood Orange Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

Liquid Death Sparkling

$2.50

Liquid Death Still

$2.50

Natalie's 16 oz Juice

$6.00

assorted flavors

S. Pellegrino Cherry & Pomegranate

$3.00Out of stock

S. Pellegrino Lemon & Lemon Zest

$3.00

Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

Pellegrino Pomegranate & Orange

$3.50

Persian Tea

$2.50

G&G

Mirza Ghasemi GG

$9.00Out of stock

eggplant, tomato, garlic

Hummus GG

$8.00Out of stock

chickpeas, garlic, tahini, citrus, EVOO

Dill Labneh GG

$9.00Out of stock

strained yogurt, dill, walnut, garlic

Shirazi Salad GG

$7.00Out of stock

cucumber, tomato, onion, herbs, citrus & EVOO dressing

Lentil Salad GG

$9.00Out of stock

lentil, feta, red onion, celery root, endive

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Persian eatery at Ponce City Market

Website

Location

675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Suite N141, Atlanta, GA 30308

Directions

