Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Bickering Twins - 114 N Cayuga St.

review star

No reviews yet

114 N. Cayuga St.

Ithaca, NY 14850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Plates

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$4.95

Homemade salsa with fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeno.

Chips & Guacamole

$10.95

Avocado, cilantro, raw onion, lime juice. Made fresh every day.

QUESADILLA

$6.00

Small Salsa

$2.50

Small Guac

$5.50

Empanadas de Camarones

$15.00

Potato Empanadas

$13.50

Shrimp and Squid Cevice

$15.85

Salads & Soup

SIGNATURE SALAD

$13.95

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,onions, cabbage, carrots, pumpkin seeds, avocado, homemade queso fresco with jalapeno-lime dressing on the side (contains dairy)

House Salad

$5.95

Birria

$6.75+

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.95

Tacos

Taco Plates

$12.75

Both tacos in a plate must be the same type (ex: 2 chicken, 2 shrimp, etc.)

Taco Platters*

$17.75

Sides

Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Fried Plantains

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Dessert

Churros & Chocolate

$7.00

Chipotle Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Rich flourless chocolate cake infused with chipotle chili. Served with homemade whipped cream.

Bread pudding

$7.00

Add Ons

Half Avocado Sliced

$3.00

Queso Fresco

$0.99

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.99

Extra Tortilla

$0.50

Crema

$0.99

Entrees

Chicken Enchiladas

$21.50

Squash Enchiladas

$21.50

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$18.75

Lamb Barbacoa

$24.95

Skirt Steak

$26.50

Birria Quesadilla Platter

$18.95

Bottled Sodas

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mundet Apple Soda

$2.95

Coffee and Tea

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Aguas Frescas & Virgin Cocktails

Horchata (Sweetened Rice & Cinnamon Drink)

$3.95

Jamaica (Hibiscus Iced Tea)

$3.95

Tamarindo

$3.95

Limeade

$3.95

Virgin Mojito

$5.95

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Fountain Soda

Cola

$2.00

Diet Cola

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Seltzer

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Ithaca Ginger Beer

$3.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.00

Blanco tequila, lime, agave, salt rim.

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Arrete blanco tequila, jalapeno brine, lime, agave.

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Gran Agave blanco Silver tequila, hibiscus tea, lime, agave.

Mezcalita

$11.00

Xicaru joven mezcal, lime, agave.

Tamarind Margarita

$11.00

Cabrito reposado tequila, tamarind juice, agave

Mango-rita

$12.00

Classics

Mojito

$11.00

El Dorado 3 year cask aged rum, mint, lime, demerara sugar, soda.

Paloma

$11.00

Cabrito reposado tequila, grapefruit, lime, agave nectar, soda.

Michelada

$7.00

Mexican lager, tomato juice, lime, Worcestershire, Maggi, chili salt rim

Red Sangria

$3.50

Red wine, brandy, orange juice, apples, pineapples, oranges, limes

Caipirinha

$9.00

Leblon cachaca, demerera sugar, muddled limes

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Mules

Austin Mule

$8.00

Made with Ithaca Ginger Beer and Muddled Lime - Tito's Vodka

Jalisco Mule

$8.00

Made with Ithaca Ginger Beer and Muddled Lime - Gran Agave blanco tequila

Oaxaca Mule

$8.00

Made with Ithaca Ginger Beer and Muddled Lime - Agave de Cortes joven mezcal

Nicaragua Mule

$8.00

Made with Ithaca Ginger Beer and Muddled Lime - Flor de Cana 7 year rum

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Pacifo Clara

$6.00

Presidente

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Tecate

$2.00

Cider

Hazlitt's Cider Tree

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Everything on our menu is made from scratch. We don’t believe in pre-cooked or pre-made products.We make our guacamole and salsa fresh every day and we fry the chips and tostadas in-house. We make our own cheese (queso fresco), chorizo sausage, and churros. Our empanadas are individually stuffed and folded and fried to order. We pickle our own vegetables and make every sauce, marinade, and dressing right here in the restaurant. We don't cut corners. You'll taste the difference!

Location

114 N. Cayuga St., Ithaca, NY 14850

Directions

Gallery
Bickering Twins image
Bickering Twins image
Bickering Twins image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
orange star4.7 • 144
1384 Dryden RD Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Atlas Bowl - 61 W Main St
orange starNo Reviews
61 W Main St Trumansburg, NY 14886
View restaurantnext
Town Tavern - Erin, NY
orange starNo Reviews
1205 Breesport Rd, Erin, NY 14838 Erin, NY 14838
View restaurantnext
The Starlite Room
orange star4.5 • 30
3018 Lake Rd Elmira, NY 14903
View restaurantnext
ILL Eagle Taphouse
orange starNo Reviews
200 EAST CHURCH STREET Elmira, NY 14901
View restaurantnext
Finger Lakes House - Elmira NY
orange star4.8 • 179
389 W. Water Street Elmira, NY 14905
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Ithaca

Wings Over - Ithaca
orange star4.5 • 715
121 Dryden Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Ithaca Bakery - Triphammer - 2255 N Triphammer Rd
orange star4.3 • 479
2255 N Triphammer Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - East Hill Plaza
orange star5.0 • 342
329 Pine Tree Rd Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - E. State St.
orange star5.0 • 342
301 East State Street Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Collegetown Bagels - 420 College Ave
orange star5.0 • 342
420 College Ave Ithaca Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Brewer's Cafe & Taproom - 1384 Dryden RD
orange star4.7 • 144
1384 Dryden RD Ithaca, NY 14850
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ithaca
Cortland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Owego
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Elmira
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Endicott
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Skaneateles
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Binghamton
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Syracuse
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Baldwinsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston