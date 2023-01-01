BIEN PAPI EATS

Mexican Eats

Chavindeca (Cha-vin-deh-ka) Combo

$9.99

6 inch double corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of tender protein. cut to enjoy! Mexican meat quesadilla. paired with your choice of homemade salsa & side of Onion & Cilantro. Choice of Drink

Street Tacos Combo

$12.49

3- 4" street tacos, corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge. Your Choice of our Homemade fresh Salsa. Gluten-free. Comes with a drink.

Mini Street Tacos Combo

$9.99

3 Mini Street Tacos, Choice of fresh & tender protein. Paired with onion , cilantro & lime. Fresh Homemade Salsa on the side.

Bien Papi Fries Combo

$11.49Out of stock

The infamous Carne Asada Fries. Fresh Fries crisp to perfection, choice of protein, Cheese, Cream onion and cilantro. Can't forget the fresh homemade salsa on the side.

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.99
Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99
Sprite Can

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

$1.99
Bottled Water

$1.99

Exotic Drinks Imported

Fanta - Jasmine Peach

$6.00

Chinese Jasmine Peach Fanta Drink

Fanta - Grape

$6.00
Fanta- White Peach

$6.00
Pepsi - White Peach Oolong

$6.00
Japanese Soda - Pineapple

$6.00

Sweets

CHURROS

$6.25Out of stock

Exotic Snacks & Chips *Imported

Skittles Gummies - Real Fruit

$6.00
Doritos Smokin BBQ

$6.00
Lays Potato Chips - Steak Wellington

$6.00

SOULCIAL SMASH BURGERS

Smash Burgers

Classic Smash Burger Combo

$12.49

Double beef patties complemented by melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato, served on a brioche bun. Shown with Exotic Chips.

Classic Smash Burger Only

$9.99

Double beef Patties complemented by melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomato, served on a brioche bun. Shown with Exotic Chips.

OG Smash Burger Combo

$13.99

Double-seared patties with melted American cheese, layered with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, sweet caramelized onions, and our signature OG sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

OG Smash Burger Only

$11.49

Double-seared patties with melted American cheese, layered with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, sweet caramelized onions, and our signature OG sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Chorizo Smash Burger (Chorizo & Beef Patty) Combo

$14.49

Double unique chorizo and beef blend patties, topped with American cheese, crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, and our spicy Cali Chipotle sauce, all on a toasted brioche bun.

Chorizo-Smash Burger Only

$11.99

Double unique chorizo and beef blend patties, topped with American cheese, crispy lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, and our spicy Cali Chipotle sauce, all on a toasted brioche bun.

Value Smash Burger Combo

$9.49

A no-fuss, classic cheeseburger: A perfectly grilled single beef patty, topped with creamy American cheese, all on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Simple, delicious, and undeniably satisfying.

Value Smash Burger Only

$6.49

A no-fuss, classic cheeseburger: A perfectly grilled single beef patty, topped with creamy American cheese, all on a lightly toasted brioche bun. Simple, delicious, and undeniably satisfying.

Chips

National Brand Chips 1.5oz Bags
Lay's Classic

$2.00
Doritos Nacho Cheese

$2.00
Cheetos Crunchy

$2.00
Ruffles Original

$2.00
Lay's Sour Cream & Onion

$2.00
Fritos The Original

$2.00

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

$2.00
Dr. Pepper Can

$2.00
Sprite Can

$2.00
Bottled Water

$2.00

Exotic Snacks & Chips *Imported

Skittles Gummies - Real Fruit

$6.00
Doritos Smokin BBQ

$6.00
Lays Potato Chips - Steak Wellington

$6.00

Exotic Drinks *Imported

Fanta - Grape

$6.00
Fanta- White Peach

$6.00
Pepsi - White Peach Oolong

$6.00
Japanese Soda - Pineapple

$6.00
Fanta - Jasmine Peach

$6.00

Chinese Jasmine Peach Fanta Drink