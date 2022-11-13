Restaurant header imageView gallery
Gastropubs
American
Steakhouses

Bibinger's

3747 Cedar Creek Rd

Slinger, WI 53086

Popular Items

Friday Fish Fry (Takeout)

Friday Fish Fry

Friday Fish Fry (Takeout)

Friday Fish Fry (Takeout)

$15.75

Hand-breaded and fried Atlantic Haddock, served with house-made tartar sauce, our famous Bibinger's coleslaw, lemon wedge, rye bread, served with choice of baked potato, seasoned fries or house-made seasoned chip

Friday Broiled Fish (Takeout)

Friday Broiled Fish (Takeout)

$15.75

Atlantic Haddock, seasoned and broiled, served with a side of drawn butter, our famous Bibinger's coleslaw, lemon wedge, rye bread, served with choice of baked potato, seasoned fries or house-made seasoned chips

Bibinger's T-Shirt

Old Fashioned Small

$12.00

Old Fashioned Medium

$12.00

Old Fashioned Large

$12.00

Old Fashioned XL

$12.00

Old Fashioned XXL

$12.00

Friday Shirt Small

$12.00

Friday Shirt Medium

$12.00

Friday Shirt Large

$12.00

Friday Shirt XL

$12.00

Friday Shirt XXL

$12.00

Great Again Shirt Small

$12.00

Great Again Shirt Medium

$12.00

Great Again Shirt Large

$12.00

Great Again Shirt XL

$12.00

Great Again Shirt XXL

$12.00

Bibinger's Hoodie

Great Again Hoodie Small

$32.00

Great Again Hoodie Medium

$32.00

Great Again Hoodie Large

$32.00

Great Again Hoodie XL

$32.00

Special Events

High West Whiskey Dinner - Food

$40.00

High West Whiskey Dinner - Liquor

$39.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The food at Bibinger's is made with nothing but the best locally and seasonally-inspired ingredients that are prepared fresh everyday by our dedicated culinary team. The menu offers food for any occasion, from scratch-made appetizers and sandwiches to our signature entrees including steaks and seafood. We also offer a kid's menu as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options. To go along with our awesome food, we might be even better known for our mneu of hand-crafted, creative Old Fashioneds! We've won the past two Greater Milwaukee Old Fashioned contests hosted by The Shepherd Express. And we are now offering several of these as To-Go Drink Kits!

3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger, WI 53086

