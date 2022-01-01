Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Bien Chido - Authentic Mexican Taqueria

review star

No reviews yet

6967 W. Broward Blvd.

Plantation, FL 33317

Popular Items

Taco Carne Asada
3 Taco Combo
Taco Pollo

Drinks

Jarritos

$2.75

Bottle Sodas

$2.75

Small Aguas Frescas

$2.50

Large Aguas Frescas

$4.95

Bottle Water

$1.95

Small Fountain

$1.95

Large Fountain

$2.50

Tacos

Taco Pollo

$3.75

Grilled Chicken - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Al Pastor

$3.75

Seasoned Pork with Pineapple - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Carne Asada

$3.95

Grilled Steak - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Carnitas

$3.75

Braised Pork - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Chorizo

$3.95

Mexican Sausage - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Barbacoa

$3.95

Braised Beef - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Shrimp

$3.95

Shrimp - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Fish

$3.75

Pan Seared Fish - Authentic Style Taco with Choice of toppings

Taco Bean

$3.75

Authentic Style Tacos with Choice of toppings

Burritos

Burrito Carne Asada

$9.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Pollo

$8.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Carnitas

$8.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Chorizo

$9.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Al Pastor

$8.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Barbacoa

$9.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Fish

$8.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Shrimp

$9.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Burrito Bean

$8.95

Big Burrito packed with Beans, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Cheese

Tortas

Torta Carne Asada

$9.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Pollo

$8.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Carnitas

$8.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Chorizo

$9.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Al Pastor

$8.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Barbacoa

$9.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Fish

$8.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Shrimp

$9.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Torta Bean

$8.95

Mexican Sandwich with Cheese, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato and Crema

Combos

3 Taco Combo

$13.95

3 Tacos served with Rice, Beans and a Jarrito

Burrito Combo

$12.95

Burrito served with Rice, Beans and a Jarrito

Torta Combo

$13.95

Mexican sandwich served with Rice, Beans and a Jarrito

Sopes

Sope Carne Asada

$5.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Al Pastor

$4.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Carnitas

$4.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Barbacoa

$5.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Pollo

$4.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope de Chorizo

$5.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Shrimp

$5.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Sope Bean

$4.95

Fried corn masa topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, crema and cheese

Gorditas

Gordita Carne Asada

$5.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Pollo

$4.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Carnitas

$4.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Barbacoa

$5.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Al Pastor

$4.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Chorizo

$5.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Shrimp

$5.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Gordita Bean

$4.95

Stuffed corm masa with beans, cheese, onions, cilantor and crema

Tostada

Tostada Carne Asada

$5.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Al Pastor

$4.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Carnitas

$4.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Barbacoa

$5.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Shrimp

$5.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Chorizo

$5.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Pollo

$4.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Tostada Bean

$4.95

Crispy fried tortilla, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, creama and cheese

Antojitos

Quesadillas

$7.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Pollo

$9.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Asada

$10.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Carnitas

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Camaron

$10.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Fish

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Al Pastor

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Barbacoa

$10.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Nachos Chorizo

$10.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Flautas de Pollo

$7.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Flautas de Asada

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Flautas de Barbacoa

$8.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Flautas de Carnitas

$7.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Flautas de Al Pastor

$7.95

Crispy chips topped with beans, melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and crema

Platos Fuertes

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.95

Three Tacos with Birria de Res. Including Cheese, Onions, Cilantro and Consommé on the side.

Enchiladas

$14.95

Classic Mexican dish with 3 rolled tortillas served with Enchilada Sauce, rice, beans, lettuce and tomato

Arrachera

$17.95

Grilled Skirt Steak served with rice, beans, tortilas, lettuce and tomatoes

Ensalada de Pollo

$9.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Camaron

$10.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Asada

$10.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Carnitas

$9.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Barbacoa

$10.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Pescado

$9.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Al Pastor

$9.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Ensalada de Chorizo

$10.95

Salad served with lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, cotija cheese and Lime Vinaigrette

Extras

Rice

$1.95

Classic Mexican yellow rice

Beans

$1.95

Classic Mexican refried pinto beans

Chips

$1.25

Chips and Salsa

$2.95

Guacamole Y Chips

$4.50

Aguacate

$2.50

Avocado

Side Queso

$1.95

Chihuahua or Cotija Cheese

Side Crema

$1.95

Jalapeño

$1.50

Elote

$2.95

Mexican Street Style Corn

Guacamole

$3.50

Fries

$2.95

Mild Salsa

$1.50

House Salsa

$1.50

Our special medium spiced house salsa

Hot Salsa

$1.50

Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Tortilla - Single

$0.25

Extra Cilantro Lime

$1.95

Crema Small

$0.75

Barbacoa Consommé

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Postres

Churro

$1.50

Churro Con Caramelo

$2.50

Kids

1 Quesadilla Kids

$5.95

Flour tortilla with melted cheese, served with choice of rice & beans or fries

1 Taco Kids

$5.95

One plain taco with choice of chicken or steak, served with choice of rice & beans or fries

Flautas Kids - 2

$5.95

Fried rolled tacos stuffed with chicken, served with choice of rice & beans or fries

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Street Food!

6967 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL 33317

