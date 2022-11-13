Bibinger's
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:59 pm
The food at Bibinger's is made with nothing but the best locally and seasonally-inspired ingredients that are prepared fresh everyday by our dedicated culinary team. The menu offers food for any occasion, from scratch-made appetizers and sandwiches to our signature entrees including steaks and seafood. We also offer a kid's menu as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options. To go along with our awesome food, we might be even better known for our mneu of hand-crafted, creative Old Fashioneds! We've won the past two Greater Milwaukee Old Fashioned contests hosted by The Shepherd Express. And we are now offering several of these as To-Go Drink Kits!
3747 Cedar Creek Rd, Slinger, WI 53086