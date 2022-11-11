A map showing the location of Bica Café 933 Conner StView gallery

Bica Café 933 Conner St

104 Reviews

933 Conner St

Noblesville, IN 46060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$4.00+

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.00

Two Eggs, Fra'mani rosemary ham, white cheddar cheese on a Portuguese brioche croissant, with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Fries

$12.00

house-cut fries topped with chopped bacon, crumbled sausage, cheddar cheese, over easy egg, and thyme maple glaze

Bom Dia Breakfast

$11.00

two eggs, Fra'mani ham or bacon, breakfast potatoes,toast

Portuguese Hash & Eggs

$11.00

Breakfast Quinoa Bowl

$11.00

2 Eggs and 2 Slices Bacon

$7.00

Side of Portuguese Hash

$7.00

Side of Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Bolo Levedo (toasted)

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$4.00+

Side of Chourico

$4.00

Side of Fra'Mani Ham

$3.00

Side Of Egg(s)

$1.50+

Brunch

Eggs Joaquim

$11.00

Portuguese Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Piri Piri Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Omelet

$12.00

Liege Waffle

My BAE

$13.00

Lunch Combination

Pick Two

$9.00

Pick Three

$14.00

Small Plates/Sea Food

Portuguese Fries

$12.00

Fried Gnocchi

$12.00

Veggie Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Shrimp Alhinho

$15.00

Mediterranean Calamari

$16.00

Mussels

$16.00+

Vongole

$16.00+Out of stock

Camarao Rissois

$10.00

Pasteis de Bacalhau

$10.00

Covert

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$14.00

Sandwiches

Piri Piri Chicken Salad

$12.00

Brick Chicken Salad

$12.00

GRILLED Piri Piri Chicken

$12.00

Tosta Mista

$10.00+

Parma Genova

$12.00

Bifana

$12.00+

Chourico and Peppers

$11.00

Panado

$12.00

Prego

$16.95

Portuguese Steak Sandwich

$18.50

Salads

Antipasto Salad

$15.00

Cobb Salad

$7.00+

Vegetarian Cobb Salad

$7.00+

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Soups

Portuguese Soup

$3.00+

Soup of the Day

$3.00+

Sides

Toasted Sourdough - 1 SLICE

$2.00

Side of Chips

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Pasta Salad

$3.50

Papo Seco Roll

$1.25

Toasted Sourdough- 2 Slices

$4.00

Toasted Honeywheat

$2.75

Croissant

$3.25+

Side Of Fruit

$4.00

Side Of Piri Piri

$1.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$7.00

Kids

Kids grilled sandwich on sourdough

Kids Tosta

$5.00+

Kids Buttered Noodles

$4.00

Kids Bacon & Egg

$4.00

Char-KID-Erie

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$2.00+

Bica

$3.50

Cortado 4 oz.

$4.00

Espresso Macchiato 8oz.

$4.00

Australian Flat White 8 oz.

$3.25

Latte

$3.50+

Latte Macchiatto

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Flat White

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Drips

Drip Coffee (Hot)

$3.25+

Bottomless, in house only

Galao

$4.00+

Drip coffee with foamed milk

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.95

Oatmilk Cold Brew

$5.50

Bica Hydro Special

$1.75

Tea

Rishi Hot Tea

$4.00+

Rishi Tea Lattes

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00+

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.25+

Milk/Hot Chocolate

Milk 12 oz.

$1.75

Non-Dairy Milk 12 oz.

$2.75

Choco Milk 12 oz.

$3.00

Choco Non-Dairy Milk 12 oz.

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 16 oz.

$4.00

Small Hot Chocolate 12 oz.

$3.25

Steamed Milk

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

XXX Rootbeer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Sumol Orange

$2.75

Sumol Pineapple

$2.75

Sumol Passion Fruit

$2.75

Creamosa

Blackberry Creamosa

$3.95

Raspberry Creamosa

$3.95

Coconut Creamosa

$3.95

Amaretto Creamosa

$3.95

Pistachio Creamosa

$3.95

Pineapple Creamosa

$3.95

Orange Creamsicle

$3.95

Create Your Own Creamosa

$3.20

Juice

Health Shots

$3.50+

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Apricot Juice

$3.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Pear Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Blueberry Juice

$3.00

Black Cherry

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$2.95

Water

Small Bottled Water

$2.00

Glass of Water

Soda Water

$1.50

Pedras Sparkling Tangerine Water

$2.25

Sanpellegrino Bottle

$2.95

Pot Of Hot Water

$1.00

Large Bottled Water

$3.50

Breakfast

Mini Breakfast Pastry Assortment

$43.50

Mini Danish (Assorted)

$55.00

Mini Pastry Assortment

$37.50

Portuguese Pastry Assortment

$35.00

Sausage and Cheese Strata

$40.00+

Spinach, Mushroom, & Cheese Strata

$40.00+

Traditional Biscuits & Gravy

$45.00+

Sweet Potato Biscuits and Gravy

$50.00+

Cinnamon Biscuits & Gravy

$45.00+

Mini Malasada Waffles (2 dozen)

$48.00

Waffle Board

$75.00+

Breakfast Potatoes

$24.00+

Portuguese Breakfast Hash with Scrambled Eggs

$50.00+

Appetizers

Rissois de Camarão (Shrimp)

$37.50

Pasties de Bacalhau

$37.50

Rissois de Atum (Tuna)

$37.50

Toasted Ravioli

$30.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$37.50

Tortellini Skewers

$50.00

Shrimp Cocktail Platter

$75.00

Camarao Alhinho

$55.00

Bacon-wrapped Scallops

$60.00

Prosciutto Wrapped Fruit

$48.00

Ham & Cheddar Scones

$48.00

Mini Hand Pies

$60.00+

Bruschetta

$60.00

Lunch

Brick Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (minis)

$60.00

Piri Piri Chicken Salad Sandwich Platter (minis)

$60.00

Fra'mani Ham and Cheddar Sliders on Sweet Bread Rolls

$72.00

Cacoila Sliders on Sweet Bread Rolls

$72.00

Salad Board

$55.00+

Fruit Tray

$55.00+

Desserts

Mini Cannoli (1 dozen)

$24.00

Mini Picos (1 dozen)

$30.00

Pasteis de Nata (1 dozen)

$30.00

Seasonal Mini Tarts (1 dozen)

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

933 Conner St, Noblesville, IN 46060

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

