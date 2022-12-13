Mediterranean
Bibi's House of Kabob
697 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3121 Center St, Deer Park, TX 77536
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gyro Guys - Spencer - 9901 Spencer Hwy
No Reviews
9901 Spencer Hwy La Porte, TX 77571
View restaurant
The Bar at Friends Uncorked - 111 S Friendswood Dr.
4.5 • 160
111 S Friendswood Dr Friendswood, TX 77546
View restaurant
More near Deer Park