Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrier Island Brewing

471 Reviews

$$

1226 Ocean Blvd

, Unit 1

St Simons, GA 31522

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Catering Misc.

Marra Rental Fee - Rehearsal Dinner 12/03/22

$3,000.00

Rich Products Corp Social - Rental Fee 11/18/22

$2,000.00

Caffyn-Robinson Rehearsal Dinner

Remaining Rental Fee

$1,800.00

Caffyn-Robinson Set Menu

$37.00

Bartender/Server Fee

$125.00

Beachview Blonde

$6.50

Pelican Spit Pilsner

$7.00

Whiting Wheat

$5.50

Hampton Hefeweizen

$6.50

J. Lohr Cabernet 6oz

$11.00

La Crema Pinot Noir 6oz

$12.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay 6oz

$9.00

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$8.00

Santa Marina Pinot Grigio 6oz

$7.50

Champagne Btl

$85.00Out of stock

J Lohr Btl

$41.00Out of stock

La Crema Btl

$45.00Out of stock

Oyster Bay Btl

$34.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Btl

$34.00Out of stock

Tito's Vodka

$8.00

Bombay Gin

$9.00

Plantation 3-Year Rum

$6.00

El Jimador Tequila

$6.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$6.00

Bill Ballard Dinner

Rental Fee, 10/26/22

$2,500.00

Centurion Spine and Pain Centers

Rental Fee, 12/10/2022

$2,000.00

Grattan Rehearsal Dinner

Rental Fee, 08/04/2022

$2,500.00

FOOD SPECIALS

Sausage & Sauerkraut Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Bratwurst Pretzel Board

$22.00Out of stock

Weiner Schnitzel

$27.00Out of stock

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Oktoberfest Set

$38.00Out of stock

DRINK SPECIALS

Chocolate Martini

$12.00Out of stock

Beer Punch

$10.00Out of stock

Choptoberfest 16oz (OUTSIDE ONLY)

$5.00Out of stock

Choptoberfest 20oz (OUTSIDE ONLY)

$6.00Out of stock

Hefeweizen 16oz (OUTSIDE ONLY)

$5.00Out of stock

Hefeweizen 20oz (OUTSIDE ONLY)

$6.00Out of stock

RETAIL

OKTOBERFEST TEE

$12.00+

OKTOBERFEST STEIN

FLOWER CROWN

$12.00Out of stock

Retail Bundle

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markKid-Friendly
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

1226 Ocean Blvd, , Unit 1, St Simons, GA 31522

Directions

Gallery
Barrier Island Brewing image
Barrier Island Brewing image
Barrier Island Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crab Trap
orange starNo Reviews
1209 Ocean Blvd SSI, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Three Little Birds -Fly In, Fly Out - 509 Ocean Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
509 Ocean Boulevard St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Iguana's Seafood Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
303 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Palm Coast Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
318 Mallery Street Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Georgia Sea Grill - REBUILDING
orange starNo Reviews
407 Mallery St Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in St Simons

Porch - St. Simons Island
orange star4.6 • 1,495
549 Ocean Blvd St. Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Cafe Frederica
orange star4.6 • 327
110 Sylvan BLVD Saint Simons Island, GA 31522
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Simons
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jesup
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Richmond Hill
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Pooler
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Savannah
review star
Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston