Mediterranean

Bibi's House of Kabob

697 Reviews

$$

3121 Center St

Deer Park, TX 77536

Starters

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno

$1.99

Dolma

$5.40

Falafel

$5.40

Samosa

$5.40

Fried Mushrooms

$6.40

Eggplant Dip

$8.59

Must-O-Khyar Small

$4.99

Must-O-Khyar Large

$7.49

Tabouli Small

$5.50

Tabouli Large

$8.50

Hummus & Pita Small

$5.50

Hummus & Pita Large

$8.99

Tzatziki Small

$5.50

Tzatziki Large

$8.99

Bibi’s Sampler Platter

$12.99

Feta Platter

$8.99

Chicken wings

$8.99

Fresh salads

Greek Salad Small

$6.99

Greek Salad Large

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Gyro Salad

$13.99

Shrimp salad

$13.90

Falafel Salad

$11.99

Savory soups & stews

Seven Herb Stew

$13.90

Beef & Okra Stew

$13.90

Chicken Stew

$13.90

Lamb Shank

$15.90

Lentil Soup Small

$5.90

Lentil Soup Large

$7.90

Pita Wraps

Gyro Sandwich

$10.90

Gyro+ Side

$11.90

Chicken Sandwich

$11.90

Chicken Sandwich+ Side

$12.90

Ground Angus Sandwich

$10.90

Ground Angus Sandwich+ Side

$11.90

Shrimp Sandwich

$11.90

Shrimp Sandwich+ Side

$12.90

Falafel Sandwich

$9.90

Falafel Sandwich + Side

$10.90

Shish sandwich

$12.99

Lamb sandwich

$12.99

Beef & Lamb Kabobs

Chelo

$13.90

Gyro Platter

$13.90

Shish Kabob

$15.90

Lamb Kabob

$15.90

Barg Filet

$14.59

Soultani

$17.99

Bibi’s Family Meal Deal

$88.00

Valentine special

$39.99

Chef’s special

$24.99

Falafel plate

$10.00

Chicken Kabobs

Chicken Kabob

$14.90

Joujeh Kabob

$15.90

Mix & Match

Chicken & Shish

$15.50

Chicken & Lamb

$15.50

Lamb & Shish

$15.90

Shrimp & Chicken

$15.50

Shrimp & Lamb

$15.90

Shrimp & Shish

$15.90

Chelo & Chicken

$15.50

Chelo & Lamb

$15.50

Chelo & shish

$15.50

Chelo & Shrimp

$15.00

Chicken & mahi

$15.99

Chicken & Gyro

$14.90

Mahi mahi & shish

$15.90

Extra Items

Burberry Topping

$2.50

Plate of Rice

$4.50

Grilled Pineapples

$2.50

Pita Bread

$0.50

Pita Chips

$0.99

Extra Grilled Vegetable

$1.50

Salted French Fries

$4.00

Side of humus

$2.20

Side of salad

$2.99

Delivery

$20.00

Extra feta

$0.99

Side of Tziki

$0.60

Salad dressing

$0.50

Side of lentil soup

$2.00

Salad dressing jar

$6.99

Service

$250.00

Side of tabouli

$2.00

Desserts

Macaroon each

$1.20

Cakeball each

$1.99

Cakeball dozen

$19.00

Baklava

$2.20

New York Cheasecake

$5.50

Tiramisu

$5.50

Almond Crisp Cookie

$1.20

Hanuta or Kinder Bueno Chocolate Bars

$2.20

Valentine Cakeball 6

$12.00

Cheesecake whole

$45.00

Kids Plates

Chicken Nuggets

$6.50

Jr. Chelo

$7.50

Jr. Chicken

$8.00

Jr. Shish

$8.50

Additional Skewers

Additional Skewer Gyro Meat

$5.00

Additional Skewer Chelo Kabob

$5.00

Additional Skewer Chicken Kabob

$6.00

Additional Skewer Shish Kabob

$6.00

Additional Skewer Shrimp Kabob

$6.00

Additional Skewer Lamb Kabob

$6.00

Additional Skewer Barg Kabob

$11.00

Additional Mahi Mahi

$7.59

Seafood Entrees

Tilapia Platter

$13.90

Swai Fish Platter

$13.99

Mahi Mahi Kabob

$15.99

Shrimp Kabob

$14.99

Seafood Combo

$17.99

Beverages

Coke

$2.20

Persian Hot Tea

$2.20

Coke Zero

$2.20

Coke Diet

$2.20

Sprite

$2.20

Root Beer

$2.20

Fanta Orange

$2.20

Hi C Lemonade

$2.20

Dr. Pepper

$2.20

Sweet Tea

$2.20

Unsweet Tea

$2.20

Raspberry Tea

$2.20

Peach Tea

$2.20

Bottled Water

$2.20

Topo Chico Glass Bottle

$2.20

Topo Chico Plastic Bottle

$2.20

Persian Blend Tea Box 50

$7.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Ahmad black tea bag 20

$4.99

Sweet tea gallon

$6.50

Unsweet tea gallon

$6.50

Bottle Drink

$2.89
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

3121 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536

Directions

Bibi's House of Kabob image

