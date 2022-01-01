Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

Restaurant info

Everything on our menu is made from scratch. We don’t believe in pre-cooked or pre-made products.We make our guacamole and salsa fresh every day and we fry the chips and tostadas in-house. We make our own cheese (queso fresco), chorizo sausage, and churros. Our empanadas are individually stuffed and folded and fried to order. We pickle our own vegetables and make every sauce, marinade, and dressing right here in the restaurant. We don't cut corners. You'll taste the difference!